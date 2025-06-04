SUPERMAN Is Officially Rated PG-13 - And A New Trailer For The Movie May Be Imminent

James Gunn shared the first character posters for Superman yesterday, but is a trailer up next? We're expecting at least one final sneak peek before the movie arrives in theaters next month, and the BBFC has just classified what appears to be a new trailer.

The British Board of Film Classification has classified a 2m 25s preview that we'd imagine will debut online around the same time tickets go on sale (June 12 seems to be the planned date for those).

We've known for a while that Superman will be rated PG-13, of course, but it's now 100% official. As for why it's earned that rating, it's due to "violence, action and language," the norm for most superhero movies.

Will the Man of Steel drop an F-Bomb? We wouldn't bank on it. However, a PG-13 rating like this typically means there will be a "sh*t" and perhaps at least one "f***."

Over the weekend, filmmaker James Gunn revealed that Godzilla Minus One inspired his approach to Superman. "My goal was to make a film like Godzilla Minus One, which depicted Godzilla but also had great human drama," the DC Studios co-CEO shared. "There is a human story at the root. The relationship between Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor is the core of the work."

Gunn's approach to the DCU movie is certainly generating plenty of excitement among fans, but a final trailer that reveals a little more about the story wouldn't be the worst idea.

We're also betting on DC Studios dropping a few more character posters, likely focusing on The Daily Planet staff and Superman's villains. We'll bring you those the moment they land.

While we wait for that new Superman trailer, you can watch the latest effort in the player below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.