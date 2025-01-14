SUPERMAN: Check Out Two Impressive New Fan-Made Posters For James Gunn's DCU Reboot

The first official poster for James Gunn's Superman was released along with the trailer last month, and featured a striking shot of David Corenswet taking flight as the DCU's Man of Steel.

A new teaser for the movie is expected to debut during the Puppy Bowl in February, but it'll probably be another while before Warner Bros./DC Studios begin the marketing campaign with more one-sheets.

For now, we have two impressive fan-made efforts for you to take a look at.

The first seems to be inspired by a similar-looking poster that was released for Zack Snyder's Man of Steel back in 2013, while the second shows our new Man of Tomorrow standing in his Fortress of Solitude.

Check out the posters below, along with the recently-released IMAX trailer.

Textless wallpapers! (9:16, 9:21, 9:20)



"Always hold in your heart the pride of your special heritage. They can be a great people, Kal-El, they wish to be. They only lack the light to show the way. For this reason above all, their capacity…

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."