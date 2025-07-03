David Corenswet Wants To See An R-Rated SUPERMAN Project; James Gunn Talks Bollywood Influence

If there's one character most comic book fans would tend to agree simply does not need to go "dark and gritty," it's Superman.

This is not to say that a slightly more serious take on the iconic superhero couldn't work (how successful Zack Snyder's movies were in their depiction of the Man of Steel is debatable, but they certainly have their fans), but by and large, there doesn't seem to be a lot of demand to see Supes go R-rated - at least, not among the fanbase!

During an interview with Nerdist, star David Corenswet expressed an interest in seeing his take on the iconic hero in a more adult-oriented project.

"I would love to see this Superman in an R-rated project... in a thing like Lanterns where it's that True Detective' feel. In spite of how bright and playful this version is, I think there's room to be flexible."

James Gunn's movie does seem to be fairly light in tone, and it's difficult to picture Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow unleashing heat-vision hell on his enemies. But The DCU is going to be comprised of family-friendly and R-rated projects, so there's nothing to say we couldn't see Superman show up in Peacemaker season 2, for example. The character wouldn't need to change, necessarily, and would simply be adapting to a different environment.

In a separate interview with HT City, Gunn revealed that he took inspiration from a surprising source for his Superman movie.

"Bollywood movies are the most important thing to me. That’s really where I take my inspiration for Superman"

Can we expect to see a couple of song and dance numbers in the movie? Gunn was most likely referring to the movie's overall aesthetic, but you never know!

Around 30 minutes of Superman screened during a fan-event in the UK last night, and you can check out some reactions below.

“One of the best depictions for Superman in cinema yet” - @Archibald_III’s first reaction to the sneak peek footage we saw last night at the UK premiere & fan event ❤️



Thank you @WarnerBrosUK @OrganicHQ @Superman for the invite! We have so much more content to come for #Superman

I watched 30 minutes of #Superman and loved everything I saw. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are an effortlessly great pairing, while Nicholas Hoult kills it as the perfect obsessive nemesis.



The scenes flowed well, the humour is great and the action is well shot! 👊 pic.twitter.com/f2HHTxmO5g — Ben Rolph (@TheDCTVshow) July 2, 2025

30 minutes of #Superman and I felt it.



That spark, that hope, that heart.

As someone who’s loved this hero for so long, it wasn’t just like watching a film…it was reconnecting with a part of myself.

Magical.

I’m ready for the rest of it.

❤️💛💙@Superman pic.twitter.com/uT39C3fmmO — Luke Bugg “The Geek Of Steel” (@thegeekofsteel) July 2, 2025

I got to go see 30 mins or so of the new #superman film tonight with my son. It left us wanting more! David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult all seem perfect in their roles. Shows plenty of heart and some good laughs. Well worth the 600 mile round trip #LookUp pic.twitter.com/qc3kLFvHJ1 — Ross (@marsh_ross) July 2, 2025

Superman recently hit box office tracking, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."