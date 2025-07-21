Kevin Feige Shares His SUPERMAN Review And Why He Doesn't Agree With Complaints About "Woke" MCU

Kevin Feige Shares His SUPERMAN Review And Why He Doesn't Agree With Complaints About &quot;Woke&quot; MCU

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has shared his thoughts on James Gunn's Superman and explains why he doesn't agree with those who argue that the MCU's issues are due to the franchise going "woke."

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently sat down with select press to address the past, present, and future of the MCU. It was a candid conversation, albeit one that saw him choose his words carefully. 

However, after acknowledging that the studio has had some quantity over quality issues in recent years, the executive pointed to Superman as proof that superhero fatigue isn't the issue some make it out to be.

"Look at 'Superman," he said of the movie that's grossed $407 million worldwide since opening last weekend. "It’s clearly not superhero fatigue, right? I liked it a lot. I love you just jump right into it. You don’t know who Mister Terrific is? Tough, you’ll figure it out. Just go, go. This is a fully fleshed-out world. David [Corenswet], the new Superman - he was awesome."

So, he was a fan of Superman, but did appear to clap back at James Gunn's repeated insinuations that, unlike Marvel Studios, DC Studios will never begin production on a movie without a completed script that he and Peter Safran are happy with. 

Confirming that Marvel Studios has never started a movie without a full script, Feige said his approach is simply to make sure they're "plus-ing [a movie] at every turn."

"There’s plus-ing happening every day on the Avengers: Doomsday set right now, and it is amazing to watch because what those filmmakers, those actors, both the ones that are playing these characters for the first or second time and the one playing them for the 10th or 12th time, are the best in the world at it, and know these characters so well."

He added, "So if they have an idea, you want to listen to it and you want to adjust to it and you want to improve it. I wouldn’t want to change that."

Feige also addressed the continued backlash to Hollywood DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and accusations that the MCU's struggles are a result of the franchise going "woke." 

"I said this before 'woke' and 'DEI' became a thing, and I’m still saying it after: Marvel is the world outside your window," Feige shared. "It’s not Gotham City and Metropolis. This is New York and L.A.. And yes, there’s also Wakanda and Asgard, but it is all made up of the people who make up our world."

Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels underperformed, but none of those characters are going to be sidelined. Feige hailed Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani as "one of the greatest bits of casting we’ve ever done" and teased, "I think [Iman] is awesome, both in real life and on the show, and I can’t wait to see her in the future."

"It always comes down to where the best story is and which characters would be great interacting with each other," he concluded.

Proving that Marvel Studios won't start shying away from diverse projects is the fact that Blade, Black Panther 3, and the X-Men reboot are all on the horizon. In terms of female-led projects, that's less certain as female superheroes have long been a tough sell for many moviegoers. 

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Planned Sequel, Ultraman's Return, Mural Characters, And More
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Planned Sequel, Ultraman's Return, Mural Characters, And More
SUPERMAN Now Eyeing A $640-$700 Million Global Finish After Second Weekend Of Release
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Now Eyeing A $640-$700 Million Global Finish After Second Weekend Of Release

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/21/2025, 11:27 AM
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has shared his thoughts on James Gunn's Superman and explains why he doesn't agree with those who argue that the MCU's issues are due to the franchise going "woke."

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/21/2025, 11:32 AM
He doesnt agree with woke because he’s sold himself out to the hollywood jews. The last 4 or 5 directors have been jewish and their the main ones trying to push all the agendas.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/21/2025, 11:36 AM
@Matchesz -

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/21/2025, 11:37 AM
@Latverian - 😂
Latverian
Latverian - 7/21/2025, 11:39 AM
@Matchesz -

User Comment Image
kider2
kider2 - 7/21/2025, 11:40 AM
@Matchesz - @NateBest Serious question are you okay with people spreading Nazi conspiracy theories on your site? People hijacking conversations with their nationalist alt-right views is one thing but this comment is anti-semitic. I understand allowing free discussion but this is just blatant racism that has no direct connection to reality or this article.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2025, 11:40 AM
@Matchesz - we got rid of MakeAmericaGrea, don't push your luck
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2025, 11:41 AM
@Matchesz - I wish this was like discord so I can see who reacted to this magical filth
Newts62
Newts62 - 7/21/2025, 11:43 AM
@Matchesz - What a crock of crap!
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/21/2025, 11:49 AM
@Matchesz -

[frick] off Nazi
Nevok03
Nevok03 - 7/21/2025, 11:49 AM
@Matchesz - Get this guy off this site. There is no room for blatant anti-Semitism.
Newts62
Newts62 - 7/21/2025, 11:51 AM
@Matchesz - Stupid is as stupid says!
Rpendo
Rpendo - 7/21/2025, 11:53 AM
@Matchesz - another virgin speaks…
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/21/2025, 11:38 AM
Wait he's ignoring greenlighting without a script when we have had multiple sources confirm that Doomsday went forward without a third act in the screenplay?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/21/2025, 11:49 AM
@McMurdo - Who were these sources? The same rumor sites who claimed Superman was bad? The same rumor sites you dismissed when they were trying to smear Superman but completely accept as fact when they smear Marvel Studios?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 11:38 AM
A script is a blueprint. Like a house before you make it.

If you keep on "plus-ing", good luck in having a good final product within the planned budget.

Feige always making up excuses. 😭

Gunn's approach is the best and he learned that seeing how effed up marvel's process is 😂
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/21/2025, 11:39 AM
Woke is thrown around everywhere by people who seem too sensitive to deal with the world around them. Suck it up and they'll be fine.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2025, 11:39 AM
Stop trying to make plus-ing a thing. Just say you don't know wtf to do
Ironbot
Ironbot - 7/21/2025, 11:39 AM
Iron Man was a commentary on the military industrial complex and corporate power, this franchise was ALWAYS woke.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/21/2025, 11:41 AM
I love you just jump right into it. You don’t know who Mister Terrific is? Tough, you’ll figure it out. Just go, go.
It would have taken Feige 3 films to flesh out Michael Holt's origin before he finally became Mr. Terrific.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2025, 11:42 AM
@soberchimera - so [frick]ing true lmao
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/21/2025, 11:42 AM

Woke is a badly misused worn out word.

The Marvels didn't fail because of a female lead. It failed because it was horrible. Remember Captain Marvel had the same lead and made a billion $.

FalCap BNW didn't fail because of its bland black lead. It failed because it was a limp mediocre at best movie. Black Panther had a black lead and topped a billion $.

Make bad movies, and they flop. Duh.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/21/2025, 11:48 AM
@DocSpock - Agreed, quality took a hard nose dive and there are multiple factors at play that influenced it but to me being "woke" wasn't the issue. The issue was flat uninspired movies and shows and casting a net far too wide instead of pushing towards a story.

I did thoroughly enjoy Thunderbolts but it's clear people have gotten burned out
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 7/21/2025, 11:57 AM
@Wahhvacado - the burn out was because of the tedious albeit unintended gaps between narrative threads not the amount of content.
WelcomeBackFrank
WelcomeBackFrank - 7/21/2025, 11:48 AM
He didn’t address it all. He just sounded like he didn’t mind selling out and selling out characters all for an agenda or “rEpReSeNtAtIoN.” Look at “Ironheart.” They changed Slug into what could’ve been a visually-impressive character similar to Jabba the Hutt and instead made him some sassy drag queen. They could’ve had the Blood Brothers, also, be visually appealing but nope… they too had to be changed for DEI and Wokeness.

Look at changing Johnny Blaze’s cousin to a black female in “Agatha” all because there was a shortage of black females on that show. All of these decisions—- all of these things Marvel does, Disney does, Pixar, Lucasfilm you name it is all because some pansy white male feminist, some powerful liberal white woman executive or BIPOC head of a studio only focuses on these things and guys like Feige don’t want to upset the powers that be let alone his fellow liberal friends so he caves in and then pretends like you’re the problem. Not them solely focusing on race, gender, sexuality etc over story as a problem.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 7/21/2025, 11:57 AM
@WelcomeBackFrank - This is a lot of words to say "I only like white men."

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder