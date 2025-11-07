MAN OF TOMORROW Rumored To Feature Some Surprising [SPOILER] Characters

MAN OF TOMORROW Rumored To Feature Some Surprising [SPOILER] Characters

According to a new rumor, James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow will include appearances from certain characters fans will probably expect... and others they may not!

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 07, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn has already confirmed that the events of Peacemaker season 2 will inform at least certain plot points in Man of Tomorrow, but he has also clarified that the Superman not-a-sequel will still be very much "its own thing."

Fans had generally assumed that the introduction of Salvation - the alternate universe Rick Flag Sr. plans to use as a Metahuman prison planet - and Quantum Unfolding Chamber tech would factor in, but it sounds like we may also be reunited with a few familiar faces - some more unexpected than others.

According to scooper MTTSH, "Characters from Peacemaker season 2 will be in Man of Tomorrow. Not talking about the obvious Lex, Peacemaker or Rick Flag Sir, other characters."

The now villainous (or at least, adversarial) Rick Flag Sr. and his team were always a given, but we'd say these "other characters" most likely refer to, if not Chris Smith (John Cena) himself, then the rest of the 11th Street Kids, who formed Checkmate in the Peacemaker season 2 finale.

We may not find out what became of Smith when he was stranded on Salvation, but we wouldn't be surprised if Checkmate were involved in some capacity.

Though plot details are still under wraps, we know that David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, and Gunn has since confirmed that these bitter enemies will put their differences aside and join forces to face a bigger threat.

The prevailing theory (which there is some evidence to back up) is that Brainiac will be the movie's big bad, but he is far from the only possibility.

Nexus Point News recently shared details of a casting breakdown for MOT's villain: "Makeup and prosthetics will be used for the film’s antagonist. In addition, actors with a strong build and stature are being looked at for the role."

Makeup and prosthetics could be used to bring a lot of Superman's enemies to life on screen, but a "strong stature and build" doesn't necessarily scream Brainiac, who is often depicted with a fairly average (for a comic book character, at least) frame in the comics. NPN speculates that this description might be more suited to Mongul.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer. 

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

DC Studios Goes All-In On SUPERMAN Awards Campaign; Submits Movie In Golden Globes Drama Categories
Related:

DC Studios Goes All-In On SUPERMAN Awards Campaign; Submits Movie In Golden Globes Drama Categories
SUPERMAN: The Real Reason James Gunn Reportedly Removed Day Of The Week Title Cards Revealed
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: The Real Reason James Gunn Reportedly Removed Day Of The Week Title Cards Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/7/2025, 5:47 PM
that would be a mistake.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 11/7/2025, 5:48 PM
weasel lmao
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/7/2025, 5:49 PM
WB- "Which DC characters are you putting in MOT?"

James Gunn -

User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 11/7/2025, 6:31 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - 🤣 That’s probably about right!
AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 11/7/2025, 5:51 PM
So is this just turning into like the Peacemaker Cinematic Universe, or what?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/7/2025, 5:55 PM
OFF TOPIC: What ever happened to Nicolas Cages Spider-Noir? Is it still a thing? Did it get canned? I feel like we should’ve gotten it by now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/7/2025, 6:10 PM
@WruceBayne - it’s still scheduled for 2026 but no official date yet.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/7/2025, 6:15 PM
@WruceBayne - dude, saying OFF TOPIC or not, this a definite DCU thread. Absolutely not the place for your post comment.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/7/2025, 6:24 PM
@lazlodaytona - yeah…. I can ask a question on whatever post I please to. I don’t know if you know this but you always had the option to skip past my comment, not click “reply”, twittle your thumbs on your phone and think you made a difference.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/7/2025, 6:27 PM
@TheVisionary25 - well I definitely was wrong. I seen that we had a handful of pictures of him in the suit a long while back and for whatever reason I thought we were getting that show holiday season this year.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/7/2025, 6:28 PM
@WruceBayne - Rumored to release next year, it’s definitely coming out dw
DENNISsystem
DENNISsystem - 11/7/2025, 6:07 PM
More Freddy Stroma is never a bad thing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/7/2025, 6:13 PM
@DENNISsystem - yep!!.

User Comment Image
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/7/2025, 6:07 PM
User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/7/2025, 6:08 PM
Oh yes, let’s have Superman team up with a man he watched blow an innocent man’s brains out right in front of him. Ridiculous.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/7/2025, 6:16 PM
@JobinJ - no more worse than the few times Bats teamed up with The Joker.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/7/2025, 6:13 PM
This article confirmed nothing and just put up speculation.

First, I'll say it again as I did in the previous "big stature with prosthetics" article, Brainiac has often been depicted in comics and in animated movies with a larger stature and definitely would need prosthetics if portrayed like that in the movie.
Mongul would be a stupid choice because even most Superman fans, and definitely the general audience, have no idea who Mongual is. Plus, His story would be much better told with Superman on Warworld and would need an entire movie (which the DCU should definitely be hesitant to do to avoid comparisons to Thor: Ragnarok, like not using Darkseid to avoid comparisons to Thanos and his usage in the ZSJL). Plus, Lex would have no desire to fight on Warworld when he only cares about his assets on earth.

The general audience even knows who Brainiac is. His threat to earth would have a huge impact on Lex. So much so he'd begrudgingly team with Supes.

Let's just hope the 11th Street kids only have a cameo, or just aren't in it. Bringing them in just on the 4th cinematic movie, 3rd in the supersaga, when there's a whole universe of figures that can be brought in, would be severely constricting the DC Universe.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/7/2025, 6:30 PM
So another Superman movie carried by other characters
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 11/7/2025, 6:30 PM
[frick] yeah, this is the kind of connected world-building I’m here for!

If Gunn’s pulling in the Checkmate crew, Rick Flag Sr., Peacemaker links, and teasing a bigger threat like Brainiac or Mongul?

Then Man of Tomorrow is about to go [frick]ing nuclear.

Let’s [frick]ing go. 🦸‍♂️🚀🔥

For [frick]s Sake
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/7/2025, 6:33 PM
Still hate what Gunn did with Rick Flag Sr. Feels like that character direction was rushed despite his beef with Peacemaker.
Luke8
Luke8 - 11/7/2025, 6:44 PM
Yeah, in my head canon Peacemaker is a Superman villain. Mostly due to this.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder