SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says An Assembly Cut Of The Movie Was Completed "Long Ago"

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says An Assembly Cut Of The Movie Was Completed &quot;Long Ago&quot;

James Gunn has confirmed that an assembly cut of Superman was finished "long ago," leading to speculation that some footage from the movie may be ready to screen fairly soon...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 13, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Say what you will about James Gunn, but there's no denying that the man is one of the hardest working filmmakers in the business.

Superman officially wrapped filming in July, and Gunn started working on the second season of Peacemaker almost immediately after. Now, the GOTG director has confirmed that an assembly cut of the DCU reboot is completed - and has been for quite a while.

While this is a good sign that post-production is progressing smoothly, some people seem to be a little confused about what this actually means. An assembly cut is a very rough first edit of a film which gives the director some idea of what the final version will look like. The process often begins while the movie is still shooting, and really only marks the start of the editing process.

In other words, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Even so, this development has led to speculation that some footage from Superman might be ready to screen fairly soon. Gunn did recently indicate that a first trailer might not be too far off, but if we had to guess, we'd say our first proper look at the movie won't be released until CinemaCon next March.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Teases Possible Trailer Debut And Debunks A Big DCU BATMAN Rumor
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Teases Possible Trailer Debut And Debunks A Big DCU BATMAN Rumor
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Some Of His Comic Book Influences For Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Some Of His Comic Book Influences For Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/13/2024, 12:24 PM
Please be good.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/13/2024, 12:25 PM
No frankenstein cuts on this one for sure.

#InGunnWeTrust
#MarvelIsBankruptCreatively
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/13/2024, 12:27 PM
OT: Joker 2 dropped 81% on the second weekend...

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/13/2024, 12:45 PM
@Moriakum - That's a Record-breaking Decline of 82%, a new record previously held by The Marvels which dropped by 78% in the same period. Warner Bros.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/13/2024, 12:54 PM
@AllsGood - WB/DC were jealous that the MCU had set another record! So they broke it in style!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2024, 12:30 PM
Sounds good!!.

An assembly cut tends to be long too such as 4-5 hours so when you heard filmmakers or scoopers talking about the first cut , they are usually talking about this which no one outside of the director , editor and few others gets to see.

Anyway, I fully expect a teaser trailer in December at CCXP and David Corenswet pretty much confirmed this in a podcast where he said the promotions kick off at the end of the year in the Southern Hemisphere.

Looking forward to that & the film itself!!.
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 10/13/2024, 12:42 PM
This is random, but the fact that I've been in the film industry since 2011, have a degree in film & entertainment, have written, starred and directed in multiple small projects and have NEVER heard of the term "assembly cut" from not a single person of the hundreds I have met from top to bottom of the industry until now is making me question everything lol

It's always just been called a "rough cut" in the industry
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/13/2024, 12:42 PM
OFF TOPIC

Terrifier 3 "Terrifier 3" Slashed its way to No. 1 in North America, collecting a Stellar $18.3 Million from 2,514 theaters in its opening weekend.

It's a huge start for the Ultra-Gory, independently made, low-budget slasher film about a Demonic Clown who Brutalizes a small town.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/13/2024, 12:44 PM
Intrigued how he'll handle Lex more than anything, Hoult has some pretty good range.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/13/2024, 1:23 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - this
LSHF
LSHF - 10/13/2024, 12:47 PM
"...some people seem to be a little confused about what this actually means."

More accurately, LOTS of people haven't a clue what the F that even means.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/13/2024, 1:00 PM
Hopefully it'll do better than Joker 2.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 10/13/2024, 1:03 PM
Ready for this to be out and set the tone for where Gunn is taking my favorites characters from DC. I have high hopes for most Superman movies cause the their is no limit with this a character and what can be done on screen. ZS set the bar high with MoS. Idgaf if you liked it or not or like ZS shit was the best Superman film made.
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/13/2024, 1:22 PM
@TheJester187 - MOS was a great flick. I get the criticisms and agree somewhat but it was peak ZS within the context of his universe.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/13/2024, 1:27 PM
@Zorromuerto - for me too, I love that movie and it's the best DCEU movie hands down.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/13/2024, 1:04 PM
Really looking forward to this - more so than nearly any other project in recent years. It’s either gonna be the start of something exciting or yet another dc dead end.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/13/2024, 1:07 PM
With the news about the second weekend BO for Fool a Dude, that's just more bad press DC doesn't need. Most people can't tell or care to keeping track of different continuities. There has never been more pressure on a CBM I can think of than this one.
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 10/13/2024, 1:10 PM
The only thing an assembly cut does is put each scene in the order that it is going to be presented. Apparently that is now "hard work". This whole thing is ridiculous.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/13/2024, 1:17 PM
Gunn has mentioned that he edits while filming, meaning he's creating the assembly as he shoots and filling in blanks. The rough cut was probably complete a week after filming wrapped
Nolanite
Nolanite - 10/13/2024, 1:19 PM
Never doubt James Gunn.
The man knows what he is doing.
Can't wait to see what magic he has created!
Nolanite out
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 10/13/2024, 1:22 PM
Completely unsurprising. An assembly cut is litterally all the fottage put together in script order. An editor does this - while shooting is ongoing , as footage comes in, on a daily basis - before the director comes in to do their first cut. It's also usually done before (at least much of) the visual effects, process too. That way they dont spend tons of money on vfx shots that don't end up in the movie. Gunn sounds like he's got a pretty good handle on, and an efficient workflow, going on this. I look forward to seeing how it all turns out.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/13/2024, 1:22 PM
For those who like workprints and laserdisc copies, here is a treasure trove. They won't stay up for long https://x.com/ncseventeen?lang=en

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder