SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals An Interesting New Detail About Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho

Superman director James Gunn has revealed an intriguing - and somewhat unexpected - new detail about how Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho will be brought to life in the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 30, 2024 04:10 PM EST
Metamorpho is one of several DC Comics heroes that will be joining the Man of Steel in the upcoming DCU Superman reboot, but Anthony Carrigan is the only actor who wasn't spotted on set when the movie was shooting earlier this year.

This understandably led to speculation that the character would be brought to life via CGI, but director James Gunn has now revealed that Carrigan will don a practical costume to play the Element Man.

Some have taken this to mean that Metamorpho will be an entirely practical creation, but we're sure at least some VFX will be utilized to bring his unique powers to the screen. In the comics, Rex Mason has the ability to transmute his body into a wide variety of elemental compounds and form them at will. This allows him to - among other things - stretch, bounce, elongate, and reform himself like rubber or plastic.

Gunn marked the anniversary of Metamorpho's debut with the following post, but, unfortunately, did not share a first look at Carrigan as the character.

Superman also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/30/2024, 4:01 PM
Got to tell you man Grif will not be interested.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/30/2024, 4:12 PM
@Malatrova15 - MFer got METAMORPHONKLED
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/30/2024, 4:48 PM
@Malatrova15 - I bet the house on him being excited.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/30/2024, 4:53 PM
@TheClungerine - HE'S GOT A HOUSE ON HIM?!....Somebody help him!
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/30/2024, 4:11 PM
Glad it will be practical good see some directors who like practical over cgi crap long live practical
HermanM
HermanM - 10/30/2024, 4:12 PM
I'm sure his powers will be CGI
Gambito
Gambito - 10/30/2024, 4:27 PM
Awesome character can’t wait to finally see him in a movie although it would be hard to see him played by Victor Zazs from Gotham 😂😂also noho hank!
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 10/30/2024, 4:30 PM
@Gambito -
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/30/2024, 4:34 PM
Practical costume, though I doubt the powers will be as well. We'll see!
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/30/2024, 4:53 PM
I hope he looks good, Gunns practical costumes often look like toilet water

User Comment Image
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/30/2024, 5:04 PM
As a big Batman and the Outsiders fan, I’m really excited to see Metamorpho on the big screen - even more than Supes!
Forthas
Forthas - 10/30/2024, 5:13 PM
"Metamorpho is one of several DC Comics heroes that will be joining the Man of Steel in the upcoming"

Its a little more than several!
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 10/30/2024, 5:14 PM
It's Metamorpho time!!
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/30/2024, 5:20 PM
Trying to be patient for the trailer but I’m becoming like…
User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 10/30/2024, 5:20 PM
So, he's changing from a solid to a gas practically?

https://i.chzbgr.com/full/6423616768/h209B10AA/animal-gifs-iguana-farts

