James Gunn On How SMALLVILLE Influenced A Key SUPERMAN Decision That Leaves The Door Open For Lionel Luthor

If you've been following Superman marketing and promotional materials for a lengthy amount of time, you'll likely be aware that in the upcoming film, Lex Luthor's company is not going by the traditional LexCorp. Instead, it's called LuthorCorp.

Speaking to Comicbook, director James Gunn stated that the decision was intentional and that it partially stems from the fact that he's a big Smallville fan.

Gunn stated, "I was taking lots of different stuff from comic books, TV shows and movies- and I'm a Smallville fan. It was LuthorCorp in Smallville. But it also let the door..first of all, most people don't name their corporations after their first name, so I believe it more, in terms of that. Also, it leaves the door open for, was his father, in any way, ever apart of this, or his mother."

In a previously released interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lex Luthor actor revealed that Lex makes the bulk of his money from government tech defense contracts while James Gunn added, "I think Lex has invented one of the best forms of battery in the entire world that almost everything runs on. And we don't ever talk about this in the movie, but I think that's where he's made the majority of his money."

Lex and his father, Lionel Luthor, have a difficult and complicated relationship. They often clash, and their bond is marked by manipulation, control, and emotional distance.

Lionel is usually shown as a harsh and sometimes abusive father, both emotionally and physically, constantly criticizing Lex and pushing him to his limits. Many people believe that Lionel’s behavior plays a major role in why Lex eventually turns into a villain.

Superman is flying into theaters in just a few short weeks, kicking off the cinematic launch of James Gunn’s newly rebooted DC Universe.

The film, originally titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn himself and will serve as the starting point for this new chapter in DC’s on-screen storytelling.

David Corenswet stars as Clark Kent, also known as Superman, taking on the legendary role of the Man of Steel. Joining him are Rachel Brosnahan as the determined reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the sharp and dangerous Lex Luthor.

The movie will also introduce several other major DC heroes. Nathan Fillion plays the bold and short-tempered Green Lantern, Guy Gardner. Isabela Merced appears as the fierce, winged fighter Hawkgirl, while Edi Gathegi takes on the role of Mister Terrific, a brilliant tactician and inventor.

The supporting cast includes Sean Gunn as businessman and schemer Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the high-tech antihero Angela Spica, also known as The Engineer, and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce plays Perry White, the no-nonsense editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, and Sara Sampaio appears as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan portrays Metamorpho, a hero with the power to transform his body into various elements, while Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell take on the roles of Jonathan and Martha Kent, the loving couple who raised Clark on Earth.

Milly Alcock will also make her debut as Supergirl, ahead of her own standalone film planned for the near future.

With a large and diverse cast of characters and James Gunn’s creative direction, Superman is set to establish the tone for a bold and exciting new era in the DC Universe.