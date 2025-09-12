MAN OF TOMORROW: Will Fans Buy Into Kal-El Teaming With Lex Luthor After The Events Of SUPERMAN?

Last week, James Gunn announced the title and release date for the next instalment in DC Studios' Superman Saga, Man of Tomorrow, and story details (some confirmed, others rumored) have been filtering through since (you can check out a breakdown of what we know so far here).

We know that David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, and are said to be the co-leads of the movie.

Though it already seemed pretty obvious after that Jim Lee artwork, Gunn confirmed that these bitter enemies will put their differences aside and join forces (temporarily, at least) to combat a "much, much bigger threat" during a recent interview with Howard Stern.

“It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it," he added. "It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I Just love the script so much.”

The prospect of a Supes/Lex team-up is undeniably intriguing, and these lifelong foes have joined forces in the comics. However, some seem to feel that it might be difficult to buy into their alliance after the events of Superman, which saw Luthor callously execute an innocent man right in front of a powerless Man of Steel.

Yes, Lex is a villain and villains do villainous things, but will it be at all believable if Superman is able to put this particular act behind him and coexist with a cold-blooded killer? It will probably all depend on how their dynamic is handled in the movie. Full-on buddy cop vibes will surely leave a bad taste, but if Luthor's actions and Clark's reaction are at least addressed, it should be easier to accept a temporary partnership for the greater good.

What do you think? Is a Superman/Lex Luthor team-up something you'll be able to buy into?

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."