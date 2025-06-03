SUPERMAN Character Posters Introduce The DCU's Heroic Metahumans, Including The Justice Gang

SUPERMAN Character Posters Introduce The DCU's Heroic Metahumans, Including The Justice Gang

The first character posters for Superman are here, putting the spotlight on the Man of Steel, Krypto, Superman Robot #4, Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl. Take a closer look at the heroes here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The first Superman character posters have been released, and they put the spotlight on the movie's heroic metahumans. We'd bet on the villains (and supporting characters) following, but for now, the focus is on the Man of Steel and his allies. 

Below, you'll see Superman (David Corenswet), Krypto, Superman Robot #4 (Alan Tudyk), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). 

The latter is a character that's generated a huge amount of excitement among fans, particularly as Merced is on something of a hot streak following standout roles in Alien: Romulus and The Last of Us

"I like Superman, but I might be a bigger fan of Batman [Laughs]," the actor recently revealed. "I do like DC, because that was my vibe as a kid. But James Gunn was the reason I hopped onto this. He was very kind, which is all you can hope for."

"On the last day of auditions, I had already taken my makeup off and was about to leave when someone pulled me into a trailer and said, 'You got the role. You’re going to be Hawkgirl.' I didn’t know what to do. I was speechless," Merced recalled. "The first thing that came out of my mouth was, 'Oh my God, I can’t wait to tell my mom.' Then I started crying."

Asked what it will be like to have young fans look up to her, she added, "If I have the kids’ love and approval, I’ll feel like I’ve made it. The older I get, the more I’m like, How do I go back to who I was as a kid? I was definitely way cooler as a kid. To think that I might have my favorite audience as fans? That would be incredible."

She definitely looks the part here, but everyone does (particularly Fillion). The comic books have clearly been a key source of inspiration for filmmaker James Gunn, and it's fair to say none of us could have imagined a Superman movie quite like this in the darker days of the DCEU.

You can check out these new Superman character posters below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Reveals Which Actors Inspired His Lex Luthor As New Look At Villain Is Revealed
Related:

SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Reveals Which Actors Inspired His Lex Luthor As New Look At Villain Is Revealed
SUPERGIRL Rumor Teases Big Change For Krypto; SUPERMAN Promo Art Reveals Lex Luthor's [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

SUPERGIRL Rumor Teases Big Change For Krypto; SUPERMAN Promo Art Reveals Lex Luthor's [SPOILER]

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 6/3/2025, 12:11 PM
I love how comic accurate this is.
More CBM should do costumes like this imo
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/3/2025, 12:12 PM
@ChrisRed - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 12:15 PM
The posters aren’t particularly great imo but they still work fine for the most part…

Some like Hawkgirl just seem to have been pasted from a still or something while I like that Guy & Terrific atleast feel made for the poster.

Also curious as to why Superman Robot#4 gets his own poster lol…

I mean , I love Alan Tudyk but still.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/3/2025, 12:22 PM
@TheVisionary25 - personally I like Kyoto’s poster. 😊
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 12:22 PM
@epc1122 - yeah , that’s cute
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/3/2025, 12:16 PM
Warner Channel looking fellas
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/3/2025, 12:20 PM
@Malatrova15 - I'm excited to see you as Zelda, if the obviously PR spread rumors are true.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/3/2025, 12:17 PM
“Okay, Jimmy. We made the uniforms with your initials on them just like you asked. So you know, when anybody asked during the process we said “JG” stood for “Justice Gang”. We didn’t want you to be caught off guard. Cool?”
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/3/2025, 12:24 PM
@Lisa89 - I believe this to be true
cubichy
cubichy - 6/3/2025, 12:20 PM
Guys face expression doesn't seem normal, Hawkgirl and the helmet, it didn't work on thor, hope it works for her, and Krypto, makes the movie a joke, infantile. I hope the tone is right and Krypto doesn't ruin it, its a stupid premise, a superpowered dog that can fly, how can anyone manage that and not be secret. Krypto can kill anyone Opps, by mistake, it's so silly, not realistic at all.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/3/2025, 12:22 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/3/2025, 12:49 PM
Everyone search deep down.

We know this isn't the DCCU we deserve.

It's not good enough.

Boycott Superman, Max, Peacemaker, and Supergirl.

We can get a good DCCU one day, if we reject the inferior one now.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 6/3/2025, 1:13 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - let's be honest man, if this fails we're never getting another dc cinematic universe in our lifetime
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/3/2025, 12:25 PM
Cool Jackets👍🏾
zephyrrr
zephyrrr - 6/3/2025, 12:26 PM
I can't be the only one who thinks Isabella Merced looks terrible as Hawkgirl. The rest aren't too far behind...Superman's costume isn't great. Why can't creatives find a happy medium between the dark and brooding armor of the Snyder films and campy crap that looks like it was made out of plastic?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/3/2025, 12:52 PM
@zephyrrr -

You're right.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/3/2025, 12:26 PM
That Mr Terrific poster goes hard. Gardner looking like a buffoon lol
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/3/2025, 12:32 PM
Still hate the f*cking collar... but ill get over it once i sit my ass down in theaters to see this. Ive been a fan of Hawkgirl since JLU so hoping gunn did the character justice here (ill see myself out now)
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/3/2025, 12:56 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - People say it's cheap CW level shit, but I think it's LEAGUE's ahead of how Hawkgirl looked in the Arrowverse.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 6/3/2025, 12:38 PM
The Mr. Terrific is the only one sheet I'd hang on my wall. That should have been the standard for these. Hawkgirl looks terrible. It looks like they just took a screenshot from behind the scenes. Guy looks like he felt left out and just went to Sears. The rest are so mediocre.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/3/2025, 12:45 PM
I love that K2SO is Superman Robot #4.

Should they call Nathan Fillion Guy Gardner or Green Lantern?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/3/2025, 12:53 PM
So awful
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/3/2025, 12:59 PM
Looks awesome. Let's do this!
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/3/2025, 1:07 PM
Boss logic?
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/3/2025, 1:18 PM
Phenomenal!

Love the colors!

Everyone looks great...

LOVE the Krypto one!
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/3/2025, 1:20 PM
That Hawkgirl costume is awful and I’m sorry but Guy looks so bad even if it’s comic accurate.
At least comic Guy had the body of a superhero but as much as I like Mr Fillon , he looks bad lol

But the movie looks good overall, hopefully it doesn’t fall under its Gunnisms.

But this may be the summer DC comes on top for the first time in years lol

After Jurassic World of course heh
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/3/2025, 1:22 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder