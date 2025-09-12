MAN OF TOMORROW: Will Fans Buy Into Kal-El Teaming With Lex Luthor After The Events Of SUPERMAN?

James Gunn has now confirmed that Man of Tomorrow will see Kal-El and Lex Luthor joining forces to combat a larger threat, but will fans fully buy into this team-up after what went down in Superman?

Feature Opinion
By MarkCassidy - Sep 12, 2025 10:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Last week, James Gunn announced the title and release date for the next instalment in DC Studios' Superman Saga, Man of Tomorrow, and story details (some confirmed, others rumored) have been filtering through since (you can check out a breakdown of what we know so far here).

We know that David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, and are said to be the co-leads of the movie.

Though it already seemed pretty obvious after that Jim Lee artwork, Gunn confirmed that these bitter enemies will put their differences aside and join forces (temporarily, at least) to combat a "much, much bigger threat" during a recent interview with Howard Stern.

 “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it," he added. "It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I Just love the script so much.”

The prospect of a Supes/Lex team-up is undeniably intriguing, and these lifelong foes have joined forces in the comics. However, some seem to feel that it might be difficult to buy into their alliance after the events of Superman, which saw Luthor callously execute an innocent man right in front of a powerless Man of Steel.

Yes, Lex is a villain and villains do villainous things, but will it be at all believable if Superman is able to put this particular act behind him and coexist with a cold-blooded killer? It will probably all depend on how their dynamic is handled in the movie. Full-on buddy cop vibes will surely leave a bad taste, but if Luthor's actions and Clark's reaction are at least addressed, it should be easier to accept a temporary partnership for the greater good. 

What do you think? Is a Superman/Lex Luthor team-up something you'll be able to buy into?

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer. 

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/12/2025, 10:50 PM
Nope.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/12/2025, 11:08 PM
@Lisa89 - Agreed. Not buying it.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/12/2025, 10:51 PM
I don’t expect that much grounded realism
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/12/2025, 10:53 PM

This would be so cliche, and I hope they don't do it.

How about Luthor joining Braniac vs Superman, Supergirl, The Justice "Gang"(I hate that name sooo much), Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and maybe Lobo.

How the frack about that?
Gambito
Gambito - 9/12/2025, 11:04 PM
This is a brilliant idea yes it has been done before but never with THE biggest hero. My dream Batman movie would be akin to under the hood where Batman has to actually save the joker
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2025, 11:18 PM
I think it should be an uneasy alliance rather then anything else…

Lex wouldn’t really trust Supes (and likely have his own agenda) while Clark shouldn’t fully trust Lex either even though he may have some hope that the latter could still change hence that being where the friction & conflict comes from besides the external threat both are facing.

I doubt Gunn goes the buddy route nor should he given how Superman ended.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/12/2025, 11:19 PM
Of course they will. Snyder's neck-breaking grimdark Superman? No way. Gunn's new hopeful 'sees the good in everyone' punk rock Superman? YEAH !! It makes perfect sense that he would team up with Lex to take on a bigger threat. The real question is, will Lex double-cross him?
dracula
dracula - 9/12/2025, 11:20 PM
Has happened plenty of times before

