SUPERMAN Clip Reveals Exactly How The "Hammer Of Boravia" Is Able To Defeat The Man Of Steel

DC Studios has released another clip from Superman, this time giving us an extended look at an early action sequence involving the Man of Steel facing off against an equally powerful metahuman known as the Hammer of Boravia.

This latest preview begins with Kal-El returning from his healing session in the Fortress of Solitude for round 2 with the villain, who proves to be nearly impossible to land a single hit on. The Hammer seems to know Superman's every move... because he does!

During the battle, it's revealed that Lex Luthor and his team of tech-geeks are basically controlling the Hammer's actions with a series of commands. Luthor has studied Superman so thoroughly that he's able to predict the most effective counters to his fighting style.

Check out the clip below, along with a new behind-the-scenes photo shared by Gunn.

In this exclusive clip from James Gunn’s Superman, Lex Luthor directs his staff in programming The Hammer of Boravia's fight moves against the Man of Steel as they brawl over the skies of Metropolis. pic.twitter.com/c2wbXeJbFj — IGN (@IGN) July 9, 2025

Wow, they really hate each other. This behind the scenes proves it. #Superman pic.twitter.com/8oFIoKgrrP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 9, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."