SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Sets The Record Straight On Rumors The "Studio" Is Unhappy With Trailer

These days, there's perhaps no better way to get clout on X than making unsubstantiated claims. Yesterday, "Writer. Columnist. Filmmaker" Dan Marcus claimed to have learned that there's "enormous pressure" from Warner Bros. for the Superman teaser trailer to be "received well."

He'd claim that multiple versions have been presented to "the studio," only for them to be left wanting more. Pushed for clarification, he'd claim that "the trailer editor showed a cut to Michael De Luca from Warner Bros. for approval and was met with 'Make it better.'"

Anyone who knows anything about how marketing campaigns like this work will be aware that it's perfectly normal for a studio to create several cuts of a trailer; some will be more spoilery than others, for example, and each will have a different look and feel as executives attempt to figure out how best to promote an upcoming blockbuster.

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer/director James Gunn was asked about the rumour on Threads and, after acknowledging that it's "sort of" true, he explained just how off base this rumour is (in fairness, Marcus told his followers to take what he was saying with a "grain of salt" and said it was "just what I’ve heard").

"When he says 'studio' that’s solely me, as the only studio involved in cutting or anything to do with the trailer is DC Studios i.e. me & Peter (& I’m the creatively demanding one)," he explained.

"This is the exact same rigorous process I’ve gone through cutting every Guardians trailer, pushing the marketing folks as hard as I can, cutting & recutting until I think we have something worthy of the film itself."

Gunn added, "All that said, my notes are a lot more specific than 'make it better.'"

Based on the filmmaker's comments, it's fair to say Marcus either got the wrong end of the stick or was making an educated guess. As Gunn has repeatedly said, DC Studios is its own entity - the source of this rumour also incorrectly stated that they have no marketing team - so any suggestion there's unhappiness from "the studio" is, well, nonsense.

You can read Gunn's comments, along with an update on plans for Superman's posters, in the Threads posts below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.