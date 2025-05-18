SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At Ma & Pa Kent; Teases LANTERNS' Sooner-Than-Expected Release

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer/director James Gunn has capped off a busy week for the DCU with a new look at Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as the DCU's Jonathan and Martha Kent.

We got a better idea of what to expect from the Man of Tomorrow's human parents in the new trailer, and this shot shows them both in Kent Farm alongside Gunn.

On Threads, the filmmaker was asked about a possible timeline for the DCU. He responded, "As of now it's basically as the movies and shows come out - although of course some of these feature flashbacks - Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker, Lanterns, Supergirl."

This appears to confirm that Lanterns will premiere on HBO Max before Supergirl (which now appears to have lost its Woman of Tomorrow subtitle) lands in theaters next June. That means the Green Lantern reboot will hit streaming in the first half of 2026, with Clayface wrapping up the year for DC Studios in September.

Until now, the expectation had been that Lanterns might be released next August, similar to plans for Peacemaker season 2 later this summer.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro.

Check out this new look at Superman's Ma & Pa Kent in the social posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.