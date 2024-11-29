Frank Grillo Shares Surprising, Spoilery New Details About Rick Flag Sr.'s SUPERMAN And PEACEMAKER Roles

It's no secret that, after Creature Commandos, Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. will appear in Superman and Peacemaker season 2.

Set photos have confirmed that he and A.R.G.U.S. are somehow tied to a character we believe is Ultraman, while we'd bet on him taking aim at Christopher Smith to avenge the death of his son, Rick Flag Jr., in The Suicide Squad.

Talking to GamesRadar+, Grillo confirmed that Flag Sr. will "take over for [Amanda Waller]" as the leader of A.R.G.U.S.

"In Creature Commandos, I got the uniform," he told the site. "I got the yellow shirt and the hair, and, you know, he's really part of that world. And then in Superman and even more so in Peacemaker, I take over for Viola Davis in what she was the leader of A.R.G.U.S."

"So now I become almost an administrator," Grillo continued. "I'm wearing a suit. I go from being boots on the ground badass to now being in charge, which enables me then to find out the truth about my son because now I can see things that I couldn't see before. And, it just makes my passion for revenge even stronger."

Trailers for Creature Commandos have pointed to Waller still being in charge of A.R.G.U.S., meaning it's possible something happens in the animated series to cost her the leadership of that organisation (and, after Peacemaker season 1, we'd imagine her grasp on that power is already slipping).

As for what we'll see from Flag Sr. in the HBO series, Grillo confirmed that revenge will definitely be on the hero's mind when he and Peacemaker cross paths.

"It really is. [Revenge] doesn't go without me. I still understand the capacity of which I have to serve this world," he teases. "It's a big responsibility, and so I have to be careful so that it doesn't go too far, which has been fun as an actor to kind of balance that thing. John Cena and I have a pretty serious epic scene that culminates with all this anger."

James Gunn is positioning Rick Flag Sr. as a major player in the new DCU and the actor has previously compared the character to the MCU's Nick Fury. With a Waller TV series also thought to be a priority for DC Studios, it's likely Grillo will be a big part of whatever story is told there too.

After all, if Flag Sr. doesn't find out what really happened to his son until after taking charge of A.R.G.U.S., that means he doesn't know Waller essentially ordered his son's death.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5. Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025, and Peacemaker season 2 is expected to premiere on HBO in 2026.