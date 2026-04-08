MAN OF TOMORROW: James Gunn Lashes Out At Deadline After Trade Shares Maxima Casting Shortlist

As Man of Tomorrow gears up to begin shooting, filmmaker James Gunn is seemingly close to casting the Superman sequel's secondary antagonist, Maxima.

Deadline is reporting that Marisa Abela (Back to Black), Adria Arjona (Andor), and Ella Purnell (Fallout) are all set to begin testing this week, meaning a decision hasn't been made yet. Before you get your hopes up that this is secretly for Wonder Woman, the trade has confirmed that they're all being eyed to play Maxima.

Created by Roger Stern and George Pérez, she debuted in 1989's Action Comics #645. Hailing from the planet Almerac, Maxima holds the royal title of Queen and initially came to Earth seeking a worthy mate. She targeted Superman for genetic compatibility to produce strong heirs, and later fought alongside the Justice League.

As well as playing Amy Winehouse in Back in Black, Abela is best known for her work in HBO's Industry. Next, she'll be seen in Amazon MGM's reboot of Highlander opposite Henry Cavill.

Arjona, whom Gunn has acknowledged would be "a great Wonder Woman," previously starred in Morbius and Hit Man. However, her standout role is in the critically acclaimed Star Wars TV series, Andor. As for Purnell, she counts TV shows like Yellowjackets and Sweetpea among her credits, but put herself on the map with Prime Video's Fallout.

Gunn, meanwhile, has chimed in to share his response to the news and, well, he's not holding back. Taking to Threads to decy the report as "shoddy [and] incorrect," the DC Studios co-CEO also described the story as "bullshit," and adds, "I've been friends with Adria a long time since I cast her in the Belko Experiment. I'm a fan of both Marisa and Ella, but I've never met either of them. Crazy."

It's rare for the Hollywood trades (Deadline, Variety, and The Wrap) to share incorrect information, so we now await their response.

Regardless, Maxima's powers include superhuman strength, durability, speed, flight, telekinesis, telepathy, mind control, energy projection, force fields, and teleportation. After Superman's big reveal that Kal-El was sent to Earth to form a harem and breed a superpowered master race, perhaps Gunn intends to expand on that with this debut?

During the "Panic in the Sky" storyline, a 1992 crossover event in the four monthly Superman comic book series (featuring the hero leading Earth's superheroes against an alien invasion led by Brainiac), Maxima fought alongside Brainiac. That came after he conquered Almerac and coerced her into helping him.

Maxima is an interesting pick on Gunn's part, but the filmmaker has shown he has an interest in relatively obscure heroes and villains from the comics. The character was previously portrayed by ex-professional wrestler Eve Torres Gracie in The CW's Supergirl.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, the movie stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.