Here's How Much Of A Profit SUPERMAN Has Reportedly Earned From Its Theatrical Run

Here's How Much Of A Profit SUPERMAN Has Reportedly Earned From Its Theatrical Run

Speculation has been running rampant about how profitable Superman could be with a supposed $330+ million budget, but a new report suggests the first DC Studios movie was a bona fide hit for the DCU...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 08, 2025 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Variety

Following a disastrous string of critical and commercial flops, Warner Bros. Pictures has managed to turn things around this year. This past weekend, The Conjuring: Last Rites earned a franchise-best $83 million in North America, making it the studio's seventh consecutive release to open above $40 million.

A Minecraft Movie has grossed $957 million worldwide this year, with F1: The Movie similarly exceeding expectations with a $617 million haul. 

Superman, meanwhile, has made $613 million, making it the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025, topping Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Much has been said about how profitable Superman will be, thanks to a reported $330+ million combined production and marketing budget. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said he would be happy for the movie to break even, but it appears to have exceeded his expectations.

According to the trade, "'Sinners' is expected to generate around $60 million in theatrical profits; 'Superman' around $125 million; 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' approximately $75 million; 'Weapons' around $65 million (and counting), according to knowledgeable individuals."

"For 'F1,' Warner Bros. was paid a flat distribution fee as well as a percentage of revenues in line with certain box office benchmarks, resulting in theatrical profits of roughly $34 million," the piece adds. "A studio insider disputed these figures without providing specific numbers; the source added that Warner Bros. has made roughly $600 million in combined year-to-date theatrical profits before counting the latest "Conjuring.'"

These aren't official numbers, but if Superman really did earn over $125 million in theatrical profits, that's a stellar result for the first DCU movie. This could also explain why DC Studios is moving forward with Man of Tomorrow, a blatant Superman sequel without being billed as such, as soon as 2027.

2026 will be a big test for the DCU, as none of the movies and TV shows being released will have been written or directed by Gunn. We're getting Lanterns on HBO Max, Supergirl (part of the "Superman Saga"), and R-rated horror movie, Clayface.

How many times did you watch Superman in theaters earlier this year?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.

James Gunn Teases [SPOILER]'s Important MAN OF TOMORROW Role; Says PEACEMAKER Is Very, Very Connected
Related:

James Gunn Teases [SPOILER]'s "Important" MAN OF TOMORROW Role; Says PEACEMAKER Is "Very, Very Connected"
MAN OF TOMORROW: Has The Villain Superman & Lex Luthor Will Team-Up Against Already Been Revealed?
Recommended For You:

MAN OF TOMORROW: Has The Villain Superman & Lex Luthor Will Team-Up Against Already Been Revealed?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 9/8/2025, 7:12 AM
This should be a fun thread.

User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/8/2025, 7:23 AM
I'm surprised F1 turned a profit to be honest. That movie cost ALOT, and the BO take (whilst not small) didn't seem to be as what they would have expected, especially given Kosinki's last BO take.

I enjoyed F1 though was a much better theatrical experience there than with Superman, which was also good.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/8/2025, 7:27 AM
THIS HAS TO BE 100% TRUE, THESE NUMBERS ARE 'SUPER' ACCURATE JUST LOOK AT THE BUDGET AND THE BOX OFFICE TAKINGS FOR PROOF! NO MATHS NEEDED 👀

THANK YOU TO THE DOMESTIC MARKET!

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/8/2025, 7:36 AM
User Comment Image
otakuman007
otakuman007 - 9/8/2025, 7:38 AM
Movie's reported budget was $225. And reported cost of marketing was up to $125. This brings us to an estimated $700 for break-even point.
With the current $614, movie is still way below that. So no, unless you want to ignore the given numbers or pull extra $211 out of your ass, then movie was not profitable. End of discussion.

The sequel was approved because movie was franshise starter, and because there is good chance that profitability will be achieved on VOD.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 9/8/2025, 7:48 AM
@otakuman007

“So no, unless you want to ignore the given numbers or pull extra $211 out of your ass, then movie was not profitable”

If you think this movie needed 700 mil to break even you’re retarded.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/8/2025, 7:52 AM
@otakuman007 - Not saying that these reported profit margins are accurate...

...but that is not the standard way to work out break even point as some of the marketing costs are covered in ways other than BO ticket sales such as product tie-ins (ie some of the marketing costs includes making car adverts etc which those companies will cover some or all the costs for and some film TV spots will incorporate product sponsorships) thus why the simplified 2.5x reported budget used rather than a more complex one adding in reported marketing costs. Thus the break even would have worked out around $560M and they will already have added to the returns from BO ticket sales with digital release sales and rentals etc.

IOW It may or may not have covered all costs from ticket sales at the BO alone, but overall it will turn A profit, how much and how quickly will never be fully clear however.
Gambito
Gambito - 9/8/2025, 7:40 AM
Hell yeah deserves every penny the movie was awesome!! Bring on Lanterns!!’
AnEye
AnEye - 9/8/2025, 7:45 AM
Man that's some crazy Hollywood accounting I swear lmfao.

Must be from merchandise, home video market, etc. It's obvious if the box office was the ONLY measurement of success for a movie that it's not a big smash but there is a lot more ways movies can get successful. Always has been that way with home video since the 80s/90s.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/8/2025, 7:51 AM
Zack Snyder fans are idiots.

User Comment Image
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 9/8/2025, 7:52 AM
Finally watched this the other day. Big fan of Gunn and loved the look of the teaser trailer but the film itself was so so bad. I was actually quite shocked. No shade on anyone who enjoyed it, really, and I think the actors did well with the script. but wow, the story... nope.

Thunderbolts was TIGHT tho. Really enjoyed that. Good action and heart.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder