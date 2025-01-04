SMALLVILLE's Final Season Almost Included An Episode With The "Female JUSTICE LEAGUE"

SMALLVILLE's Final Season Almost Included An Episode With The &quot;Female JUSTICE LEAGUE&quot;

Smallville writer Bryan Q. Miller has revealed that there were plans to assemble a "female Justice League" during the show's tenth and final season and we even know which characters were set to team-up...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 04, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Smallville

Smallville remains one of the most beloved comic book TV shows ever made and, for many DC fans, Tom Welling is their Man of Steel and Michael Rosenbaum is the Lex Luthor. There were also several strong female leads, a surprise given when the show was produced. 

Smallville had a lengthy run, kicking off in 2001 before wrapping up in 2011 following a memorable 10 seasons (which somehow didn't see Clark Kent take flight and suit up until the final episode). Still, fans were left eager for more and eventually got a comic book sequel detailing the hero's early adventures as Superman. 

There never were any spin-offs - it's easy to imagine things being different had the show been produced today - but we did come close to seeing an episode revolving around a "female Justice League."

As KSiteTV first reported, Smallville writer Bryan Q. Miller recently appeared on the Derek Russell of the Super House of El podcast where he revealed scrapped plans for a team featuring Lois Lane (Erica Durance), Kara Kent (Laura Vandervoort), Zatanna (Serinda Swan), and Jayna (Allison Scagliotti) of the Wonder Twins. 

The show's writers started working on the episode during the first half of Smallville season 10 and, as Miller puts it, "Being able to put those characters together that we had played with individually was a lot of fun, and it went away."

As for why it went away, there were some similarities to another season 10 episode ("Collateral") and, ultimately, "there was no time."

Welling and Rosenbaum have spent years teasing plans for an animated revival and, in an interview last October, the actor confirmed the project's fate remains in the hands of Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios. 

"I'll tell you where it's at: We need Warner Bros. and DC to let us do it," Welling admitted. "We've got Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar,] who are very busy doing a TV show called Wednesday. But they created Smallville, they want to write it. We just need to go ahead from DC and Warner Bros."

"Listen, this is a passion project. It's not going to be a blockbuster, it's for the fans," he added. "All the actors want to do the voices of the characters - we're all in. We just need them to let us use the property."

When we recently spoke to Welling for his new movie Mafia Wars, the actor admitted he'd now like to wear Superman's costume on screen.

Unfortunately, we'd imagine the ship has sailed given DC Studios' DCU plans (which don't appear to include any Multiversal shenanigans).

You can watch that interview below. 

SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Reveals Alternate Series Finale Ending And Makes Shocking Costume Revelation
Related:

SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Reveals Alternate Series Finale Ending And Makes Shocking Costume Revelation
SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Reveals What It Will Take To Make Animated Revival A Reality At DC Studios
Recommended For You:

SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Reveals What It Will Take To Make Animated Revival A Reality At DC Studios

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/4/2025, 12:13 PM
User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 1/4/2025, 12:24 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - ... but it would be four hot women. One wearing a skirt and another in fishnets. Woke or not, it would have been sexy. Sexy!!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/4/2025, 12:26 PM
@Skestra - User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/4/2025, 1:00 PM
@Skestra -

4 Hot 🔥 WOMEN

WHAT WE THINK:

User Comment Image

WHAT THEY DO:

User Comment Image


THE 🌎:

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 1/4/2025, 12:17 PM
So.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 1/4/2025, 12:18 PM
HOW WOKE IS THIS I AM OUTRAGED ON BEHALF OF OTHER PEOPLE
MasterMix
MasterMix - 1/4/2025, 12:31 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/4/2025, 12:32 PM
female are just women without boobs
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 1/4/2025, 12:35 PM
Well technically the only time we got a full on justice league team up in the show was all male
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/4/2025, 12:36 PM
Good God, Thank God we didn't see that.
DREAMER
DREAMER - 1/4/2025, 12:40 PM
The last season of SmallVille was so low budget and boring, basically Darkseid "possesing" everyone
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 1/4/2025, 12:50 PM
Pretty sure Clark flew in the 1st episode of season 4.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/4/2025, 12:52 PM
They should all join NXIVM and get brands on their asses.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 1/4/2025, 12:58 PM
@McMurdo - So what was that cult’s deal? The promise of sex with Allison Mack, but instead they just pay a ton of money and get brands on their butts?

I know so little of it, other than the leaders and Allison all went to jail for doing crazy nonsense to people.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/4/2025, 1:07 PM
@JustAWaffle - I think, for the girls at least, the promise was do this and get a better shot at getting more roles, the ones like Mack who where further up the chain recruited these young people and their reward was that they might eventually get the chance to carry this stud's kid.
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder