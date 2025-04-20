DISCUSSION: Which One Will Do Better At The Box Office — SUPERMAN Or THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS?

July has two very exciting releases for superhero fans: Superman and The Fantastic Four. Both projects have immense expectations behind them, but which one do you think will be more successful?

Editorial Opinion
By DanielKlissmman - Apr 20, 2025 03:04 PM EST
It's a showdown of titans. Come July, film adaptations of two of Marvel and DC's biggest properties will arrive: Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Both carry an immense amount of weight and anticipation for their respective studios.

One one hand, The Fantastic Four is tasked with re-introducing Marvel's First Family into the pop culture eye following two not-so-popular adaptations (2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer), and a very disappointing modern reimagining (2015's Fantastic Four). The film also needs to lay the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday, which will pit the MCU's best and brightest against Doctor Doom.

On the other hand, there's Superman, a film that needs to do two things: First, reintroduce Clark Kent and his mythology to modern audiences. Second, fully kickstart DC's brand-new cinematic universe after the demise of the largely controversial DCEU. This is of particular importance, given that the success of Superman could establish a more optimistic outlook for future DCU installments like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns

Suffice it to say, both projects are under a lot of pressure to perform. Now, major comic book films release every year, but these two particular projects, given their aforementioned expectations, and the fact that they will be released only two weeks apart from one another (Superman releases July 11; The Fantastic Four releases July 25) have prompted some fans to wonder who will be the ultimate box office champion between the two. 

With that in mind, we want to know what the ComicBookMovie community thinks: Which one of these two behemoths will reign supreme? Will Superman soar and leave a more lasting impression on general audiences than the Fantastic Four? Or, will Marvel's First Family find more monetary success than the Man of Steel's latest standalone installment?

It's important to note, this is not meant to put one film above the other. Let's face it: We are comic book geeks, and most of us are equally excited for both projects. However, it is interesting to ponder which film will find the most success once the dust fanned by box-office dollars settles. So, hop on to the comments and let your thoughts fly (no pun intended, but now that I think about it, I stand by it, and I regret nothing). 

Superman will be released on July 11, 2025. The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025. 

SUPERMAN New Look Features A Mysterious Creature Fans Believe Could Be A White Martian
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/20/2025, 2:43 PM
Superman will gross 700-900 mill based on Gunn’s track record of hits that grossed the same figures. With IMAX & 3D showings it could even gross be a billion. Fantastic four will gross 600 million tops or 380 if it flops.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/20/2025, 2:46 PM
Superman will be better both as a film, comic book accuracy, and box office.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/20/2025, 4:15 PM
@Pictilli - it won’t and I can prove that.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/20/2025, 2:47 PM
Superman is a worldwide cultural icon. My money is on that film.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/20/2025, 2:49 PM
Superman for sure. I think Marvel is in for a rude awakening with FF.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/20/2025, 3:06 PM
Can go either way have wait and see what numbers show not reviews
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/20/2025, 3:33 PM
I liked the last fantastic trailer better, but I think a Superman movie done somewhat right is a gold mine.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 4/20/2025, 3:33 PM
F4 had a chance humuliate supes bar none. If, and only if, they put Norrin Rad!!! Huge mistake. Its a hard pass for me on Shalla bal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/20/2025, 3:33 PM
As of right now , I’m going with Superman but ever slightly so…

I hope both (and Thunderbolts) do well though!!.

TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/20/2025, 3:33 PM
Superman looks like shit but it’ll do a lot better simply for its name alone
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/20/2025, 3:36 PM
I have no doubt Superman will do better at the box office
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 4/20/2025, 3:43 PM
I'll go with Superman
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/20/2025, 3:47 PM
My concern for Superman is that it’ll be front loaded and competition. It’ll need to make most of its money prior to ff4 coming out. I can see Superman regaining the box office after ff4 comes out but I think at that time it’ll make a lot less compared to when it initially opened. There’s also smurfs which is a kids movie and while i don’t see that movie making a lot, kids are off in the summer and it’s something to take them to. I’m also nots sure what the box office world wide will look like with the tariffs that’s going on. That could also put a dent in Superman’s earnings.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/20/2025, 3:56 PM
Not sure, if it was head to head I'd say Superman but Superman is sandwiched between jurassic park and F4 😮‍💨


Gunn knows how to use animals and humour to entertain the limited attention span market 👀
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/20/2025, 4:04 PM
Unless it's an absolute train wreck, Superman will definitely come out on top. I expect Superman to make between $500-600 million, while F4 between $400-500 million. As long as both kept their budgets under control, they should have no trouble turning a profit.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/20/2025, 4:53 PM
@TheJok3r - Superman's budget has been rumored to be $350 million +, although Gunn has denied this.
Even if the budget is at the "lower" end of blockbusters nowadays, like FF, they would both be huge flops if they only take in what you're predicting.
To be honest, I agree with you on that prediction.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/20/2025, 4:16 PM
I don't know, but I hope both do well.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/20/2025, 4:19 PM
I predict F4 will pull in more money domestically, but Superman miiiiight clear it globally, though it will be close.

The DCEU did irreparable damage to the DC brand. I just don’t see people buzzing about Superman the way they are with F4. Which is a wild thing to say, considering Superman’s cultural relevance.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 4/20/2025, 4:19 PM
Hard to say …

All the media so far has Superman with the better tone that is fitting the character …

But MCU still has so many media folks in their hip pocket…to help sell the narrative …

Hopefully both make so much money that generates sequels and not “course correction ruins”.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/20/2025, 4:25 PM
Superman, mainly because he was in the syder cut.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/20/2025, 4:33 PM
People are fed up with comic book movies
cheeseburger
cheeseburger - 4/20/2025, 4:36 PM
I’m seeing both and if they’re any good I’ll see them again. That’s how I assess if a movies good or not. To assess which is better before them is just plain dumb in my opinion.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/20/2025, 4:46 PM
I don't think either will do very well at the boxoffice.
A better question might be: Which one of these movies will make over $600 million worldwide?
-My answer would be, neither. 😁
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/20/2025, 4:52 PM
The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

User Comment Image

