Brendan Fraser Talks Almost Starring In SUPERMAN: FLYBY; Reveals X-MEN 3 Director Helmed His Screen Test

Brendan Fraser has opened up about nearly being cast as Clark Kent in Superman: Flyby, detailing his audition process and revealing an interesting detail about his screen test.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 21, 2025 06:11 PM EST
Superman has had a complex cinematic history. For the many projects as he's starred in, there are also many more that failed to come to fruition. In the early 2000s, for example, Warner Bros. was developing Superman: Flyby. Produced by J.J. Abrams and directed by Brett Ratner, the movie was meant to be a more sci-fi take on the Man of Steel. The film considered a variety of actors to play Kal-El, including Matt Bomer, Ashton Kutcher, Paul Walker, Henry Cavill and Brendan Fraser.

Fraser—a bankable star following roles in George of the Jungle, The Mummy and Bedazzled—was one of the top contenders for the part. Fraser playing Superman has remained an interesting "what if?" in the Man of Steel's Hollywood career; so much so, that it remains a topic of conversation to this day. Now, the actor has provided more details regarding his involvement in the project. 

The actor recently made an appearance on Josh Horowitz' Happy Sad Confused podcast. The host brought up Superman, stating he believed Fraser had worn the hero's signature costume. Fraser confirmed he had, and revealed Brett Ratner—director of Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand—was the one who directed his screen test. Ratner was, at one point, set to helm the film. Praising the screenplay, Fraser began recounting how tight security was around the project: 

"Oh, I loved that screenplay. They let me read it. They locked me in an empty office in, I don't know, some studio lot. [I] signed an NDA. It was printed black, on crimson paper, so you couldn't photocopy it or sneak it out the door inscospicuously."

The actor further praised the movie's script, and revealed he did, indeed, suit up as the Last Son of Krypton: "I mean, it was Shakespeare in space. It was a really good screenplay. It really was. But, yes, I was considered. I did do a screen test. I did wear the big guy's suit." Unfortunately, he revealed he didn't have a picture of himself in the suit, as he had been instructed not to take them. 

When asked if he had felt excitement during the audition process, Fraser revealed he was, for the most part, anxious. He also felt reluctant to accept the possibility of being linked to the Man of Steel for the rest of his career: 

"If I think about it, I can remember feeling... you know, you feel a little certain anxiety anyway, when you're going up on some big job. But I also remember thinking, 'Hm, if I do get this job, then, well, I think 'Superman's gonna be chipped on my gravestone,' you know? There's an element of, 'You are that for the rest of your days. Your career.' And that's not a bad thing. I'm not saying that's gonna kill me anytime soon, but, you know, it is something that becomes part of your entire brand. Who you are."

Fraser further said he wasn't sure if he was ready to take on such a big role: "I don't know if I was ready to take that on then. I mean, I felt I was, because, you know, big opportunity and excitement, et cetera, et cetera. But, I don't know. Like [director Terry George] once said, 'If it's not for you, then it'll pass you by [...] and it wasn't for me."

This isn't the first time Fraser has discussed his near-involvement in the film. In 2023, during an interview on The Howard Stern Show, The Mummy star also talked about his past association with the Last Son of Krypton: "Everyone in town was reading for Superman. Like, again, we're testing I think, like six or seven guys in 2002-3. [...] I remember Paul Walker was before me. They were like the usual suspects."

Fraser similarly brought up his reluctance toward being professionally connected to Superman in perpetuity. While expressing his disappointment at the time for not getting the role, he acknowledged he was not completely into the part, and he believes Warner Bros. noticed it: "I felt disappointed that there was an amazing opportunity, and it didn't come to fruition. It had to do a lot with some shenanigans and studio politics. And probably, inherently, in my screen test. I think that’s why you test, they could kind of see I was only there like 98%."

Would you have liked to see Brendan Fraser as Superman? What are your thoughts on the canceled Superman: Flyby?

TheStranger
TheStranger - 11/21/2025, 6:03 PM
This would've been insanely interesting to see. You never really know, but he's clearly a great actor. I think he might've pulled off a killer Superman.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2025, 6:50 PM
@TheStranger - he’s great actor you have job as paid movie critic , or had job in movie don’t know what goood acting is
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 11/21/2025, 6:06 PM
I think he would have been a great Superman back in the day. He could really nail the Clark Kent stuff for sure
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/21/2025, 6:09 PM
He has charisma in spades and is one of the most likable actors in the biz. I'm sure he would've been good in the role.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 11/21/2025, 6:11 PM
Brendan as Superman was always in my top 10 when it came to what-if casting choices.

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 11/21/2025, 6:22 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 11/21/2025, 6:18 PM
We dodged a huge bullet that none of those iterations of possible Superman movies in the 90s were made and this is not a slam on Brendan Fraser. The scripts were awful or at least the concepts were.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 6:21 PM
@RolandD - I honestly think Flyby could have been interesting as a different take on the character but oh well.

Glad the Nic Cage one didn’t happen though.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/21/2025, 8:18 PM
@RolandD - idk man, there were 19 long years between QFP and returns. I feel like they could have been made and it still wouldn't have made much of a difference to what we got 😅
Irregular
Irregular - 11/21/2025, 6:30 PM
He not only had the Superman look, but also the Clark Kent look in Bedazzled. He would have been an amazing Superman. Probably a so-so script (JJ Abrams) but nonetheless I think he would of stood out.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2025, 6:53 PM
@Irregular - brie Larson look like captain marvel do fans like her ? Looks are not everything it’s experience
Irregular
Irregular - 11/21/2025, 8:06 PM
@dragon316 - Yeah and you have experience in being a moron. Shut up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 6:32 PM
I think Fraser could have been a pretty good Superman…

Honestly , I feel Corenswet’s performance & take has a similar vibe to how i imagine Brendan’s version of the character being!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 11/21/2025, 6:50 PM
He could still fit into Gunn's DCU, into the world of Superman. A manchild with a special talent for creating dangerous toys.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2025, 6:51 PM
Brendan Frasier for Doctor Otto Octavius.
kazuma
kazuma - 11/21/2025, 7:10 PM
He would've been a great Superman, and I hope they try to get him in the DCU. He's a great actor with a great screen presence.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/21/2025, 8:04 PM

You completely lost me in the first paragraph when you said Abrams.

He is a total horror who should never get a job in TV or movies again.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/21/2025, 8:15 PM
Please correct me if I’m wrong but wasn’t that Superman movie gonna have Superman die and his essence went into Lois causing her to be pregnant then giving birth to a child that rapidly grows up and is the reincarnated Superman?
If so Brendon dodged a huge kryptonite bullet. He deserved a hopeful inspiring Superman not some weird mom kink fetish giving birth to her lover.

