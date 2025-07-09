SUPERMAN Clip Reveals Exactly How The "Hammer Of Boravia" Is Able To Defeat The Man Of Steel

DC Studios has released another new clip from James Gunn's Superman, and this time we get to see the Man of Steel face-off against the Hammer of Boravia, who seems to know his opponent's every move...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

DC Studios has released another clip from Superman, this time giving us an extended look at an early action sequence involving the Man of Steel facing off against an equally powerful metahuman known as the Hammer of Boravia.

This latest preview begins with Kal-El returning from his healing session in the Fortress of Solitude for round 2 with the villain, who proves to be nearly impossible to land a single hit on. The Hammer seems to know Superman's every move... because he does!

During the battle, it's revealed that Lex Luthor and his team of tech-geeks are basically controlling the Hammer's actions with a series of commands. Luthor has studied Superman so thoroughly that he's able to predict the most effective counters to his fighting style.

Check out the clip below, along with a new behind-the-scenes photo shared by Gunn.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Related:

KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 7/9/2025, 4:26 PM
This is terrible.
Superheroking
Superheroking - 7/9/2025, 4:28 PM
What kind of lame name is “hammer of boravia”

What a joke 🤡
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/9/2025, 4:31 PM
@Superheroking - You’re right, Superheroking, really lame name
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/9/2025, 4:30 PM
It makes me smile seeing all these haters losing their shit lol
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/9/2025, 4:37 PM
F**k me, thats as stupid a concept as it was in Wolverine Origins, you're not going to ba able to type out a prompt faster that than a person taking swings at you, not to mention your apponet is f**king Superman.
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/9/2025, 4:37 PM
Weak ass pussy Superman gets his ass kicked every 5 minutes. Definitely a movie everyone would want to see....

The general audience will hate this parody
knighted
knighted - 7/9/2025, 4:39 PM
So im assuming the hammer of brovia has superhuman speed? Thats the only way this makes sense.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/9/2025, 4:40 PM
Need to see this in context. Seems like Supes should be able to respond faster than an enemy being remote controlled.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/9/2025, 4:42 PM
Even though I knew this movie was going to get good reviews because everyone was going too swoon over any version of Superman that wasn't emo, regardless if the movie is actually good or not, the buzz still started to sway me.

But then I see crap like this and I'm reminded not to trust any of that. This looks like garbage.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/9/2025, 4:43 PM
This was awesome. Best Lex Luthor in live action of all time!
ManDeth
ManDeth - 7/9/2025, 4:52 PM
So Luthor is like a director of a sporting event. HAHAHAHA!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2025, 4:52 PM
Fine clip imo.

I know some are gonna hate Supes getting his ass beat in this but that feels very reminiscent of Superman:TAS and Justice League in the DCAU since they had underpowered the character in that universe aswell given that they felt if he was really powerful then there wouldn’t be anything or much for the other heroes to do in the latter especially which is valid since we have seen that happen in TC version Justice League where he more or less single handledly beat Steppenwolf (not sure about the Snyder Cut since never saw it in full).

Anyway , vfx seems a bit shaky at times but some cool camerawork!!.

