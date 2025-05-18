SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At Ma & Pa Kent; Teases LANTERNS' Sooner-Than-Expected Release

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At Ma & Pa Kent; Teases LANTERNS' Sooner-Than-Expected Release

Superman writer and director James Gunn has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of the DCU's Ma & Pa Kent, and strongly hints that Lanterns is coming to HBO Max sooner than expected. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - May 18, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer/director James Gunn has capped off a busy week for the DCU with a new look at Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as the DCU's Jonathan and Martha Kent. 

We got a better idea of what to expect from the Man of Tomorrow's human parents in the new trailer, and this shot shows them both in Kent Farm alongside Gunn. 

On Threads, the filmmaker was asked about a possible timeline for the DCU. He responded, "As of now it's basically as the movies and shows come out - although of course some of these feature flashbacks - Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker, Lanterns, Supergirl."

This appears to confirm that Lanterns will premiere on HBO Max before Supergirl (which now appears to have lost its Woman of Tomorrow subtitle) lands in theaters next June. That means the Green Lantern reboot will hit streaming in the first half of 2026, with Clayface wrapping up the year for DC Studios in September.

Until now, the expectation had been that Lanterns might be released next August, similar to plans for Peacemaker season 2 later this summer.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. 

Check out this new look at Superman's Ma & Pa Kent in the social posts below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Fan Screenings And Tickets On Sale Dates Possibly Revealed By Leaked Listings
Related:

SUPERMAN Fan Screenings And Tickets On Sale Dates Possibly Revealed By Leaked Listings
SUPERMAN Trailer Includes A CREATURE COMMANDOS Cameo...And A Hint THE BATMAN Is Set In The DCU?!
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Trailer Includes A CREATURE COMMANDOS Cameo...And A Hint THE BATMAN Is Set In The DCU?!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/18/2025, 11:29 AM
Gunn gets it! The Kents are the moral compass, not Krypton. Krypton is just the powers explanation. The will to help others, the worldview, the S symbol, the costume, and the mild mannered reporter disguise all come from being Clark.
Prettydeadly
Prettydeadly - 5/18/2025, 12:25 PM
@Pictilli - I disagree. I think with superman you can’t have one without the other. The character is dualistic in nature. The fortress of solitude is essentially his temple, a place of zen it’s also his true home. It’s the closest environment to krypton, a world he will never have the benefit of experiencing ever again. What defines superman isn’t just his humanity but his loneliness. He’s close to his adoptive parents, he grew up in Smallville but deep down he yearns for krypton.

He yearns for a life with his own culture, his own people. Saving people also comes with a sense of pride in that kryptonians at their peak were highly civilised, noble people. They also transcended their limits, accomplishing wonders, rewriting history and Clark is inspired to do the same on Earth as the last son of Krypton. Just my two cents.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 1:02 PM
@Pictilli - yeah s important on costume not stupid trunks fans demanded him to have those fools need realize stupid little details don’t character any better look at vision dr strange
Forthas
Forthas - 5/18/2025, 11:31 AM
I am completely underwhelmed by Ma and Pa Kent in this film. The fact that they live in a double wide trailer is ridiculous. It is an unnecessary element to make the point that Clark comes from poverty. That is not something that adds to Superman's story. The fact he grew up on a farm was enough of a statement that he had a simple life. But as usual Gunn has to embellish these elements and appeal to base human emotional manipulation instead of telling compelling stories.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/18/2025, 11:35 AM
@Forthas - It doesn't matter what farm Clark and his family grew up with, what matters is that it relects gunn's life and experience growing up around them.
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 5/18/2025, 11:58 AM
@HashTagSwagg - OK you may have gone too far. I have a hard time believing that James Gunn would inject anything in this film that reflects Gunn's life and experience in a film that is...

...produced by James Gunn
...written by James Gunn
...directed by James Gunn
...casts James Gunn's wife
...casts James Gunn's brother
...models Krypto after James Gunn's dog
...features heroes that wear James Gunn's initials
...and set in a world where Rick Flags animated avatar looks like James Gunn
...and James Gunn's films are the only ones that are included in the reboot.

I think you should apologize!
Prettydeadly
Prettydeadly - 5/18/2025, 12:47 PM
@Forthas - I agree. Strangely I don’t really care for the Kent’s with this reboot. It’s an aspect that has no value for me. I’ve had my fill of it. I think Gunn is going out of his way to emphasise the importance of Clark’s adoptive upbringing and how it solidifies his integrity as Superman but it’s unnecessary. I also fear these scenes will add too much sentimentality or like you said - base human emotional manipulation. Gunn might as well bring out the violins whilst he’s at it lol.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/18/2025, 11:51 AM
Why does Ma Kent look like she could be Pa Kent's mother? 🧐
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/18/2025, 11:56 AM
Pa kent looks like he shouldn't be within 20 feet of children 😮‍💨
Forthas
Forthas - 5/18/2025, 12:00 PM
@JurassicClunge - Might be why this actor is often cast as the creepy guy in other films.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/18/2025, 12:18 PM
@Forthas

Thought you and Double D both left the site after Brave New World came out. Where you been?
Forthas
Forthas - 5/18/2025, 11:59 AM
@Lisa89 -My bad! I deleted your post! Sorry!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/18/2025, 12:17 PM
@Forthas - It’s still there, so I’m not sure what you’re on about.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/18/2025, 12:01 PM
pa has nystagmus
at least that now explains superman's phuck up eyes
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 12:37 PM
Both Pruitt Taylor Vince’s Pa and Neva Howell’s Ma seem great from the trailer…

Probably the most authentic representations of a Midwest couple I feel.

User Comment Image

Anyway , can’t wait for Lanterns especially!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder