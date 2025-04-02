If David Corenswet Wasn't SUPERMAN He Would Be BATMAN

Last night, Warner Bros took the stage at CinemaCon to talk about some of their upcoming big releases. They talked about The Bride!, a fresh take on The Bride of Frankenstein that stars Jessie, Buckley, Christian Bale, and Penelope Cruz, and will also be a musical, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Mortal Kombat II, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and F1, Brad Pitt’s driving heavy drama, Dynamic Duo, the animated movie about Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, and, of course, Superman.

There was a lot to come out of the panel, but, unfortunately, there was nothing new released to the public. It seems like we’ll all have to go see A Minecraft Movie this weekend to get a look at Superman, but the trio, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult all had lots to say.

Interestingly, Corenswet said that if there was any other DC character he could play, it would be Batman. He even turned to Gunn and said, “That would be fun to get to do at some point, James, if you’re willing.”

Brosnahan jokingly said she’d like to play Superman, while Nicholas Hoult brought up the fact that he already auditioned for both characters: “Well, I auditioned for Batman and Superman. Shit, that’s who I was supposed to be playing all along.”

Maybe, once the DCU is well established and operating successfully, a multiverse story will be told that shows characters switching roles.

At CinemaCon, there was also new footage shown of Superman. It’s an extended version of the scene we all saw with the last trailer’s opening in which Superman is injured and Krypto saves him. Check out the description below.

“The footage starts similarly to the first trailer, with Superman crashing into the arctic, injured and whistling to summon Krypto, who arrives in a big snowy flurry. Krypto playfully jumps on Superman as he grunts in pain. “Take me home” he commands, holding out his cape. Krypto comedically drags Superman around the tundra as a crystal structure grows in the distance and creates two doors that glow with Superman’s logo — it’s the fortress of solitude.

Automatons greet Superman and pick him up to place him in a healing chamber powered by the sun. He tries to thank the automatons but they stress they do not have sentience. The clip transitions into the main Superman trailer, but ends with Superman leaving the fortress of solitude, almost leaving Krypto behind before his pet whimpers. He allows Krypto to tag along as he playfully charges and bites at Superman’s shoes as the clip ends."

What do you think about Corenswet’s joke towards the Caped Crusader? Would that make for an interesting story, or should it remain a joke forever? Is he better suited for Bruce over Clark? Let us know in the comments!