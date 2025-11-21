Brendan Fraser Talks Almost Starring In SUPERMAN: FLYBY; Reveals X-MEN 3 Director Helmed His Screen Test

Superman has had a complex cinematic history. For the many projects as he's starred in, there are also many more that failed to come to fruition. In the early 2000s, for example, Warner Bros. was developing Superman: Flyby. Produced by J.J. Abrams and directed by Brett Ratner, the movie was meant to be a more sci-fi take on the Man of Steel. The film considered a variety of actors to play Kal-El, including Matt Bomer, Ashton Kutcher, Paul Walker, Henry Cavill and Brendan Fraser.

Fraser—a bankable star following roles in George of the Jungle, The Mummy and Bedazzled—was one of the top contenders for the part. Fraser playing Superman has remained an interesting "what if?" in the Man of Steel's Hollywood career; so much so, that it remains a topic of conversation to this day. Now, the actor has provided more details regarding his involvement in the project.

The actor recently made an appearance on Josh Horowitz' Happy Sad Confused podcast. The host brought up Superman, stating he believed Fraser had worn the hero's signature costume. Fraser confirmed he had, and revealed Brett Ratner—director of Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand—was the one who directed his screen test. Ratner was, at one point, set to helm the film. Praising the screenplay, Fraser began recounting how tight security was around the project:

"Oh, I loved that screenplay. They let me read it. They locked me in an empty office in, I don't know, some studio lot. [I] signed an NDA. It was printed black, on crimson paper, so you couldn't photocopy it or sneak it out the door inscospicuously."

The actor further praised the movie's script, and revealed he did, indeed, suit up as the Last Son of Krypton: "I mean, it was Shakespeare in space. It was a really good screenplay. It really was. But, yes, I was considered. I did do a screen test. I did wear the big guy's suit." Unfortunately, he revealed he didn't have a picture of himself in the suit, as he had been instructed not to take them.

When asked if he had felt excitement during the audition process, Fraser revealed he was, for the most part, anxious. He also felt reluctant to accept the possibility of being linked to the Man of Steel for the rest of his career:

"If I think about it, I can remember feeling... you know, you feel a little certain anxiety anyway, when you're going up on some big job. But I also remember thinking, 'Hm, if I do get this job, then, well, I think 'Superman's gonna be chipped on my gravestone,' you know? There's an element of, 'You are that for the rest of your days. Your career.' And that's not a bad thing. I'm not saying that's gonna kill me anytime soon, but, you know, it is something that becomes part of your entire brand. Who you are."

Fraser further said he wasn't sure if he was ready to take on such a big role: "I don't know if I was ready to take that on then. I mean, I felt I was, because, you know, big opportunity and excitement, et cetera, et cetera. But, I don't know. Like [director Terry George] once said, 'If it's not for you, then it'll pass you by [...] and it wasn't for me."

This isn't the first time Fraser has discussed his near-involvement in the film. In 2023, during an interview on The Howard Stern Show, The Mummy star also talked about his past association with the Last Son of Krypton: "Everyone in town was reading for Superman. Like, again, we're testing I think, like six or seven guys in 2002-3. [...] I remember Paul Walker was before me. They were like the usual suspects."

Fraser similarly brought up his reluctance toward being professionally connected to Superman in perpetuity. While expressing his disappointment at the time for not getting the role, he acknowledged he was not completely into the part, and he believes Warner Bros. noticed it: "I felt disappointed that there was an amazing opportunity, and it didn't come to fruition. It had to do a lot with some shenanigans and studio politics. And probably, inherently, in my screen test. I think that’s why you test, they could kind of see I was only there like 98%."

Would you have liked to see Brendan Fraser as Superman? What are your thoughts on the canceled Superman: Flyby?