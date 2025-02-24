James Gunn On How SUPERMAN Will Fit Into Today's America; Reveals Real Meaning Behind Photo With Zack Snyder

Without getting too much into the politics of it all, Superman is arriving at a very fractious time in America.

Talking to press last week, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was asked what about his version of the Man of Steel is right for the current cultural moment six months into the second Trump administration.

"In some ways, I would say it’s the right Superman because I don’t think he’s a part of the cultural moment," Gunn responded. "He’s a character that stands for something that is solid, for basic human morals, basic human integrity, the basic belief in protecting others the weak and being good to people and being honest. He stands for what I think of as the rules that don’t change."

It was put to Gunn that some studios, including Disney, have made a conscious decision to move away from diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Rather than wade into a heated debate and allow Superman to get caught up in that, the filmmaker pleaded ignorance.

"I know what you’re saying," he said. "I understand your words, but I’ve been off working on stories for three years, and I just try to tell the best stories I possibly can, and that’s all I care about."

Gunn told reporters that he rarely reads the news and has recently been spending very little time on social media both for his own mental health and because Superman and Peacemaker season 2 have been keeping him busy.

"We’re just off trying to make the best movies we can in the best way we can. No matter who is telling me who I’m supposed to put in my movie, for whatever reason, I don’t give a shit," Gunn stated. "I was always about creating the best story possible with the best characters possible. It was that way, you know, five years ago, and it’s that way today."

The filmmaker and studio executive may have moved away from answering fan questions, but recently shared a photo from a meeting with Zack Snyder at DC Studios. Much has been said about the image, with some fans hoping Gunn will #RestoreTheSnyderVerse or hire the director for another DC project.

Acknowledging that he and Snyder "sometimes talk about different things," Gunn said the meaning behind the photos was simple: they wanted to break the internet.

"We knew that people have this view that somehow we have been pitted against each other," Gunn remarked. "It’s odd to have someone who you’re friendly with in real life be the guy that is positioned as your Lex Luthor, or I’m his Lex Luthor. It’s just such a weird dynamic that’s been created between factions online."

Gunn and Snyder's relationship goes back to 2004 when the former wrote the script for Dawn of the Dead, the Man of Steel helmer's feature debut. Now, though, it's clear the only beef between them is the one that exists in the minds of some fans.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.