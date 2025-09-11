MAN OF TOMORROW: Everything We Know About James Gunn's SUPERMAN Follow-Up So Far

James Gunn has been teasing the second chapter of the DCU's "Superman Saga" for a while now, and last week, the filmmaker officially announced that Man of Tomorrow is set for release on July 9, 2027.

Though the movie certainly sounds like a Superman sequel, Gunn seems reluctant to refer to it as such, making it clear on a number of occasions that he doesn't view the project as a direct follow-up.

Specific story details are still under wraps, but a few intriguing plot points have filtered through. Below, you'll find a list of everything we know about Man of Tomorrow so far.

Gunn Will Write And Direct, And Has Already Completed A Treatment

Though a completed script is likely still a while off, Gunn recently revealed that he had finished an extensive story treatment for the movie.

"All of it," he said when asked how much of the story he'd written. "Just in the necessary and lengthy stage of rewriting and rewriting some more. It's been a lot of fun. Trying to get some done now before Peacemaker airs because we like to watch it as soon as it comes on."

Fans were surprised to learn how far along Man of Tomorrow is, and some have criticized Gunn for prioritizing his next DCU project over projects that have already been announced, such as Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Others are just glad to see that Gunn has no intention of resting on his laurels, and wants to continue Superman's story on the big screen as quickly as possible.

Superman And Lex Luthor Will Team-Up

The artwork that accompanied the announcement led to speculation that the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) will join forces with his nemesis, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), which has now been confirmed.

“It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it," Gunn said during an interview with Howard Stern. "It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I Just love the script so much.”

We still don't know what this new threat will be, but Brainiac seems likely.

Superman Supporting Characters Will Return

Gunn may not consider Man of Tomorrow a Superman sequel, but we do know that several key characters from the DCU reboot will be joining Supes and Lex in the movie.

As of now, only Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane has been confirmed by Gunn, but Isabela Merced strongly hinted at her return as Hawkgirl shortly after the news broke, and rumors point to the likes of Supergirl (Milly Alcock) and even Lobo (Jason Momoa) joining the fray.

How much screen-time these characters get obviously remains to be seen, but some felt that Superman was a little overstuffed as is.

The Title May Not Refer To Superman

We are getting more into speculation territory here, but Gunn has confirmed that the movie will not be titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and his insistence that the film is not a "straight up" sequel has given way to an intriguing theory.

Could the "Man of Tomorrow" actually be Lex Luthor?

As ruthless as his methods may be, the villain clearly sees himself as the true saviour of humanity, which only fuels his hatred and jealousy of the alien that swooped in and captured the hearts and minds of the masses. Since Man of Tomorrow is "as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie," it's entirely possible that the title refers to him.