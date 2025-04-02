If David Corenswet Wasn't SUPERMAN He Would Be BATMAN

If David Corenswet Wasn't SUPERMAN He Would Be BATMAN

David Corenswet, who will be playing Superman, has said that he would choose the Dark Knight if given the choice. Nicholas Hoult, of course, would take either.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 02, 2025 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Last night, Warner Bros took the stage at CinemaCon to talk about some of their upcoming big releases. They talked about The Bride!, a fresh take on The Bride of Frankenstein that stars Jessie, Buckley, Christian Bale, and Penelope Cruz, and will also be a musical, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Mortal Kombat II, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and F1, Brad Pitt’s driving heavy drama, Dynamic Duo, the animated movie about Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, and, of course, Superman

There was a lot to come out of the panel, but, unfortunately, there was nothing new released to the public. It seems like we’ll all have to go see A Minecraft Movie this weekend to get a look at Superman, but the trio, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult all had lots to say.

Interestingly, Corenswet said that if there was any other DC character he could play, it would be Batman. He even turned to Gunn and said, “That would be fun to get to do at some point, James, if you’re willing.”

Brosnahan jokingly said she’d like to play Superman, while Nicholas Hoult brought up the fact that he already auditioned for both characters: “Well, I auditioned for Batman and Superman. Shit, that’s who I was supposed to be playing all along.”

Maybe, once the DCU is well established and operating successfully, a multiverse story will be told that shows characters switching roles. 

At CinemaCon, there was also new footage shown of Superman. It’s an extended version of the scene we all saw with the last trailer’s opening in which Superman is injured and Krypto saves him. Check out the description below.

“The footage starts similarly to the first trailer, with Superman crashing into the arctic, injured and whistling to summon Krypto, who arrives in a big snowy flurry. Krypto playfully jumps on Superman as he grunts in pain. “Take me home” he commands, holding out his cape. Krypto comedically drags Superman around the tundra as a crystal structure grows in the distance and creates two doors that glow with Superman’s logo — it’s the fortress of solitude.

Automatons greet Superman and pick him up to place him in a healing chamber powered by the sun. He tries to thank the automatons but they stress they do not have sentience. The clip transitions into the main Superman trailer, but ends with Superman leaving the fortress of solitude, almost leaving Krypto behind before his pet whimpers. He allows Krypto to tag along as he playfully charges and bites at Superman’s shoes as the clip ends."

What do you think about Corenswet’s joke towards the Caped Crusader? Would that make for an interesting story, or should it remain a joke forever? Is he better suited for Bruce over Clark? Let us know in the comments!

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks Lex Luthor Backstory, Monster Babies, And Writing An Original Story
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks Lex Luthor Backstory, "Monster Babies," And Writing An Original Story
SUPERMAN Extended Clip Spotlighting An Injured Man Of Steel Debuts During CinemaCon
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Extended Clip Spotlighting An Injured Man Of Steel Debuts During CinemaCon

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/2/2025, 8:03 AM
David is talking bollocks.

We all would want to be Batman.

Just be happy your superman.

Because you’re definitely not a Batman mate.

For [frick]s sake
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 4/2/2025, 8:18 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Really ruined my day his comments have… gonna take some time off to process.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/2/2025, 8:15 AM
Sideways hint at Cavill being Batman?
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/2/2025, 8:21 AM
Batman doesn’t need to be too tall and Corenswet is 6’4. He’s practically a skyscraper. He has the perfect height and stature for Superman.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder