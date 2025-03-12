SUPERMAN Actor Nathan Fillion On "Jerk" Green Lantern Guy Gardner: "He Thinks He Could Take On Superman"

In a new interview, Nathan Fillion shares some new details on his take on Green Lantern Guy Gardner, who will be introduced in James Gunn's Superman...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 12, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Longtime James Gunn collaborator Nathan Fillion is set to make his DCU debut as Guy Gardner in The Suicide Squad director's Superman reboot, and it sounds like this first big-screen take on the Green Lantern is going to stick pretty closely to his prickly comic book counterpart.

While speaking to TV Line about his long-running series, The Rookie, Fillion shared some new details on his interpretation of Gardner.

"He's a jerk!," said the actor when asked what separates Guy from his fellow ring-slinging heroes. "What's important to know is, you don't have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless. So Guy Gardner is fearless, and he is not very good. He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor because you just think to yourself, what is the most selfish, self-serving thing I can do in this moment? And that's the answer. That's what you do in that moment. I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can't!" 

Certainly sounds a lot like... Guy Gardner!

We got our first glimpse of Fillion as the space-faring hero in the Superman teaser trailer, and the second official look via a brief Super Bowl promo was met with some ridicule by fans. The character is supposed to be a complete tool, though, so others felt the teaser was completely appropriate.

Fillion is also expected to appear as Gardner in HBO's Lanterns series, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Related:

Recommended For You:

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/12/2025, 4:41 PM
The fact Guy Gardner gets to be in a live action movie and Hal Jordan gets pushed into a show is criminal.
Gambito
Gambito - 3/12/2025, 4:47 PM
@SonOfAGif - Hal had his chance and bombed hard
RolandD
RolandD - 3/12/2025, 4:54 PM
@SonOfAGif - OMG. I just realized what your thumbnail is. I never really looked at it before. That’s hilarious!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/12/2025, 4:59 PM
@RolandD - 😉
DonkeyLift
DonkeyLift - 3/12/2025, 5:01 PM
@SonOfAGif - If the DCU works we’re sure to at least get a John Stewart team up with the JL.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/12/2025, 5:06 PM
@SonOfAGif - Also, I have some similar feelings about Hal. If the show is good, I might not mind, though. I do wish he was around Clark’s age, though, especially if the plan is to retire him after the show’s first (only?) season. I would rather see them both move to films after that.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/12/2025, 4:43 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 3/12/2025, 4:46 PM
@Nomis929 - the fact that this is stilleasily Guy Gardner’s most iconic moment is hilarious
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 3/12/2025, 5:03 PM
@Nomis929 - One thing about Bruce, he will stoop and he will stoop all the way to depths of hell. That’s how low his petty goes.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/12/2025, 5:45 PM
@Nomis929 -
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/12/2025, 6:04 PM
@Nomis929 -

That was a couple of the greatest comic pages EVER.

Like Gusto trying to front down B&Y.
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 3/12/2025, 4:44 PM
Guy Gardner in Justice League International run is one of the most well-written DC characters of all time!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 5:13 PM
@cadunovaes01 - Guy was the butt of the jokes in that run aswell as a character you loved to hate and then just plain loved lol.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/12/2025, 4:49 PM
Guy garne Is Pablo LYLE mmkjv
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/12/2025, 4:51 PM
ginger
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 4:53 PM
Yep , that’s Guy alright lol..

I do hope that if not in this then perhaps the future we do see the hero he is deep down actually.

User Comment Image

Anyway besides the wig which I don’t like but can get used to , I’m honestly looking forward to Fillion’s take on Guy Gardner!!.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/12/2025, 5:07 PM
Huh, sounds just like Guy Gardner
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 3/12/2025, 5:12 PM
One of my favorite stories involving Gardner and Superman happened about a year before Death of Superman. Clark hadn't yet told Lois his secret, but they were engaged, and they were eating lunch al fresco in Metropolis talking about the wedding and then a Green Lantern symbol appeared in the sky in the middle of the day like a Batsignal. So Superman tracks down Guy, who is using his ring to peep on a woman undressing, because he thinks Guy sent the signal. He hadn't yet been thrown out of the Corps and taken up Sinestro's original ring. So Guy throws around some insults, and then they go on a trek across the country to find Hal, who is in distress. They find Hal who's ring and battery are being drained by an alien so he can use the power to get off planet because his ship crashed. They wind up helping-out the alien, with Superman throwing his ship into orbit so he can make his way home.

It was a fun one-shot story. 20-something pages. It showcased the three characters and their personalities well. Guy was a jerk. Hal was disillusioned at the time (which would be later retconned into being Parallax infecting his soul). Superman was the Big Blue Boy Scout. No ridiculous Woke politics or politics of any kind. Just a fun, well-written comic book. God I miss those days.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/12/2025, 5:13 PM
This is the complete opposite of his character on The Rookie and I can't wait to see it.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/12/2025, 5:27 PM
Not only do I expect this film to be good.....I expect it to be GREAT. I fully believe we are getting a live action Superman DCAU film. If I'm wrong and it's terrible I will regrettably eat crow and you all can give me shit but I genuinely don't believe I will be. Guardians 3 was all I needed to believe in Gunn's ability to pull this off. That's the best MCU film in years and the one with the least humor of the trilogy...dramatic moments that weren't constantly undercut with humor. I believe.




BTW Jeff Sneider is a cuck.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/12/2025, 5:36 PM
That's a very hiy Gardner thing to aay
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/12/2025, 5:42 PM
He's going to be awesome.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/12/2025, 5:46 PM
Even tho Fillion would have made an awesome Hal too

