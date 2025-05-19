DCEU Actor Strongly Hints That They'll Reprise Superhero Role In James Gunn's SUPERMAN - Possible SPOILERS

DCEU Actor Strongly Hints That They'll Reprise Superhero Role In James Gunn's SUPERMAN - Possible SPOILERS

An actor who played a superhero in the DC Extended Universe has addressed their DCU future, and according to a fan who interacted with them, they may have a shot a role in James Gunn's Superman movie.

News
By JoshWilding - May 19, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Last summer, it was revealed that DC Studios is moving forward with an animated Blue Beetle TV series. The show was reportedly in development when the announcement was made, with Miguel Puga (The Casagrandes) said to have started work months before. 

He'll serve as showrunner, while Cristian Martinez (Women of the Movement) is writing the series. Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, director and screenwriter of the 2023 movie, respectively, are executive producers, while Jaime Reyes actor Xolo Maridueña will reprise his role alongside unnamed other actors who starred in the Blue Beetle movie.

Maridueña recently attended Motor City Comic Con and, according to a fan who interacted with the actor, he confirmed that the Blue Beetle animated series begins production early next year. We're assuming the actor was referring to when he begins recording his lines, otherwise, this project is much further away than anticipated. 

A fan on Reddit also recalled an interaction with Maridueña and shared, "I asked him as I was leaving about a Blue Beetle sequel and he responded with 'I think you're going to see me in other movies first.' [And] then he followed that up with 'You should see Superman.' So it sounds to me like he's basically saying he's in the movie."

Blue Beetle is one of the only DCEU superheroes set to make the leap to the DCU, and it would make sense for him to be shown alongside the Justice Gang (Mister Terrific, Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl). However, he hasn't been featured in set photos or trailers, so if a cameo has been shot, it's been kept under wraps.

Back in February, Maridueña was asked if he's spoken to Gunn about suiting up for real and replied, "Look, he's got his hands in his kitchen. I don't want to walk in while the chef is doing his thing. But I can say that once they're finished with this three-course meal, I'm ready. And look, I have no reason to believe that he's lying."

"Like, whatever, we're adults, say whatever you want to say! [Laughs]" he continued. "I'm just happy to have done this first one and I'll continue to spread the word about that while we get the second one drafted up."

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn previously confirmed plans for Maridueña's Jaime Reyes to join the DCU, and this series "could potentially lead to a return to the big screen," according to previous reports.

In other news, Gunn has debunked a pretty wild theory that Bizarro was featured in the latest trailer for Superman

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: Nathan Fillion On The Joy Of Reading Comics As A Kid And Now Wielding A GREEN LANTERN Ring
Related:

SUPERMAN: Nathan Fillion On The Joy Of Reading Comics As A Kid And Now Wielding A GREEN LANTERN Ring
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At Ma & Pa Kent; Teases LANTERNS' Sooner-Than-Expected Release
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At Ma & Pa Kent; Teases LANTERNS' Sooner-Than-Expected Release

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/19/2025, 11:26 AM
That's cool to hear, if true. The Blue Beetle movie was great, and it deserved to do better.
Prettydeadly
Prettydeadly - 5/19/2025, 11:32 AM
Is there anyone who isn’t in the movie? I’m expecting Batman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman to show up too. It’s like a DCEU reunion at this point.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/19/2025, 11:36 AM
"Hear me out. I’m not seeing “Superman” here. I’m seeing a version of Superman with disheveled hair with oddly pigmented skin and sharper facial features wearing a yellow cape with a red logo, opposite of Superman’s cape… hmmmm

Obviously distorted for the trailer, but could this really be Bizarro?

The second photo is the same image, but brightened."


James Gunn: haha its Superman, its real photography of David. my movies just look cheap 😮‍💨
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/19/2025, 11:37 AM
Is kan
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/19/2025, 11:40 AM
User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/19/2025, 11:49 AM
@SuperCat - Now mix in Bane on the football field. You’re on to something
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/19/2025, 11:58 AM
@JustAWaffle - LOL. Great minds think alike. I actually tried to find a good Bane/stadium gif to combine with Superman the other day. But had no luck.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/19/2025, 11:44 AM

According to a fan??? You gotta be farking kidding.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/19/2025, 11:45 AM
Very nice
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/19/2025, 11:55 AM
That'd be cool though

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder