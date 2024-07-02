SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Potential Set Photo Spoilers And Milly Alcock Rumor

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Potential Set Photo Spoilers And Milly Alcock Rumor

Superman director James Gunn has responded to fans asking about potential spoilers being revealed via set photo leaks, as well as the recent rumor that Milly Alcock has arrived in Cleveland...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 02, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We've seen a lot of photos from the set of Superman find their way online since filming got underway on the streets of Cleveland, Ohio (doubling for Metropolis), and a few of them appeared to give away some pretty significant plot points.

Just in case, potential spoilers follow.

Though most of the shots only hinted at minor story details, we did get a first look at an imposing character assisting in the capture of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet). Though his face was hidden under a mask, this appeared to confirm that Superman will face-off against a powerful physical threat, be it Ultraman, Bizarro, Ulysses, or an amalgamation of several different villains.

We also saw Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) offering doggy treats to thin air, which seemed to confirm that Krypto will be making an appearance.

Despite these (apparent) reveals, director James Gunn insists that no spoilers have been given away by the set photos. He also debunked a report that Milly Alcock (Supergirl) was spotted in Cleveland.

It probably all depends on what you'd consider a "massive spoiler." At any rate, filming continues today, and Isabela Merced has confirmed that she's on her way to set via an Instagram post, so keep an eye out for a possible first glimpse of Hawkgirl.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN: The Man Of Steel Takes Flight In Awesome New Set Photos Featuring David Corenswet
Related:

SUPERMAN: The Man Of Steel Takes Flight In Awesome New Set Photos Featuring David Corenswet
SUPERMAN Set Photos See David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Showing Off His Strength Alongside A Canine Pal
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Photos See David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Showing Off His Strength Alongside A Canine Pal
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/2/2024, 8:15 AM
I am going to avoid any more stories or pictures on this movie until I see a full trailer then I will get an understanding of what this may be like.
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 7/2/2024, 8:28 AM
@Thing94 - Wanna bet James Gunn's wife is in it to some capacity?
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/2/2024, 9:10 AM
@HappyMan1 - Oh I'm sure. But that's ok with me
LSHF
LSHF - 7/2/2024, 8:15 AM
So, who's this "Superman" dude? 🤔
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/2/2024, 8:16 AM
Pretty sure Black Noir showing up on set was a spoiler, James 😂
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/2/2024, 8:16 AM
I don't trust any speculation until the official 1st trailer comes out. I also hope it gives us a sample of the theme music.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/2/2024, 8:18 AM
You can not mess up a character like Superman's theme. As well as written by the same composer, Supe's theme is iconic as Star Wars'
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/2/2024, 8:22 AM
@lazlodaytona - Yep, the score matters A LOT. One of the few things Snyder got right, imo. While not as epic as the OG theme, Zimmer’s theme still slapped, and you really notice that during his final battle entrance in Snyder’s JL.
The1st
The1st - 7/2/2024, 8:40 AM
@lazlodaytona - Yup, just as important as the film itself.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/2/2024, 8:44 AM
@The1st - 100%
TheLight
TheLight - 7/2/2024, 9:03 AM
@lazlodaytona - Very true. Superman's theme is essential. And it needs to say SUPERMAN in the chords too. Nearly every theme of Superman's from Kirk Alyn to Tyler Hoechlin has had Superman said in the theme and Gunn hopefully will follow this tradition.
jerryblake
jerryblake - 7/2/2024, 8:18 AM
Funny if there would be actually a twist at the end of the movie. M.Night style. Imagine that.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/2/2024, 8:52 AM
@jerryblake - Lois Lane wakes up under a tree, her fingers still wet. It was all just a dream.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/2/2024, 8:18 AM
I might be one of the few but I like when James Gunn debunks the bs.
jerryblake
jerryblake - 7/2/2024, 8:22 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I like it too. Wish Marvel would do that one in a while but I guess so many rumours gives them some sort of advantage. People are getting confused a lot and by the end of the day they still don't know what to expect.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/2/2024, 8:32 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I think the club is bigger than you think. I love it when he busts the rumours as well. Thanks to social media the stupidest rumours gain a huge amount of traction; so it's smart for Gunn to get infront of them.

10 years ago it would have seemed unnecessary. But just look at what the rumours are doing to the MCU these days, and I think it's reason enough for some to be out there putting them to sleep.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/2/2024, 8:58 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I like that he debunks stuff, but i hate seeing the vultures tweeting him questions about every single goddamn thing. "So James, you're telling me the on-set caterers only provided M&Ms and NOT Reese's Peanut Butter Cups?"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2024, 8:24 AM
Yeah , there’s a difference between massive spoilers being given out or no spoilers…

The possible inclusion of Krypto isn’t really one since everyone suspected he would be in this and while we got a look at characters like that masked character and Rick Flag Jr , it’s not like we found out who the former was so not a big deal again.

Anyway it was recently announced that Milly Alcock will be part of a Netflix dark comedy limited series with Julianne Moore which starts shooting soon so unless she already shot her cameo , I don’t think we’ll see her in the DCU till her own solo.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/2/2024, 8:29 AM
Allcock?!
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/2/2024, 8:49 AM
@Malatrova15 - Again with this hunter schafer nonsense!!! Geeze, it never ends with you
Forthas
Forthas - 7/2/2024, 8:33 AM
At the end of the day...I don't really think a lot of people care if this film is spoiled or not.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/2/2024, 8:41 AM
These "spoilers" seem to be things that will be revealed in marketing prior to release, at any rate, so no biggie.
Only in these parts.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/2/2024, 8:48 AM
I actually did spot Milly Alcock (on TV recently ;)).
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/2/2024, 9:00 AM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image
The1st
The1st - 7/2/2024, 8:52 AM
A day in the life of James Gunn.

Checks tweets.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Gets dressed and talks to Peter.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Responds to tweets.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2024, 9:17 AM
@The1st - and in between he films Superman and oversees Peacemaker S2.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 7/2/2024, 8:54 AM
This shit feels like it’s gonna be a peacemaker-like comedy.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/2/2024, 8:57 AM
Hail Gunn! In Gunn we trust

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder