SUPERMAN Character Posters Introduce Us To Clark Kent, Lois Lane, And The Daily Planet Staff

Six new character posters for Superman have been released, this time putting the spotlight on Lois Lane, Clark Kent, Jimmy Olsen, Cat Grant, Perry White, and Steve Lombard. Check them out after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Jun 05, 2025 12:06 PM EST
What we're assuming will be the final batch of Superman character posters has just landed, and it's time for the staff in The Daily Planet's newsroom to take centre stage.

Star reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) leads the charge, with Clark Kent (David Corenswet) not too far behind. Next up is photographer Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), gossip columnist Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover), Editor-in-Chief Perry White (Wendell Pierce), and sports writer Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett).

Ma and Pa Kent haven't received their own posters yet, and we're not banking on filmmaker James Gunn spoiling the actor playing Jor-El on a one-sheet. Perhaps those will follow somewhere down the line.

Ultraman is also being kept under wraps, as are the Kaiju, Abominable Snowman, and Baby Joey character we've seen thanks to merchandise.

During a recent interview with Elle, Brosnahan shared new insights into how she approached the DCU's Lois. "She’s an icon and I’m standing on the shoulders of the brilliant women who helped bring her to life for different generations," the actor said. "I love that she’s not always the most graceful in her pursuit, but that she’s relentless in her quest for the truth."

"I think she’s endured because it’s inspiring to watch someone go to the ends of the earth for what they believe in. Sometimes literally in her case," Brosnahan continued. "It’s also fun to watch someone like that get into trouble, which she often does, and have to rely on their own intelligence and instinct (and occasionally a Superman) to come out on top."

Superman tickets are expected to go on sale next week, so expect more posters will drop then. We also wouldn't put it past DC Studios to share a final trailer, perhaps revealing more about what to expect from the movie's story. 

Check out these new Superman character posters below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

