DC Studios Boss James Gunn Shares Photo From Meeting With Zack Snyder - Could A DC Return Be On The Cards?

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a photo from a recent meeting with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder. Could a DC return be on the cards for the filmmaker?

Feb 20, 2025
When Warner Bros. enlisted Zack Snyder to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut of Justice League, it felt like a miracle. For a long time, it seemed his version of the movie was destined to forever remain unseen. When it did finally hit Max, the general consensus was that it was leaps and bounds ahead of Joss Whedon's theatrical cut. 

That wasn't enough for some and there's a sizeable number of DC fans who continue campaigning to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. The chances of Snyder's sequels becoming a reality seem slim, though it's a little surprising we've never seen them presented in the form of a comic book or "Elseworlds" animated project. 

The majority of the fans mentioned above are hoping the DCU fails so the DCEU can rise from the ashes, a woefully naive desire for a franchise that may already be only one flop away from being permanently shelved. 

Regardless, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has just taken to social media to share a photo from a recent meeting with Snyder. This may be as simple as two colleagues or old friends catching up, but many are already wondering if they discussed a possible DC return for Snyder.

We wouldn't bank on that being Justice League 2. Still, with the right character and enough oversight, Snyder could quite easily add an exciting new project to the DCU lineup. Don't get your hopes up, but watch this space (Lobo, anyone?).

While there will always be fans who want to pit the DCU against the DCEU (or "SnyderVerse"), Gunn and Snyder clearly have no issues. In fact, the Superman helmer revealed last December that he turned to the Man of Steel and Justice League director for some very specific advice about the hero's costume.

"There was a time when I was developing the Superman costume, with David Corenswet and Juliana [Makovsky], our costume designer and it was coming together, but it had the red trunks, it had the whole thing," Gunn recalled in an interview with Screen Brief. "And we really went back and forth a lot about the red trunks."

"I even talked to Zack Snyder about it. He said, 'I tried like a billion versions with the trunks and just never got there.' And I said, 'I see how that’s the case,'" the filmmaker continued. "I didn’t know about the trunks. I wanted to use the trunks, but I couldn’t, I kept taking them off. And I came in, it’s very colorful, the trunks are on, and I’m like, 'God, I don’t know. It’s just so colorful. David, how do you feel?’ He’s like, ‘I love it.’ And I’m like, 'Really, it’s that colorful.'"

"And David said, ‘I’m an alien from outer space who can fly and lift buildings, and I shoot laser beams out of my eyes that can dissolve things. I want kids to not be afraid of me. So, what am I going to wear? And I think that was really part of where the costume came from. And I saw the character in a new way," Gunn admitted. 

Check out Gunn's photo from his meeting with Snyder in the X and Instagram posts below. 

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/20/2025, 3:41 PM
no, please, no more brooding Superman. I can't..
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 2/20/2025, 3:55 PM
@JacobsLadder - Snyder could still be a good director for the right kind of project.

As long as nobody lets him write it and that it's R-rated. I miss early Snyder who gave us Army of the Dead, 300 and Watchmen, I hope he'll be back some day.
Cass
Cass - 2/20/2025, 4:15 PM
@Usernametaken - I agree with that, i think his visual style is quite compelling. The production just needs someone on hand 24/7 to slap his hand every time it gets even near a pen.

Oh and maybe 30% less slow-mo.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/20/2025, 4:16 PM
@Usernametaken - Rebel Moon..my goodness. Bad on all kinds of levels. Coal? in space? There is nowhere to go from there.
xfactor
xfactor - 2/20/2025, 3:42 PM
They could've just bumped into each other in the elevator and had a quick chat.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/20/2025, 3:43 PM
Snyder cultists right now
User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/20/2025, 3:43 PM
Oh great. Are they gonna “consummate” their marriage? Give me a break this guy is corny
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 3:43 PM
This is it, lads.

Elseworld label.

Zack Snyder's

The Dark Knight Returns
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 2/20/2025, 3:50 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You truly have bad taste in every facet of your life
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 2/20/2025, 3:57 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - And then we get the 3 batmen together in "Batmen : No way someone should have greenlit that shit".
Latverian
Latverian - 2/20/2025, 3:44 PM
User Comment Image
JoJo1982
JoJo1982 - 2/20/2025, 3:45 PM
Maybe directing an DCAuthority movie, which Snyder would be perfect to direct with a good writer attached to help
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 2/20/2025, 4:05 PM
@JoJo1982 - User Comment Image
Arthorious
Arthorious - 2/20/2025, 4:19 PM
@JoJo1982 - Authority is more in line with his style. Just let him handle the visuals but leave the story to someone else
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/20/2025, 3:46 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 3:46 PM
I mean , they could likely have just met up for lunch or something just to catch up since they are friends and even worked together on the Dawn of the Dead remake.

I don’t think anything is in the works atleast now for Zack in the DCU though I wouldn’t be surprised if we do get something in the future…

If so then I hope it’s a film that’s more in tune with Snyder’s sensibilities such as Lobo or perhaps even The Authority.

User Comment Image
Knightrider
Knightrider - 2/20/2025, 3:47 PM
So, we might get a return to canon of the Martha scene, Superman and Batman having a fight over nothing and could have been easily avoided, Batman being a ruthless killer, Jim Gordon not caring Batman is a ruthless killer, a future where Superman is evil and fighting the JL again, and much more.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/20/2025, 3:47 PM
I can definitely see Snyder being given a two part animated project to finish his story, or even a comic book in DC Black Label.
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 2/20/2025, 3:47 PM
Cmon, guys. This meeting probably means nothing. And, if the objective of this meeting was for some DC movie, this time ZS is not the main creator behind the thing. Hes a skilled filmmmaker, and thats fact.
Madman
Madman - 2/20/2025, 3:48 PM
Also keep in mind James wrote Zack’s first feature, so… they do have a real working history.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 2/20/2025, 3:53 PM
I’d welcome him helming an Elseworlds continuation of his DC stuff. Or maybe finally let him get to his Injustice type movie. I always felt that’s kind of what he was going for. Or maybe he could do a Kingdom Come movie. Many options. Hell, I still think we could have Jon Hamm as an older Superman, and I know people always wanted to see JDM play a Thomas Wayne Batman, but he could pull off a great older Bruce Wayne/Batman.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/20/2025, 3:55 PM
Attempt at trying to win over Synder fans. Let's see how this plays out for him.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/20/2025, 3:55 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 3:56 PM
the syder cut is back baby
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/20/2025, 3:58 PM
...Very bad optics
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 2/20/2025, 4:00 PM
I feel like the LAST thing Zack Snyder would wanna do, is work on established IP again.🤣
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/20/2025, 4:07 PM
User Comment Image

Give him like an R rated Power Rangers but keep him away from DC
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 4:09 PM
Hell , depending on the state of Jason Todd in this universe…

I would be ok with helming a Red Hood project honestly.

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 2/20/2025, 4:11 PM
cult of snyder will close their eyes and plug their ears going "lalalala i cant hear you lalalalala i cant see you"

Like they do whenever anyone from those movies isnt trying to act like a victim
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/20/2025, 4:12 PM
Translation 'stop shitting on my movie you snydercucks'
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 2/20/2025, 4:17 PM
Ya know, Snyder might be perfect for Spawn
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/20/2025, 4:20 PM
He's probably most likely just giving the Gunn some fatherly advice on how to make a movie.
User Comment Image
Super12
Super12 - 2/20/2025, 4:20 PM
Believe it or not, filmmakers can be friends with other filmmakers. And they often are. It's a wild thought, but there are even people out there who can be friends with people who have different politics, religions, and even favorite superheroes. It's crazy, I know.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 4:22 PM
@Super12 - don't lie to meeee! they phucking
User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 2/20/2025, 4:22 PM
Zack is a amazing visual director but he needs good scripts. Don't let him near the writing team and give him a few notes to follow and he would deliver a great movie.
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 2/20/2025, 4:23 PM
Wow, I'm surprised 😮 I didn't know anyone had a good thing to say about Snyder!
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/20/2025, 4:23 PM
Bring back Synder so he can do man of steel 2.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/20/2025, 4:24 PM
Lobo. Snyder could make a good lobo film. He's always trying to turn every character into the punisher. Lobo would be a good fit for him

