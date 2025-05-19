DCEU Actor Strongly Hints That They'll Reprise Superhero Role In James Gunn's SUPERMAN - Possible SPOILERS

Last summer, it was revealed that DC Studios is moving forward with an animated Blue Beetle TV series. The show was reportedly in development when the announcement was made, with Miguel Puga (The Casagrandes) said to have started work months before.

He'll serve as showrunner, while Cristian Martinez (Women of the Movement) is writing the series. Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, director and screenwriter of the 2023 movie, respectively, are executive producers, while Jaime Reyes actor Xolo Maridueña will reprise his role alongside unnamed other actors who starred in the Blue Beetle movie.

Maridueña recently attended Motor City Comic Con and, according to a fan who interacted with the actor, he confirmed that the Blue Beetle animated series begins production early next year. We're assuming the actor was referring to when he begins recording his lines, otherwise, this project is much further away than anticipated.

A fan on Reddit also recalled an interaction with Maridueña and shared, "I asked him as I was leaving about a Blue Beetle sequel and he responded with 'I think you're going to see me in other movies first.' [And] then he followed that up with 'You should see Superman.' So it sounds to me like he's basically saying he's in the movie."

Blue Beetle is one of the only DCEU superheroes set to make the leap to the DCU, and it would make sense for him to be shown alongside the Justice Gang (Mister Terrific, Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl). However, he hasn't been featured in set photos or trailers, so if a cameo has been shot, it's been kept under wraps.

Back in February, Maridueña was asked if he's spoken to Gunn about suiting up for real and replied, "Look, he's got his hands in his kitchen. I don't want to walk in while the chef is doing his thing. But I can say that once they're finished with this three-course meal, I'm ready. And look, I have no reason to believe that he's lying."

"Like, whatever, we're adults, say whatever you want to say! [Laughs]" he continued. "I'm just happy to have done this first one and I'll continue to spread the word about that while we get the second one drafted up."

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn previously confirmed plans for Maridueña's Jaime Reyes to join the DCU, and this series "could potentially lead to a return to the big screen," according to previous reports.

In other news, Gunn has debunked a pretty wild theory that Bizarro was featured in the latest trailer for Superman.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.