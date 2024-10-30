SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals An Interesting New Detail About Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho

Metamorpho is one of several DC Comics heroes that will be joining the Man of Steel in the upcoming DCU Superman reboot, but Anthony Carrigan is the only actor who wasn't spotted on set when the movie was shooting earlier this year.

This understandably led to speculation that the character would be brought to life via CGI, but director James Gunn has now revealed that Carrigan will don a practical costume to play the Element Man.

Some have taken this to mean that Metamorpho will be an entirely practical creation, but we're sure at least some VFX will be utilized to bring his unique powers to the screen. In the comics, Rex Mason has the ability to transmute his body into a wide variety of elemental compounds and form them at will. This allows him to - among other things - stretch, bounce, elongate, and reform himself like rubber or plastic.

Gunn marked the anniversary of Metamorpho's debut with the following post, but, unfortunately, did not share a first look at Carrigan as the character.

Metamorpho the Element Man, created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon, first appeared on this day in 1964 and introduced the world to one of the coolest superpowers of all time. I can’t wait for all of you to see Anthony Carrigan’s interpretation of him in Superman in July! pic.twitter.com/1Pe1lUIhcs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 29, 2024 James Gunn confirms Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho in 'Superman' will be practical pic.twitter.com/jMxjGBz9cP — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) October 29, 2024

Superman also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."