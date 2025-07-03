David Corenswet Wants To See An R-Rated SUPERMAN Project; James Gunn Talks Bollywood Influence

David Corenswet Wants To See An R-Rated SUPERMAN Project; James Gunn Talks Bollywood Influence

David Corenswet has expressed interest in seeing his take on Superman in an R-rated project, while director James Gunn has revealed that he took inspiration from Bollywood movies...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 03, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

If there's one character most comic book fans would tend to agree simply does not need to go "dark and gritty," it's Superman.

This is not to say that a slightly more serious take on the iconic superhero couldn't work (how successful Zack Snyder's movies were in their depiction of the Man of Steel is debatable, but they certainly have their fans), but by and large, there doesn't seem to be a lot of demand to see Supes go R-rated - at least, not among the fanbase!

During an interview with Nerdist, star David Corenswet expressed an interest in seeing his take on the iconic hero in a more adult-oriented project.

"I would love to see this Superman in an R-rated project... in a thing like Lanterns where it's that True Detective' feel. In spite of how bright and playful this version is, I think there's room to be flexible." 

James Gunn's movie does seem to be fairly light in tone, and it's difficult to picture Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow unleashing heat-vision hell on his enemies. But The DCU is going to be comprised of family-friendly and R-rated projects, so there's nothing to say we couldn't see Superman show up in Peacemaker season 2, for example. The character wouldn't need to change, necessarily, and would simply be adapting to a different environment.

In a separate interview with HT City, Gunn revealed that he took inspiration from a surprising source for his Superman movie.

"Bollywood movies are the most important thing to me. That’s really where I take my inspiration for Superman"

Can we expect to see a couple of song and dance numbers in the movie? Gunn was most likely referring to the movie's overall aesthetic, but you never know!

Around 30 minutes of Superman screened during a fan-event in the UK last night, and you can check out some reactions below.

Superman recently hit box office tracking, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN: Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult Wants To Team Up With The Joker
SUPERMAN Hot Toys Figure Reveals A Detailed Look At The Man Of Steel's Colorful DCU Costume
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/3/2025, 12:04 PM
I get the bollywood reference but not necessarily what I want to hear lol. I despise bollywood films. If this film sucks I'm going to be bummed. I'm keeping the hope folks. Good news is most of the people I trust are saying it's good so fingers crossed.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/3/2025, 12:08 PM
@McMurdo - Have you seen 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'? It's wonderful.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/3/2025, 12:19 PM
@McMurdo - Hope can be a mistake. If you keep trying to fix what’s broken you will go insane.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/3/2025, 12:10 PM
R Rated Superman.

As much as Rachel Brosnahan likes to take her top off in movies....... Well then there's that
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/3/2025, 12:11 PM
Gunn saying Bollywood (the Indian Hollywood knockoff) is what influenced his movie is just to appease the spiteful indians that got butthurt over his reference to online trolls the other day.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/3/2025, 12:28 PM
@Pictilli - you say it like pandering is a good thing. Don't worry, you're going to love the hall of justice dance number at the end 🤠
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2025, 12:14 PM
Honestly , I think Superman could work in a more “adult” or “mature” story if done right…

I think the best way to do something like that is Superman vs The Elite where you make The former be the light in the darkness and not someone who becomes a part of it like the character in BVS imo.

User Comment Image

Anyway in regards to the Bollywood comment , Gunn could have just be appealing to the crowd so to speak since the interview he said that in was to an Indian news outlet but if so then as a fan that has me intrigued tbh…

I doubt Superman has song & dance numbers but there is a certain way in which they present their biggest stars especially in action films that’s very larger then life which could be the influence here in regards to how Gunn handles the character.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/3/2025, 12:30 PM
Man I'm expecting this movie to let me down so I can only be pleasantly surprised

(But I'm still expecting a let down)

