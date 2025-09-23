SUPERMAN's Deleted Scenes And Gag Reel Released; Include Touching Lois Lane Moment And Some "Monkeying" Around

SUPERMAN's Deleted Scenes And Gag Reel Released; Include Touching Lois Lane Moment And Some &quot;Monkeying&quot; Around

With the movie now available on Blu-ray, two more Superman deleted scenes have been released today, along with a gag reel that features plenty of hilarity on the DC Studios movie's set. Check them out...

By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2025 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman has just landed on Blu-ray, and with that comes the long-awaited release of the movie's remaining deleted scenes and its full gag reel.

The latter includes plenty of silliness on set, including DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker James Gunn seemingly providing reference for the scene featuring those mind-controlled monkeys used by Lex Luthor to spread hate about Superman online. 

And yes, X is already having a field day with the clip, as many fans joke that it might be what Gunn looks like when he bickers with random fans on Threads!

When it comes to the rest of Superman's deleted scenes, we have a touching moment featuring Lois Lane kissing the Man of Steel while he sleeps, and Steve Lombard's terrified reaction to being aboard Mister Terrific's flying T-Craft. 

Yesterday, a scene was released featuring Krypto the Superdog taking a bite out of Terrific's foot. You can check that out by clicking here

"No, no, no," Gunn previously said when asked if Superman's monkeys are setting the stage for Gorilla Grodd's DCU debut. "Because I know exactly what that is. I love Gorilla Grodd, so got other plans for that guy. He's not a monkey, he's an ape!"

"I do like the idea of the monkey-bots forever infesting Metropolis in the same way that we have the parrots here in Los Angeles. We have those big flocks of parrots that have supposedly descended from parrots that were let loose from a pet store or something. Now there's going to be these f---ing monkey bots all over in Metropolis, and you're going to just see 'em creating mischief in the background."

You can watch Superman's deleted scenes and gag reel in the players below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

James Gunn Shares First Look At MAN OF TOMORROW Script - And He May Have Confirmed Brainiac!
SUPERMAN Deleted Scene Finally Reveals Mister Terrific's Chaotic Team-up With Krypto The Superdog
