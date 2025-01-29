Superman Gets A Mugshot After SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Is Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

Tom Welling is likely feeling less than super today as the former Superman actor has had a run-in with the law. On Sunday, the Smallville star was arrested in an Arby's parking lot in Yreka, California shortly after midnight.

Why? It's said that the cops picked him up for allegedly driving under the influence (a DUI) with a blood alcohol level that was reportedly at or above 0.08%.

When your blood alcohol content (BAC) is 0.08% or higher, you’re considered legally impaired in the U.S. However, you can still be charged if your BAC is at any level above 0.00%. And, if a police officer deems you "noticeably impaired," or if you fall under a state's zero tolerance laws (you're under 21 or have children in the car, for example), you could face a DUI even if you are under the legal limit.

A DUI is incredibly serious as it potentially puts the lives of others at risk. However, it's highly doubtful that Welling will see jail time and, at worst, the Clark Kent actor will likely be landed with a license suspension and a mandatory DUI class attendance.

Welling and Lex Luthor actor Michael Rosenbaum have spent years teasing plans for an animated Smallville revival and, last October, the former confirmed the project's fate remains in the hands of Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios.

"I'll tell you where it's at: We need Warner Bros. and DC to let us do it," Welling admitted. "We've got Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar,] who are very busy doing a TV show called Wednesday. But they created Smallville, they want to write it. We just need to go ahead from DC and Warner Bros."

"Listen, this is a passion project. It's not going to be a blockbuster, it's for the fans," he added. "All the actors want to do the voices of the characters - we're all in. We just need them to let us use the property."

It's a neat idea but one that doesn't seem overly realistic. While we know James Gunn is open to making "Elseworlds" projects, it doesn't sound like this animated revival has gone beyond the idea stage. There's no script for a pilot and no animation studio involved, and there likely won't be until DC Studios allows Welling and Rosenbaum to make an official pitch.

An incident like this isn't going to help matters, though people make mistakes and Welling has largely stepped out of the spotlight in recent years.

You can check out Welling's mugshot below.