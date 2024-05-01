MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN Season 2 Trailer Introduces Supergirl And Lex Luthor

Following the highly positive reaction to the first season of Adult Swim's My Adventures With Superman animated series, the network has announced that season 2 is set to premiere on Saturday, May 25.

The show returns to Toonami with two back-to-back episodes at midnight ET/PT, followed by one new instalment every Saturday. New episodes will also stream Sundays on Max.

Warner Bros. Animation has also debuted the first trailer, which finds the Man of Steel, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen continuing their adventures in Metropolis, as the trio is forced to contend with the emerging threat of Lex Luthor and several other supervillains.

Fortunately, the heroes are going to have some pretty formidable back-up, as season 2 will also introduce Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl!

The first season was a big hit with fans and critics, earning a very impressive 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know if you've watched the first season in the comments section.

My Adventures with Superman returns for Season 2 on May 25 - check out the all-new trailer. pic.twitter.com/FdMME2GQFl — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 30, 2024

"In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

The series features the voice talents of Jack Quaid as Clark Kent / Superman, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen

Recurring and guest stars include Darrell Brown as Perry White, Kari Wahlgren as Martha Kent, Reid Scott as Jonathan Kent, Jason Marnocha as Jor-El, Zehra Fazal as Leslie Willis / Livewire, Azuri Hardy-Jones as Flip Johnson, Chris Parnell as Slade Wilson, Debra Wilson as Amanda Waller, Joel de la Fuente as General Sam Lane, Catherine Taber as Siobhan McDougal / Silver Banshee, Lucas Grabeel as Kyle / Mist, Vincent Tong as Albert / Rough House and Steve Lombard, Jake Green as Anthony Ivo / Parasite, Laila Berzins as Rory / Heat Wave, Melanie Minichino as Cat Grant, Kenna Ramsey as Ronnie Troupe, André Sogliuzzo as Monsieur Mallah, David Errigo Jr. as Mister Mxyzptlk, Andromeda Dunker as Vicki Vale, Michael Emerson as Brainiac, and Max Mittelman as Alex.

We're not sure who will be providing the voices for Lex and Supergirl, but we'll update as soon as the full season 2 cast list in revealed.