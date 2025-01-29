Superman Gets A Mugshot After SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Is Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

Superman Gets A Mugshot After SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Is Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

Superman is a role model to many, but Smallville star Tom Welling is coming under fire for tarnishing his legacy as the hero following an arrest in California this weekend for driving under the influence.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 29, 2025 07:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Smallville
Source: TMZ

Tom Welling is likely feeling less than super today as the former Superman actor has had a run-in with the law. On Sunday, the Smallville star was arrested in an Arby's parking lot in Yreka, California shortly after midnight.

Why? It's said that the cops picked him up for allegedly driving under the influence (a DUI) with a blood alcohol level that was reportedly at or above 0.08%.

When your blood alcohol content (BAC) is 0.08% or higher, you’re considered legally impaired in the U.S. However, you can still be charged if your BAC is at any level above 0.00%. And, if a police officer deems you "noticeably impaired," or if you fall under a state's zero tolerance laws (you're under 21 or have children in the car, for example), you could face a DUI even if you are under the legal limit.

A DUI is incredibly serious as it potentially puts the lives of others at risk. However, it's highly doubtful that Welling will see jail time and, at worst, the Clark Kent actor will likely be landed with a license suspension and a mandatory DUI class attendance.

Welling and Lex Luthor actor Michael Rosenbaum have spent years teasing plans for an animated Smallville revival and, last October, the former confirmed the project's fate remains in the hands of Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios. 

"I'll tell you where it's at: We need Warner Bros. and DC to let us do it," Welling admitted. "We've got Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar,] who are very busy doing a TV show called Wednesday. But they created Smallville, they want to write it. We just need to go ahead from DC and Warner Bros."

"Listen, this is a passion project. It's not going to be a blockbuster, it's for the fans," he added. "All the actors want to do the voices of the characters - we're all in. We just need them to let us use the property."

It's a neat idea but one that doesn't seem overly realistic. While we know James Gunn is open to making "Elseworlds" projects, it doesn't sound like this animated revival has gone beyond the idea stage. There's no script for a pilot and no animation studio involved, and there likely won't be until DC Studios allows Welling and Rosenbaum to make an official pitch. 

An incident like this isn't going to help matters, though people make mistakes and Welling has largely stepped out of the spotlight in recent years.

You can check out Welling's mugshot below. 

SMALLVILLE's Final Season Almost Included An Episode With The Female JUSTICE LEAGUE
Related:

SMALLVILLE's Final Season Almost Included An Episode With The "Female JUSTICE LEAGUE"
SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Reveals Alternate Series Finale Ending And Makes Shocking Costume Revelation
Recommended For You:

SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Reveals Alternate Series Finale Ending And Makes Shocking Costume Revelation

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 1/29/2025, 7:52 AM
Duperman...

I'll see myself out
OptimusRhyme
OptimusRhyme - 1/29/2025, 8:11 AM
@OptimusCrime - I'll close the door behind you... Seeing as you copied my steeez. You know what youve done....
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/29/2025, 7:54 AM
User Comment Image
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/29/2025, 8:29 AM
@harryba11zack - Word has it he was super drunk
elgaz
elgaz - 1/29/2025, 7:55 AM
Somebody baaaaaaaaaaaiiiiiiiillllllllllllll me
Matador
Matador - 1/29/2025, 7:57 AM
@elgaz - I sang that in my head by the way.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 1/29/2025, 8:01 AM
@elgaz - that me laugh more than I should of lol
Drace24
Drace24 - 1/29/2025, 8:09 AM
@elgaz - Beat me to it.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 1/29/2025, 8:01 AM
Lookin more like Reed. 😂
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/29/2025, 8:04 AM
Lucky he didn’t kill anyone driving drunk victims increase every year drinking have it benefits see many commercials quit smoking vaping not one about alcohol and dangers it can cause to victims from drunk driving
Forthas
Forthas - 1/29/2025, 8:07 AM
C'mon Superman! Get it together!!!!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/29/2025, 8:11 AM
SOMEBODY SAVE ME!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 8:12 AM
Man , Clark really needs to stop with the Red K…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , thankfully no one got hurt…

Welling isn’t usually a controversy magnet so hopefully this is just a one time mistake he made that he learns from.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/29/2025, 8:14 AM
We need more Deadpool articles.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/29/2025, 8:18 AM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/29/2025, 8:24 AM

DWI is certainly very bad, but geez, leave the guy alone.
RedFury
RedFury - 1/29/2025, 8:26 AM
While I would never encourage drinking and driving; if the report is true and his BA was 0.08% or just above - for a big guy like that it almost certainly means he wasn't hammered at the wheel. Here in Canada the legal limit is 0.08%, and I think the same for the States.

So again, not trying to encourage this kind of behaviour but it sounds to me like he was caught in that teetering zone and likely thought he was fine to drive, and unfortunately wasn't. I wouldn't go painting him as a reckless piece of garbage because of it though.
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 1/29/2025, 8:35 AM
So basically with that alcohol content it means he had like 2 beers or glasses of wine. Probably wasn't even feeling buzzed at all due to his height and weight. I wonder if this is one of those towns where the cops have quotas to make before the month is up so was just waiting outside a place that serves alcohol knowing that basically anyone who had alcohol could be arrested for being over the legal limit. Most people don't realize just how low that limit is and that people technically drive drunk all the time when they leave a restaurant. One of my old towns did this at the bar and would get people that that had 1 or 2 drinks. Or I could be totally wrong and he was driving like Leo on drugs in the Wolf on Wall Street
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/29/2025, 8:48 AM
User Comment Image
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 1/29/2025, 8:51 AM
What are the odds he splits in two and fights himself in a junkyard?
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/29/2025, 9:02 AM
Damn. Getting arrested at age 47 for alleged DUI is the sign of a bigger issue. Especially after midnight at an Arby's parking lot of all places -- he must have been hammered for the cop to have noticed. I hope Tom gets thing straightened out.

Fun fact many folks don't know: Arby's is short for roast beef.
elgaz
elgaz - 1/29/2025, 9:12 AM
@GeneralZod - It could or could not be an issue. I read it was his wife's birthday that day, so maybe they were out and he just overdid it a bit. I have a friend who hardly ever drinks and he got a DUI for that very same reason, had 2 beers and thought he was ok to drive a couple of hours later but he's just not used to alcohol so blew over. I'm sure all the details will come out. Always liked Welling so I tend to watch interviews and con appearance videos with him, he seems pretty contented with his lot in life with a wife and 2 young boys and a ranch in Northern California. But who knows, I guess anyone could be drinking a lot and keep it lowkey.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/29/2025, 9:03 AM
A good lawyer gets him out of this completely. The mugshot is forever. He can thank Anthony Mackie for sucking all of the oxygen out of the room. No one will remember this.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder