SUPERMAN "Extended Preview" Confirmed To Play With A MINECRAFT MOVIE; Will A New Trailer Drop At CinemaCon?

It’s finally been confirmed that an "extended preview" of Superman will play in U.S. theaters this weekend in front of A Minecraft Movie, but could a trailer drop later today with CinemaCon in full swing?

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 01, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

There were rumblings this might be the case, but Warner Bros. has confirmed that a new 5-minute Superman "extended preview" will play in front of A Minecraft Movie this weekend.

As of now, we don't know what this sneak peek will consist of; it could be the same trailer with a few new interview and behind-the-scenes snippets or perhaps a full-blown clip from the DC Studios reboot. 

Either way, we wouldn't bank on it being officially released until next week at the earliest. Why? Warner Bros. will be looking to use this to give A Minecraft Movie's opening weekend a boost; despite that, you can guarantee bootleg versions will hit YouTube and social media almost immediately after it starts playing on Thursday afternoon.

The news was broken by Superman stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult in a brief video seemingly recorded months ago when they were last together to promote the movie.

This afternoon at 2.30pm PT, Warner Bros. will hold a panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. DC Studios and Superman are expected to play a huge role in the presentation, leading to speculation that a new trailer could also be released later today. 

It's certainly possible, though we wouldn't be surprised if exhibitors and press are either shown this extended preview or a trailer that will be released online at a later date. 2.30pm PT is late at night in Europe, meaning a trailer would run the risk of drawing less views than if it were to drop at peak time (typically 9am PT). 

Willl you be heading to theaters this weekend to watch this Superman preview? Whatever this is, it doesn't sound like it will be shared online before the weekend...

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

JayLemleAgain
JayLemleAgain - 4/1/2025, 12:43 PM
This site alone will spoil the entire movie for us. Site owners, can we chill just a little bit on the spoilery news? You did it for Daredevil. Let's do it for Supes too.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/1/2025, 12:51 PM
@JayLemleAgain - Idk how many times I have to tell you people but, the people that run this site don’t care about DC. They only cover it because they have to. Josh definitely doesn’t give a crap about DC. He’s perfectly fine spoiling and crapping all over anything and everything DC. This site is run by schills. Plain and simple.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/1/2025, 12:51 PM
@JayLemleAgain - you know you don’t have to read the articles, or even visit the site, yes?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 4/1/2025, 12:52 PM
@JayLemleAgain - you're the one clicking the articles? This site hasn't never spoiled anything for me that I didn't want to get spoiled.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/1/2025, 12:56 PM
@RegularPoochie - don't click the articles or visit the site if you're concerned about spoilers for a film or series. This site has always posted spoilers and they aren't going to stop doing that.
JayLemleAgain
JayLemleAgain - 4/1/2025, 12:57 PM
@RegularPoochie - The article titles are damn near spoilery enough. Or, in the lead picture. If you wanted to wait until TBolts comes out, well, you've seen Sentry's suit.n My understanding is that people in this CBM.com community REALLY like Sentry. That's what I'm pointing out. You almost don't have to read the articles when there's 10 in a row posted (like what happened for Daredevil Episode 4. It's a total 180- for Daredevil Episodes 5 & 6 on here, which is good.
JayLemleAgain
JayLemleAgain - 4/1/2025, 1:00 PM
@PatientXero - the titles and lead pictures have been enough spoilers without having to click into the article. I mentioned to another member here "Davedevil Episode 4." Not that that episode's surprise was anything big. But, I could tell from just reading the titles and pictures what the surprise was, and that was before watching the episode. They've stopped churning out so many articles about Daredevil, which I personally appreciate.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/1/2025, 12:52 PM
Reposting for anyone who missed:

Chris Gore of Film Threat knows people who were at the Warner Brothers lot Superman test screening last week. Here's his full breakdown-

?si=nkNqs_nl1PBkgE7i

The film is 1 hour and 55 minutes long

Chris Gore personally knows people who were at Warner Bros lot for Superman test screening and just laid it all out, he knows the entire plot and refuses to spoil but says the trailer has given away nothing.....the crowd FLIPPED OUT after the film, went wild. Someone after the screening yelled "Fantastic Four is f*cked!". Gunn and Safran were there in attendence and were overheard discussing how they plan to market the film. Corensweat apparently dominates as Clark/Superman. Gore says Lex Luthor is EVIL in the film and people die because of him. The humor is not overbearing and not like Gunn's past films...the dramatic beats aren't undercut with jokes. He says the one weird shot with Corensweat's face is irrelevant and there are so many amazing shots that no one will even remember that frame. Jimmy Olsen is apparently hysterical in the film. Alot of the humor comes from his character. The film is patriotic with use of the American flag. Chris says the worry over too many characters is a fart in the wind, it's purely a Superman film.

For the record, Gore has felt the marketing up to this point has been bad and has been nothing but skeptical about the film being good.

Robert Meyer Burnett this week on Campea's stream said everyone he knows in the industry who has seen the film says it's great. But Chris Gore is the one who went into the most detail I've heard yet on the film.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 4/1/2025, 12:57 PM
@McMurdo - Must be amazing if the first thing a fan is thinking after is how “[frick]ed” Fantastic Four is. History just loves to repeat itself. If anything now, I’m a little concerned that after all that, Fantastic Four, a movie we’ve seen even less of, is the first thing that comes to a fans mind.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/1/2025, 12:59 PM
@McMurdo - awesome!!! Thanks for sharing
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/1/2025, 1:00 PM
@McMurdo -
User Comment Image
Presto76
Presto76 - 4/1/2025, 1:04 PM
@McMurdo - Thats definitely good news. i had my doubts about gunn sticking the landing but it sounds like hes done a great job. if he can do a superman movie with heart and soul we might actually get a decent franchise. its not that hard really, they have the phase one marvel movies to use as their blueprint. man of steel failed because you never really cared about clark, this time it sounds like they got it right.

