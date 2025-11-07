MAN OF TOMORROW Rumored To Feature Some Surprising [SPOILER] Characters

James Gunn has already confirmed that the events of Peacemaker season 2 will inform at least certain plot points in Man of Tomorrow, but he has also clarified that the Superman not-a-sequel will still be very much "its own thing."

Fans had generally assumed that the introduction of Salvation - the alternate universe Rick Flag Sr. plans to use as a Metahuman prison planet - and Quantum Unfolding Chamber tech would factor in, but it sounds like we may also be reunited with a few familiar faces - some more unexpected than others.

According to scooper MTTSH, "Characters from Peacemaker season 2 will be in Man of Tomorrow. Not talking about the obvious Lex, Peacemaker or Rick Flag Sir, other characters."

The now villainous (or at least, adversarial) Rick Flag Sr. and his team were always a given, but we'd say these "other characters" most likely refer to, if not Chris Smith (John Cena) himself, then the rest of the 11th Street Kids, who formed Checkmate in the Peacemaker season 2 finale.

We may not find out what became of Smith when he was stranded on Salvation, but we wouldn't be surprised if Checkmate were involved in some capacity.

Though plot details are still under wraps, we know that David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, and Gunn has since confirmed that these bitter enemies will put their differences aside and join forces to face a bigger threat.

The prevailing theory (which there is some evidence to back up) is that Brainiac will be the movie's big bad, but he is far from the only possibility.

Nexus Point News recently shared details of a casting breakdown for MOT's villain: "Makeup and prosthetics will be used for the film’s antagonist. In addition, actors with a strong build and stature are being looked at for the role."

Makeup and prosthetics could be used to bring a lot of Superman's enemies to life on screen, but a "strong stature and build" doesn't necessarily scream Brainiac, who is often depicted with a fairly average (for a comic book character, at least) frame in the comics. NPN speculates that this description might be more suited to Mongul.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."