SMALLVILLE Star Erica Durance Reveals Where She'd Like To Take Lois Lane Next In Possible Animated Revival

Smallville stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum are determined to revisit the hit DC series with an animated sequel.

Whether executives at Warner Bros. and DC Studios have the same level of enthusiasm is hard to say, though there's been no real movement on the project since we first learned of their plans a few years ago.

The Clark Kent and Lex Luthor actors have strongly hinted that many of their co-stars would be willing to join them and, when Screen Rant caught up with Smallville's Lois Lane, Erica Durance, they asked whether she would be open to joining them.

"I'd love to have explored where she would have gone further in her career," she confirmed. "Whether it was for her to be a mother, how she balanced all of that. I'd like to delve a little more into her past, her experiences with her dad, and how her upbringing shaped her a little bit more and just seeing her grow into another person, a grown up version of herself."

"But I'd love to keep her complicated and full of conflict and not always doing the right thing and not always saying the right thing," Durance continued, "because there's more people like that out there, I think, in the world, than the ones that seem to be super slick."

Smallville ended with Lois helping with Clark's transformation into Superman and we know from Crisis on Infinite Earths that they eventually married and had two daughters.

However, the Kryptonian either lost his powers or gave them up and that's something Welling recently admitted didn't sit quite right with him.

"I don't know if that's actually the Clark from Smallville because it's a multiverse, so you never know," the actor told fans at a convention earlier this year. "And I don't know how he lost his powers. No one ever told me.

Welling added, "We want to do a Smallville comic book and animated series, and then we would all voice the characters. We’ve already got an artist, and we have a poster."

"We haven’t been able to share it yet, but Lionel Luthor is looming over everybody, and it’s really cool, but we just we we can’t do anything without DC saying we can do it," he admitted. "They just haven’t given us a green light, but we’re ready, and Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar], who wrote Smallville, want to write it., but it’s not our property, until they say we can do it."

