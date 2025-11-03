James Gunn Reveals First Test Footage Of His Dog Ozu As SUPERMAN’s Krypto the Superdog

James Gunn Reveals First Test Footage Of His Dog Ozu As SUPERMAN’s Krypto the Superdog

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has released the first test footage he received of his dog, Ozu, as Kal-El’s trusty companion, Krypto, in Superman.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 03, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Aside from the Big Blue Boy Scout himself, one of the most prominent characters in 2025's Superman was Krypto the Super Dog, marking his live-action feature film debut. Krypto was based on James Gunn's dog, Ozu. The Peacemaker creator is known for being heavily involved in the CGI development of his films, sending reference material he films himself to animators so that they can capture his vision for the screen.

Now, Gunn has shared the first test footage he received of his pet as Superman's super companion. In the caption of the video—which shows Krypto playing with Gunn's cat—the director explained: "First test footage I got of Ozu as Krypto, playing with my cat. Yes, this is CG (not the same thing as AI, so stop calling it that!)."

Gunn shared an unmodified version of the video in September, showing Ozu playing with the director's cat without any CGI. The only added visuals were of Krypto, from the HBO Max series of animated shorts, Krypto Saves the Day!, chasing a black cat:

The effects for Krypto were handled by Framestore, a VFX company that also worked on How to Train Your Dragon, Together, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts*. In June, Gunn shared test footage by Framestore of Krypto with Superman Robot #4, a.k.a. Gary, voiced by Alan Tudyk:

Animation Supervisor on Superman, Loïc Mireault, explained the process behind bringing Krypto to life for the DCU film: "James [Gunn] provided us close to 1 hour of Ozu footage in a lot of different contexts which was really useful to help us capture the essence of Ozu's behavior and personality. Starting with that as a strong base, we could mimic Ozu's facial gestures and behavior or to match things like his specific asymmetric ears!" 

Expanding on Mireault's breakdown, the Framestore team added: "This dedication to a real-world anchor was crucial. While Krypto was crafted to feel muscular and powerful, the team's guiding principle was that he should behave not as a 'smarter' dog, but as a normal dog that just happens to have superpowers. This approach ensures that even with his amazing abilities, the audience connects with an expressive and believable character who is, first and foremost, a dog (and not so often a good boy)."

Krypto will presumably return to the DCU in Supergirl, slated for release on June 26, 2026. 

What did you think of the footage of James Gunn's Ozu as Krypto? Are you looking forward to more of the character? Let me know in the comments!

James Gunn Perfectly Explains Why His Approach To DC Characters Can’t Please Everyone
Related:

James Gunn Perfectly Explains Why His Approach To DC Characters Can’t Please Everyone
James Gunn Shares New BTS Image Of SUPERMAN Featuring The Man of Steel Having Fun With His Enemies
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Shares New BTS Image Of SUPERMAN Featuring The Man of Steel Having Fun With His Enemies

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Forthas
Forthas - 11/3/2025, 10:06 AM
Interesting...nice to see how they brought the most powerful character in Superman 2025 to life. Great to see how he had to save everyone and did not get a kick in the privates.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 12:18 PM
@Forthas - Krypto probably has super privates too
cham2119
cham2119 - 11/3/2025, 12:10 PM
It’s a movie my G, there is literal famine in the world, pick your priorities better
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/3/2025, 12:12 PM
@cham2119 -

We can't want good movies because there is famine in the world? You are definitely going to win the goofiest post of the day award.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 12:20 PM
@DocSpock - oh, now my goal today is to top @cham2119 !

Challenge Accepted sir 😈🥳
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/3/2025, 12:26 PM
@lazlodaytona -

That's the spirit that made America great!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/3/2025, 12:10 PM

Did Gunn's dog get to make out with his wife too?

WOOF!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 12:21 PM
@DocSpock - hubba hubba puppy luv
kseven
kseven - 11/3/2025, 12:11 PM
Awesome. Love this
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/3/2025, 12:12 PM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/3/2025, 12:14 PM
@SuperCat -

Hey! This is why his name is SuperCAT, not super dog.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/3/2025, 12:15 PM
@DocSpock - LOL! Right.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 12:23 PM
@DocSpock - I thought SuperCAT was his wife's nickname
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/3/2025, 12:28 PM
@lazlodaytona - I remember him from his early years as Huggy Bear's favorite nephew.
Super12
Super12 - 11/3/2025, 12:19 PM
That dog is so annoying. That Gunn thought it was cute to put his tramp dog in the movie is so obnoxiously vain. Krypto's not a street mutt. And it's not cute that he's completely undisciplined. Just a bad decision all around.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 12:25 PM
@Super12 - yet a higher percentage of puppy adoption was achieved after the movie had been out in theaters within its first two weeks
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/3/2025, 12:24 PM
That’s very cool , also did not know James had a cat aswell.

I thought Gunn’s version of Krypto was adorable and am looking forward to seeing his interactions with Alcock’s Supergirl in her own film since the relationship is bound to be different then him & Clark’s where she enjoys and enables his wild behavior.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 12:27 PM
i wish Krypto the Super Pup was friends with Cindy, my Crack Addicted Loyal Mut

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder