DC Studios Boss James Gunn Explains Why He's Skipping Superman And Batman's Origin Stories In The DCU

Creature Commandos is right around the corner and the hope among fans is that the Max animated series will set the tone for the DCU and perhaps even answer a few lingering questions everyone has about this reboot.

There are already rumblings about a Batman appearance, suggesting the Dark Knight is an established hero in this world. That's something we took as a given when it was made clear The Brave and the Bold will introduce the hero's 10-year-old son, Damian, as Robin.

Answering a fan on social media, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn explained why he intends to skip the origin stories of both the Man of Tomorrow and Batman.

"I’m not telling Batman and Superman’s origin stories again because everyone knows them," he noted before launching into a defence of James Mangold's plans for a Swamp Thing movie.

"Don’t put Swamp Thing in the corner. That’s a project in development we’ve actually announced, and he’s an incredibly well-known character with not only some of the greatest comics of all time but a successful film series and his own TV show, something that could be said of only a very small handful of DC characters," the filmmaker stated.

Gunn is right about Batman and Superman's respective origins being well-known enough to gloss over and we're sure you'll remember that Marvel Studios came to a similar conclusion with Spider-Man in 2016. At this stage, does anyone really want to see Thomas and Martha Wayne gunned down again? And how many times can we watch Krypton explode?

Back to Swamp Thing, and we'd agree this fan was way off base suggesting a character like that getting his own movie will alienate non-fans. After all, the same could have once been said for the Guardians of the Galaxy! Gunn would later add, "Again, it’s just two DC characters: Batman and Superman. And [the DCU] is definitely for everyone."

Matt Reeves also made a point of glossing over the Caped Crusader's origin by setting The Batman in "Year Two" and no one seemed to have an issue with that.

You can check out the filmmaker and studio executive's comments in full below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.