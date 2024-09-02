SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Recent Chris Pratt DCU Rumor: "We Talk About That All The Time"

James Gunn has responded to yesterday's rumor that Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt might be in line for a role in the DCU.

The DC Studios co-CEO was asked if Pratt was in negotiations for a part in the rebooted franchise, and confirmed that he speaks to his friend about it "all the time."

This shouldn't be taken as confirmation that Pratt is officially in talks for any specific character, but it seems clear that some ideas have been tossed around at the very least.

Pratt was asked about the possibility of joining the new DC Universe in a recent interview.

"Well, there’s always a chance," he told TMZ. "But of course, I wouldn’t be able to spoil it here on the sidewalk with you. I could, but I better not. Man, I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide. I'm not exactly sure. I'm truly not sure."

"Yes, of course, if I can fit it into my schedule and it made sense," he added when asked if he was interested in a DCU role.

Gunn was also asked about his GOTG cast members potentially jumping ship to the DCU, and pretty much confirmed that at least one of his former collaborators is already on board.

“If you had the chance to cast any of the GOTG stars in the DC Universe, who would you cast them as?” a fan asked on Threads, to which Gunn responded, “Well that would be a spoiler wouldn’t it?”

Gunn was also asked about another recent rumor that Booster Gold is set for a surprise appearance in Superman, and shot that one down.

Which DC character - if any - would you most like to see Pratt play? Let us know in the comments section down below.

