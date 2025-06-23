James Gunn Points To OPPENHEIMER's Large Cast When Addressing The Number Of Heroes And Villains In SUPERMAN

James Gunn Points To OPPENHEIMER's Large Cast When Addressing The Number Of Heroes And Villains In SUPERMAN

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn on Superman being flawed and not perfect. The director also addresses the film's large ensemble cast.

By MarkJulian - Jun 23, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Esquire Philippines caught up with Superman director James Gunn as the film's press tour recently kicked off in Manila. Gunn fielded a number of questions that hopefully showcase that he was the right person to write and direct this new interpretation of the Big Blue Boy Scout.

On the topic of creating a Superman that isn't just perfect and powerful but also has flaws, Gunn stated, "Even though this is a very kind, very good Superman- we see that he can be a little bit stubborn and he can be a little impulsive with his actions. He's got a really, incredibly complex personality."

When asked if he was concerned about dropping the audience into a fully-formed fictional superhero world, Gunn explained that he didn't have any trepidation about it. At least not anymore, as he's screened the film for a number of people and no one expressed that they felt confused or lost. Gunn also pointed out the fact that, "I think Oppenheimer has three times as many speaking roles as we do.

Gunn also commented on the fact that Superman is still relatively early in his superhero career (three years to be exact) and that he's someone that probably "reads the comment section" and lets it bother him. In comparison, Gunn stated, "Me, I've been doing this for a long time. You can't let that kind of stuff get to you. I think it's true of Superman and I think it's true for me."

In closing, Gunn remarked, "We all want to have people in power who have our best interests in mind. And Superman is that person; he's got a lot of power, and he cares about everyone. He cares about looking after the little guy...He represents kindness, and that is such a simple thing."

Superman is set to soar into theaters in just a few weeks and officially launch the cinematic side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the film is both written and directed by Gunn, and serves as the foundation for the next era of DC storytelling.

Leading the cast is David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El, stepping into the iconic cape. He’s joined by Rachel Brosnahan as fearless journalist Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the brilliant and menacing Lex Luthor.

The film also introduces several key DC heroes, with Nathan Fillion as the hot-headed Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the winged warrior Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the genius strategist Mister Terrific.

Additional cast members include Sean Gunn as scheming businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the cybernetically enhanced Angela Spica (aka The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will portray Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, while Sara Sampaio takes on the role of Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan plays Metamorpho, the shape-shifting Element Man, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Jonathan and Martha Kent, Clark’s adoptive Earth parents.

Also making her debut is Milly Alcock as Supergirl, who will appear ahead of her own upcoming solo film, Supergirl.

With a packed roster of characters and a fresh creative vision, Superman promises to set the tone for a bold new era of the DC Universe.

