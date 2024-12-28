RUMOR: SUPERMAN Buzz "Not Good" Following Test Screenings; Tone Compared To CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER

We have new details about Superman's recent test screenings and, unfortunately, the early buzz isn't good (with one source comparing the movie's tone to...The Mummy?!). You can find a full breakdown here.

By JoshWilding - Dec 28, 2024 10:12 AM EST
The first trailer for Superman received widespread praise when it dropped last week but we can never have nice things for long. Talking on The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider and John Rocha shared what they've heard about recent test screenings and...it's not great. 

For context, you may recall that, on December 6, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the following:

"We've heard from multiple sources about one screening in particular, on the lot and with his close-knit crew of people he trusts. We're keeping the buzz about the movie itself in our own Fortress of Solitude, but we can tell you that the movie will be doing a few days of additional shooting in Los Angeles in the near term."

Sneider claims to have met with a source who "knew multiple people who had seen Superman" and states, "[The] buzz is not good. I'm hearing bad things. I'm hearing 'you should be worried things.' It sounds like James Gunn is aware of some of the feedback." 

That's supposedly why reshoots are taking place, though James Gunn has said those are "pickup shots" and "No scenes. No reshoots." However, another source in the editing world told the reporter that there are "plenty of reason to be nervous" about Superman.

Rocha also shared, "Someone who's seen Superman told me it has the tone of the first Captain America movie and the Mummy films. They said Nicholas Hoult is the standout and the film is 'decent' but a large chunk of the film was unfinished with only a third of the film's VFX done."

"[It has] the least amount of humour of any Gunn film but there's still humour throughout the film," he continued. "Most people will be satisfied with the movie and it should be received well enough to continue Gunn's DCU."

He also claims Supergirl will be in the movie, though we've known that's likely to be the case for a while now.

So, should you take this seriously? As Sneider later pointed out, plenty of hit movies have had early negative buzz - including the critically acclaimed Barbie - following test screenings. Remember, the reason those happen is to figure out the issues and fix them before we all sit down in theaters. 

It's also worth noting that just because a handful of people didn't like what they saw doesn't mean the rest weren't much bigger fans of what Gunn dreamed up with Superman. They're just not talking about it. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what else comes out and whether Gunn responds.

In other DCU news, Sneider believes that Robert Pattinson and Gunn both want to bring The Batman into the DCU but it's Reeves who is pushing back. As for Andy Muschietti, he's still attached to The Brave and the Bold but it doesn't appear the movie is a priority for DC Studios. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/28/2024, 10:07 AM
Another "rumor" article.

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/28/2024, 10:08 AM
For [frick]s sake @JoshWilding Why are we pushing this, there [frick]ers now trying to [frick] this up.

Too many haters, Anti DC peeps. The tone? Come on.
billnye69
billnye69 - 12/28/2024, 10:10 AM
The Synder stans want this movie to fail, the hate rumors will be plentiful.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/28/2024, 10:14 AM
@billnye69 - I don't believe it the Synder fans, its [frick]ing undercover Marvel Anit DC bitches
TheyDont
TheyDont - 12/28/2024, 10:10 AM
Strong CW vibes
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/28/2024, 10:11 AM
Welcome to DC James Gunn!

Nearly every single movie is rumored to be a mess at some point 😅


Wouldn't be surprised if true though 😬
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/28/2024, 10:13 AM
@BraveNewClunge - Your not helping. Dont encourage those [frick]ers
DTor91
DTor91 - 12/28/2024, 10:14 AM
And Gunn will debunk this too. God. This site.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/28/2024, 10:16 AM
There's simply too much going on and too many characters. With that said; this doesn't mean the movie can't be improved based on feedback, but it depends on what's wrong with it.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/28/2024, 10:16 AM
Sure thing. I'd believe it if he spoke to everyone (if he did at all).

Also, how is the tone of The Mummy and Captain America: The First Avenger a thing to be worried about? If anything, that's exactly the kind of fun tone I want in this movie.

