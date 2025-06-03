SUPERMAN Character Posters Introduce The DCU's Heroic Metahumans, Including The Justice Gang

The first Superman character posters have been released, and they put the spotlight on the movie's heroic metahumans. We'd bet on the villains (and supporting characters) following, but for now, the focus is on the Man of Steel and his allies.

Below, you'll see Superman (David Corenswet), Krypto, Superman Robot #4 (Alan Tudyk), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced).

The latter is a character that's generated a huge amount of excitement among fans, particularly as Merced is on something of a hot streak following standout roles in Alien: Romulus and The Last of Us.

"I like Superman, but I might be a bigger fan of Batman [Laughs]," the actor recently revealed. "I do like DC, because that was my vibe as a kid. But James Gunn was the reason I hopped onto this. He was very kind, which is all you can hope for."

"On the last day of auditions, I had already taken my makeup off and was about to leave when someone pulled me into a trailer and said, 'You got the role. You’re going to be Hawkgirl.' I didn’t know what to do. I was speechless," Merced recalled. "The first thing that came out of my mouth was, 'Oh my God, I can’t wait to tell my mom.' Then I started crying."

Asked what it will be like to have young fans look up to her, she added, "If I have the kids’ love and approval, I’ll feel like I’ve made it. The older I get, the more I’m like, How do I go back to who I was as a kid? I was definitely way cooler as a kid. To think that I might have my favorite audience as fans? That would be incredible."

She definitely looks the part here, but everyone does (particularly Fillion). The comic books have clearly been a key source of inspiration for filmmaker James Gunn, and it's fair to say none of us could have imagined a Superman movie quite like this in the darker days of the DCEU.

You can check out these new Superman character posters below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.