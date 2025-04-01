SUPERMAN "Extended Preview" Confirmed To Play With A MINECRAFT MOVIE; Will A New Trailer Drop At CinemaCon?

There were rumblings this might be the case, but Warner Bros. has confirmed that a new 5-minute Superman "extended preview" will play in front of A Minecraft Movie this weekend.

As of now, we don't know what this sneak peek will consist of; it could be the same trailer with a few new interview and behind-the-scenes snippets or perhaps a full-blown clip from the DC Studios reboot.

Either way, we wouldn't bank on it being officially released until next week at the earliest. Why? Warner Bros. will be looking to use this to give A Minecraft Movie's opening weekend a boost; despite that, you can guarantee bootleg versions will hit YouTube and social media almost immediately after it starts playing on Thursday afternoon.

The news was broken by Superman stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult in a brief video seemingly recorded months ago when they were last together to promote the movie.

This afternoon at 2.30pm PT, Warner Bros. will hold a panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. DC Studios and Superman are expected to play a huge role in the presentation, leading to speculation that a new trailer could also be released later today.

It's certainly possible, though we wouldn't be surprised if exhibitors and press are either shown this extended preview or a trailer that will be released online at a later date. 2.30pm PT is late at night in Europe, meaning a trailer would run the risk of drawing less views than if it were to drop at peak time (typically 9am PT).

Willl you be heading to theaters this weekend to watch this Superman preview? Whatever this is, it doesn't sound like it will be shared online before the weekend...

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.