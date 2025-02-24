James Gunn On How SUPERMAN Will Fit Into Today's America; Reveals Real Meaning Behind Photo With Zack Snyder

James Gunn On How SUPERMAN Will Fit Into Today's America; Reveals Real Meaning Behind Photo With Zack Snyder

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn responds to a question about where Superman fits into Donald Trump’s America and reveals what the deal was with that photo of him and Justice League director Zack Snyder.

By JoshWilding - Feb 24, 2025
Source: Variety

Without getting too much into the politics of it all, Superman is arriving at a very fractious time in America. 

Talking to press last week, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was asked what about his version of the Man of Steel is right for the current cultural moment six months into the second Trump administration. 

"In some ways, I would say it’s the right Superman because I don’t think he’s a part of the cultural moment," Gunn responded. "He’s a character that stands for something that is solid, for basic human morals, basic human integrity, the basic belief in protecting others the weak and being good to people and being honest. He stands for what I think of as the rules that don’t change."

It was put to Gunn that some studios, including Disney, have made a conscious decision to move away from diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Rather than wade into a heated debate and allow Superman to get caught up in that, the filmmaker pleaded ignorance. 

"I know what you’re saying," he said. "I understand your words, but I’ve been off working on stories for three years, and I just try to tell the best stories I possibly can, and that’s all I care about."

Gunn told reporters that he rarely reads the news and has recently been spending very little time on social media both for his own mental health and because Superman and Peacemaker season 2 have been keeping him busy. 

"We’re just off trying to make the best movies we can in the best way we can. No matter who is telling me who I’m supposed to put in my movie, for whatever reason, I don’t give a shit," Gunn stated. "I was always about creating the best story possible with the best characters possible. It was that way, you know, five years ago, and it’s that way today."

The filmmaker and studio executive may have moved away from answering fan questions, but recently shared a photo from a meeting with Zack Snyder at DC Studios. Much has been said about the image, with some fans hoping Gunn will #RestoreTheSnyderVerse or hire the director for another DC project. 

Acknowledging that he and Snyder "sometimes talk about different things," Gunn said the meaning behind the photos was simple: they wanted to break the internet. 

"We knew that people have this view that somehow we have been pitted against each other," Gunn remarked. "It’s odd to have someone who you’re friendly with in real life be the guy that is positioned as your Lex Luthor, or I’m his Lex Luthor. It’s just such a weird dynamic that’s been created between factions online."

Gunn and Snyder's relationship goes back to 2004 when the former wrote the script for Dawn of the Dead, the Man of Steel helmer's feature debut. Now, though, it's clear the only beef between them is the one that exists in the minds of some fans. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/24/2025, 5:08 PM
sydner should have been cast as gunn's superman
V
V - 2/24/2025, 5:16 PM
@harryba11zack - well seeing who he casted for Hal Jordan, ZS would be the perfect age.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/24/2025, 5:09 PM
'We wanted to break the Internet'

No sir, you wanted to get the cult off your arse 😅
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/24/2025, 5:13 PM
He is, sadly, very correct that "a character that stands for something that is solid, for basic human morals, basic human integrity, the basic belief in protecting others the weak and being good to people and being honest" is not "a part of the cultural moment."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 5:20 PM
@Clintthahamster - lol , sigh that’s true.

People are just so angry , jaded & cynical now that those very qualities seem too schmaltzy for people now sadly.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 2/24/2025, 5:34 PM
@Clintthahamster - correct. It’s been tossed solidly into a dumpster and lit on fire while bibble thumpers stand by cheering like it’s some kind of victory.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/24/2025, 5:50 PM
@Deklipz - they want the end times
thobie1
thobie1 - 2/24/2025, 5:16 PM
Kudos to Gunn. We need movies like this right now.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/24/2025, 5:18 PM
Well it's true. Being good is what Superman does best, it's only a "problem" when there's peer pressure around that makes you feel it isn't but that's an arc he always overcome. As we do as well.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/24/2025, 5:19 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/24/2025, 5:22 PM
“spending very little time on social media”
User Comment Image
TK420
TK420 - 2/24/2025, 5:22 PM
You mean Superman doesn't believe in "sex changes" for six-year-olds?
Thing94
Thing94 - 2/24/2025, 5:35 PM
@TK420 - Haha right!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 2/24/2025, 5:24 PM
"He’s a character that stands for something that is solid, for basic human morals, basic human integrity, the basic belief in protecting others the weak and being good to people and being honest. He stands for what I think of as the rules that don’t change."
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 5:31 PM
Kal-El doesn't like drugs, gangs, violence, unfairness, and injustice. He would not be a fan of Joe and Kamala.
Thing94
Thing94 - 2/24/2025, 5:35 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - That cocaine in the white house...
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/24/2025, 5:46 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/24/2025, 5:35 PM
Hail Gunn! In Gunn we trust. Great answers from Gunn as usual.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/24/2025, 5:36 PM
Gunn is much smarter than he lets on, believe me. His Superman movie will be great.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 2/24/2025, 5:43 PM
I feel like Gunns Superman would wear a MAGA Hat 🤔
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 5:45 PM
@TheNewYorker - what a retarded thing to say
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/24/2025, 5:44 PM
They have the element of surprise, WB is all in on the marketing campaign, and I really think Gunn was the perfect choice to tell a story that'll make you care. Snyder started off on the wrong foot because of how he botched pa Kent and literally broke the fundamentals that's makes Superman, Superman. 680m to beat Man of Steel, that's a [frick]ing given. Suck it Snyder cult
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 2/24/2025, 5:49 PM
Gunn almost gets it right. Superman stands for, "Truth, Justice, and the American Way," regardless of what the Woke Religious Zealots who write comics decided ten years ago when they had him "give up" his American citizenship.

Other than that, it's obvious that James Gunn is wholly uninterested in putting Woke dogma into his movies, as they are the only films in the MCU to just try to be entertaining without pushing stupid THE MESSAGE for "modern audiences."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 5:51 PM
Gunn definitely gets Superman imo (or atleast the way that the character speaks to me) so that’s good!!.

Also the narrative about there being bad blood between Snyder &. Gunn has always been created by “fans” when those guys in reality have been friends for atleast 2 decades now so there has never been any beef.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 2/24/2025, 5:58 PM
Damn the press couldn't help but hit him with pointless political questions at a movie panel...
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/24/2025, 5:59 PM
"He’s a character that stands for something that is solid, for basic human morals" - unlike Gunn

"Basic human integrity, the basic belief in protecting others the weak" - your brother and wife who can't get roles unless in the family

