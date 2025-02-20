DC Studios Boss James Gunn Shares Photo From Meeting With Zack Snyder - Could A DC Return Be On The Cards?

When Warner Bros. enlisted Zack Snyder to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut of Justice League, it felt like a miracle. For a long time, it seemed his version of the movie was destined to forever remain unseen. When it did finally hit Max, the general consensus was that it was leaps and bounds ahead of Joss Whedon's theatrical cut.

That wasn't enough for some and there's a sizeable number of DC fans who continue campaigning to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. The chances of Snyder's sequels becoming a reality seem slim, though it's a little surprising we've never seen them presented in the form of a comic book or "Elseworlds" animated project.

The majority of the fans mentioned above are hoping the DCU fails so the DCEU can rise from the ashes, a woefully naive desire for a franchise that may already be only one flop away from being permanently shelved.

Regardless, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has just taken to social media to share a photo from a recent meeting with Snyder. This may be as simple as two colleagues or old friends catching up, but many are already wondering if they discussed a possible DC return for Snyder.

We wouldn't bank on that being Justice League 2. Still, with the right character and enough oversight, Snyder could quite easily add an exciting new project to the DCU lineup. Don't get your hopes up, but watch this space (Lobo, anyone?).

While there will always be fans who want to pit the DCU against the DCEU (or "SnyderVerse"), Gunn and Snyder clearly have no issues. In fact, the Superman helmer revealed last December that he turned to the Man of Steel and Justice League director for some very specific advice about the hero's costume.

"There was a time when I was developing the Superman costume, with David Corenswet and Juliana [Makovsky], our costume designer and it was coming together, but it had the red trunks, it had the whole thing," Gunn recalled in an interview with Screen Brief. "And we really went back and forth a lot about the red trunks."

"I even talked to Zack Snyder about it. He said, 'I tried like a billion versions with the trunks and just never got there.' And I said, 'I see how that’s the case,'" the filmmaker continued. "I didn’t know about the trunks. I wanted to use the trunks, but I couldn’t, I kept taking them off. And I came in, it’s very colorful, the trunks are on, and I’m like, 'God, I don’t know. It’s just so colorful. David, how do you feel?’ He’s like, ‘I love it.’ And I’m like, 'Really, it’s that colorful.'"

"And David said, ‘I’m an alien from outer space who can fly and lift buildings, and I shoot laser beams out of my eyes that can dissolve things. I want kids to not be afraid of me. So, what am I going to wear? And I think that was really part of where the costume came from. And I saw the character in a new way," Gunn admitted.

Check out Gunn's photo from his meeting with Snyder in the X and Instagram posts below.