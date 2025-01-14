SUPERMAN: Check Out Two Impressive New Fan-Made Posters For James Gunn's DCU Reboot

SUPERMAN: Check Out Two Impressive New Fan-Made Posters For James Gunn's DCU Reboot

It might be a while before we see another official poster for James Gunn's Superman reboot, but these impressive fan-made efforts should time Man of Steel fans over...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 14, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The first official poster for James Gunn's Superman was released along with the trailer last month, and featured a striking shot of David Corenswet taking flight as the DCU's Man of Steel.

A new teaser for the movie is expected to debut during the Puppy Bowl in February, but it'll probably be another while before Warner Bros./DC Studios begin the marketing campaign with more one-sheets.

For now, we have two impressive fan-made efforts for you to take a look at.

The first seems to be inspired by a similar-looking poster that was released for Zack Snyder's Man of Steel back in 2013, while the second shows our new Man of Tomorrow standing in his Fortress of Solitude.

Check out the posters below, along with the recently-released IMAX trailer.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN IMAX Trailer With Snippets Of New Footage Released Online In 4K Quality
Related:

SUPERMAN IMAX Trailer With Snippets Of New Footage Released Online In 4K Quality
SUPERMAN: We Now Know When The Next Sneak Preview For The DCU Movie Will Be Released
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: We Now Know When The Next "Sneak Preview" For The DCU Movie Will Be Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/14/2025, 4:48 PM
Fan + Art = Fart

Why is this site is always loaded with fresh farts?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 1/14/2025, 4:50 PM
Every fanart looks better than the real thing...
User Comment Image

This is not what i was promised when they cast Corenswet...
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 1/14/2025, 4:51 PM
If only the suit ACTUALLY looked that good.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 1/14/2025, 4:53 PM
Slow news day, huh?
MikeyL
MikeyL - 1/14/2025, 4:54 PM
Is fan art classified as News? Shouldn’t this be in a different section?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/14/2025, 4:58 PM
The first Chris Reeves film is beautiful just watched it again in anticipation of this film
Now I'm watching Superman 2 the Richard Donner Cut for the first time
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/14/2025, 5:04 PM
@0bstreperous - Yes it is.

Probably the best superhero movie.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/14/2025, 5:06 PM
@0bstreperous - I watched again over Xmas. Flawless.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder