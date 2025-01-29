SUPERMAN - I Really Hope Ultraman Does Not Make His DCU Debut James Gunn's Movie

SUPERMAN - I Really Hope Ultraman Does Not Make His DCU Debut James Gunn's Movie

Ultraman has been rumored to be the identity of the ambiguous, all-in-black villain seen multiple times across set images and trailers, but including this villain would be a mistake.

By ChandlerMcniel - Jan 29, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Superman is the first big screen entry into the DCU. It releases this summer, July 11, and features tons of characters. Superman and Clark, obviously, Ma and Pa Kent, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, Krypto, The Engineer, possibly Supergirl, and some other unidentified villain that many people believe is Ultraman. I believe it would be a monumental mistake and a waste of a great character to introduce Ultraman this early in the DCU and simply as a minor villain when his threat is so much greater. 

We’ve seen brief shots of the possible Ultraman in the trailer, but set photos give us a much better look at the character. 

For those that don’t know, Ultraman is Earth-3’s version of Kal-El, but his name is Ka-Il. His backstory is similar to Earth-Prime’s, but there are some distinctions that turn him into a villain. To start, his parents sent him to Earth with a vengeful mission against the Anti Monitor. While in the pod that brought him to Earth, he was shown what is essentially propaganda that causes him to value power, the lack of weakness, and violence over hope and kindness. When he lands on Earth, he is adopted by the Kents, but it’s not their choice. Kal-Il forces the Kents to be his parents for the first seven years of his life, then eventually murders them. Kal-Il eventually takes over the entire planet and forms the Crime Syndicate, an evil version of the Justice League. If you want to familiarize yourself with Ultraman, I recommend reading the Forever Evil and Darkseid War stories from the New 52. He’s also featured in more recent comics, but those are stories I have not read. 

If Ultraman was reduced to a simple goon of Lex Luthor, or a clone of Superman like Bizarro, it would be a complete disservice to the character. There’s really no way to do Ultraman justice without the inclusion of the Crime Syndicate and the multiverse. Even if they were to include that in some way, it would likely be a throw away line as the movie must also introduce quite a few other characters unknown to audiences. Maybe, if the unknown villain with the U on his chest truly is Ultraman, Gunn is setting him up for a future villainous role or changing the character’s backstory entirely, which would also do Ultraman a disservice. For these reasons, I hope the character is not Ultraman at all. 

There is simply too much going on in the movie to introduce a character with a backstory like Ultraman’s. This movie is starting a brand new cinematic universe. It holds the job of introducing us to new characters most moviegoers know, as well as introducing us to characters never seen on the big screen before. It may even be setting up an early version of the Justice League with some of those characters. We’ll need the backstories and motivations for two villains, Luthor and The Engineer, show us Clark’s career as a reporter, evolve his relationship with Lois, and much more. Introducing a multiversal villain is probably too much for the movie.

If you look at those set photos, one can see why many fans are assuming the character is Ultraman: he has a big U on his chest and a belt similar to the one Ultraman wears. However, that’s it. Ultimately, I think this character is someone else entirely.

One of the first movies announced for the DCU was The Authority, a film centered around the anti-hero team with the same name. The Authority consists of, at various times, Jenny Sparks, who is essentially immortal and has electrical powers, Apollo, whose powers are similar to Superman’s with the added ability to release energy anywhere from his body, The Doctor, a magical being, Midnighter, who is comparable to Batman if Batman’s usual advantages were powers, not trained skills, The Engineer, who will be a villain in Superman, Rose Tattoo, whose strange powers allow her to conjure up anything to do with killing, lots of other characters, and Ulysses, a character with a big U on his chest. 

It is entirely possible that the character many are assuming is Ultraman could actually be Ulysses in disguise. Ulysses absolutely has the physicality and powers to take on Superman. Like Superman, he can fly, has super strength, speed, invulnerability, and enhanced healing, but he can also manipulate energy. The Engineer, another character associated with The Authority, is already in Superman, so it would make sense that more than one character from the team is in it. On top of that, Gunn has said that he was at least thinking about and planning his next movie which very well could be The Authority. It’s been theorized for months that The Authority will be the next movie Gunn personally works on, and, hopefully, the unidentified villain with the U on his chest is Ulysses, not Ultraman, and will play into the film.

What do you think of the idea of Ultraman or Ulysses' presence in the film? Let me know!

McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/29/2025, 2:02 PM
My God this contributor is insufferable
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 1/29/2025, 2:07 PM
@McMurdo - yeah, heh, at least you two don't share children. I'm eternally strapped to the son of a bitch.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 1/29/2025, 2:03 PM
Can we get these opinion pieces off the main page? Thanks.
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/29/2025, 2:11 PM
@CaptainDC - The main page is for news, editorials, features, and interviews. If you exclusively want to see news, you can click on "news".
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 1/29/2025, 2:14 PM
@ChandlerMcniel - OK, and we still want your trash opinion piece off the main page lol
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/29/2025, 2:28 PM
@CaptainDC - Well, good luck lol
IvanBadsky
IvanBadsky - 1/29/2025, 3:06 PM
@ChandlerMcniel - that guy was the reason i thought deactivating the comments was a good idea.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/29/2025, 2:11 PM
I want the crime syndicate and all that shit but if Gunn can find a way to bring them into this universe without it being a multiverse thing then I'm willing to give it a shot because I and probably a lot of other people are frankly sick of this multiverse crap and it would only lower the stakes of this universe more to tell us right at the beginning that this new world with these characters ain't that important because we can always just pluck one in from another world. If he is inded Ultraman than I'm hoping he isn't killed off in the first film and this is just a way to slowly bring in the other crime members.
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/29/2025, 2:14 PM
@HashTagSwagg - It'd be tough without the multiverse, but cloning could potentially solve that problem. I'd love to see the Crime Syndicate and a Forever Evil story.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/29/2025, 2:35 PM
@HashTagSwagg - amen. I have always hated multiverse stories.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/29/2025, 2:11 PM
OooH....Are you attempting to question the Gunn-Nuts Cult? You better hire a body guard!

User Comment Image

Ultraman or whoever is in the mask is one of a along list of bone-headed ideas to shove a bunch of D-level characters in a supposedly solo Superman film. Villians should have dimension and motivations. It is clear this one will not have that.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/29/2025, 2:18 PM
@Forthas - User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 1/29/2025, 2:24 PM
@McMurdo -

User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 1/29/2025, 2:17 PM
Who gives a shit about Ultraman?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/29/2025, 2:28 PM
@Pictilli - I've been a fan since the Forever evil story, wasn't a fan of the animated movie stuff but the Forever Evil hits that level of over the topness that it becomes entertaining like the early Ultimate comics.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/29/2025, 2:34 PM
@HashTagSwagg - damn
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/29/2025, 2:42 PM
@McMurdo - I'd forgotten about the sun breaking down his powers bit, explains why he'd be all covered up like the way he is in the new movie, beyond it being a surprise face reveal for whenever his mask comes off.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 1/29/2025, 2:50 PM
@HashTagSwagg - do we really want a bad guy who is just an evil Superman with the same powers as Superman?

Didn't we just have that with Zod?
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 1/29/2025, 2:27 PM
Who cares? Everyone is already tired of the multiverse shit, after Secret Wars there is no reason for DC to lean into multiverse stuff, with no multiverse there is no need to make Ultraman comic accurate.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/29/2025, 3:15 PM
@ImNotaBot - you're a Bot
ThorArms
ThorArms - 1/29/2025, 2:31 PM
I'm sick of the argument that everything needs to be comic accurate. Comics tell unique stories that are always changing and add to a character's rich history. The films should be the same. If something is different, who cares?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 2:35 PM
Obviously the origin you listed is one of a few that the character has had but I would agree…

I do personally prefer Ultraman being an evil multiverse version of Superman but I could also understand if we do get that character in this why Gunn would be reluctant to do that since the evil Superman trope was everywhere a few years back so perhaps best not to revitalize a tired trope right now.

This character could be the DCU take on Ulysses but I’m feel like that might be a waste aswell considering that character has an interesting origin that acts as a mirror & inversion to Clark’s but we’ll see.

User Comment Image

I think it might be a new take on Bizarro personally , maybe compositing him with Ultraman but wouldn’t be surprised if the mask comes off to reveal a deformed clone.
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/29/2025, 2:49 PM
@TheVisionary25 - He has another origin? I was unaware of that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 2:54 PM
@ChandlerMcniel - there are some that are variations of the one you said but there’s one in which Clark Kent was a human astronaut from a parallel Earth that got powers through aliens which warped his mind aswell

Wikipedia provides a better history

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ultraman_(DC_Comics)
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 1/29/2025, 2:40 PM
Remember when you told me this wasnt your blog?
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/29/2025, 2:48 PM
@Razorface1 - No, but, if I said that, it would be accurate.
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/29/2025, 2:41 PM
What if Ultraman turns out to be Henry Cavill
IvanBadsky
IvanBadsky - 1/29/2025, 3:07 PM
@narrow290 - he'd look better in the ultraman suit than david in his, they wont risk it.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 1/29/2025, 3:10 PM
@narrow290 - Hahaha! The theatre would look like the end of "The Kingsman" where everyone's heads were exploding
JohnBoyGoodBoy
JohnBoyGoodBoy - 1/29/2025, 2:46 PM
Maybe you should just wait for the movie.
bcom
bcom - 1/29/2025, 2:46 PM
Here's an idea... Let's wait until the movie comes out before we cast judgement on how characters are being used. Just a thought.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/29/2025, 3:14 PM
I agree, I would be a shame if he's relegated to a strong Lex Goon.

He's the Godman leader of the crime syndicate ffs 😮‍💨
PatientXero
PatientXero - 1/29/2025, 3:17 PM
Everyone bitching about “multiversal shit” are silly. The DCU has a built in multiverse already. They already have planned “Elseworld” movies.

