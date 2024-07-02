SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Potential Set Photo Spoilers And Milly Alcock Rumor

We've seen a lot of photos from the set of Superman find their way online since filming got underway on the streets of Cleveland, Ohio (doubling for Metropolis), and a few of them appeared to give away some pretty significant plot points.

Just in case, potential spoilers follow.

Though most of the shots only hinted at minor story details, we did get a first look at an imposing character assisting in the capture of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet). Though his face was hidden under a mask, this appeared to confirm that Superman will face-off against a powerful physical threat, be it Ultraman, Bizarro, Ulysses, or an amalgamation of several different villains.

We also saw Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) offering doggy treats to thin air, which seemed to confirm that Krypto will be making an appearance.

Despite these (apparent) reveals, director James Gunn insists that no spoilers have been given away by the set photos. He also debunked a report that Milly Alcock (Supergirl) was spotted in Cleveland.

James Gunn confirms massive spoilers haven't been revealed due to recent 'Superman' set leaks pic.twitter.com/GXkatI1FCn — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) July 1, 2024 James Gunn debunks rumor that Milly Alcock arrived in Cleveland to shoot for 'Superman' pic.twitter.com/IenqlgwD5n — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) July 1, 2024

It probably all depends on what you'd consider a "massive spoiler." At any rate, filming continues today, and Isabela Merced has confirmed that she's on her way to set via an Instagram post, so keep an eye out for a possible first glimpse of Hawkgirl.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”