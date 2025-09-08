Here's How Much Of A Profit SUPERMAN Has Reportedly Earned From Its Theatrical Run

Following a disastrous string of critical and commercial flops, Warner Bros. Pictures has managed to turn things around this year. This past weekend, The Conjuring: Last Rites earned a franchise-best $83 million in North America, making it the studio's seventh consecutive release to open above $40 million.

A Minecraft Movie has grossed $957 million worldwide this year, with F1: The Movie similarly exceeding expectations with a $617 million haul.

Superman, meanwhile, has made $613 million, making it the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025, topping Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Much has been said about how profitable Superman will be, thanks to a reported $330+ million combined production and marketing budget. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said he would be happy for the movie to break even, but it appears to have exceeded his expectations.

According to the trade, "'Sinners' is expected to generate around $60 million in theatrical profits; 'Superman' around $125 million; 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' approximately $75 million; 'Weapons' around $65 million (and counting), according to knowledgeable individuals."

"For 'F1,' Warner Bros. was paid a flat distribution fee as well as a percentage of revenues in line with certain box office benchmarks, resulting in theatrical profits of roughly $34 million," the piece adds. "A studio insider disputed these figures without providing specific numbers; the source added that Warner Bros. has made roughly $600 million in combined year-to-date theatrical profits before counting the latest "Conjuring.'"

These aren't official numbers, but if Superman really did earn over $125 million in theatrical profits, that's a stellar result for the first DCU movie. This could also explain why DC Studios is moving forward with Man of Tomorrow, a blatant Superman sequel without being billed as such, as soon as 2027.

2026 will be a big test for the DCU, as none of the movies and TV shows being released will have been written or directed by Gunn. We're getting Lanterns on HBO Max, Supergirl (part of the "Superman Saga"), and R-rated horror movie, Clayface.

How many times did you watch Superman in theaters earlier this year?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.