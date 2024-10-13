SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says An Assembly Cut Of The Movie Was Completed "Long Ago"

Say what you will about James Gunn, but there's no denying that the man is one of the hardest working filmmakers in the business.

Superman officially wrapped filming in July, and Gunn started working on the second season of Peacemaker almost immediately after. Now, the GOTG director has confirmed that an assembly cut of the DCU reboot is completed - and has been for quite a while.

While this is a good sign that post-production is progressing smoothly, some people seem to be a little confused about what this actually means. An assembly cut is a very rough first edit of a film which gives the director some idea of what the final version will look like. The process often begins while the movie is still shooting, and really only marks the start of the editing process.

In other words, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Even so, this development has led to speculation that some footage from Superman might be ready to screen fairly soon. Gunn did recently indicate that a first trailer might not be too far off, but if we had to guess, we'd say our first proper look at the movie won't be released until CinemaCon next March.

The assembly cut for SUPERMAN was completed long ago.



(Via James Gunn on Threads) pic.twitter.com/4XP44GrPEA — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) October 12, 2024

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."