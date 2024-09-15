SUPERMAN: James Gunn Talks Logo Inspiration, DCU "Introduction," And SHAZAM! 2 Not Being Canon

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has once again shared a few DCU updates on his social media accounts. However, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods fans among you may be disappointed.

Asked whether that movie is DCU canon based on previous comments he's made (remember, the sequel featured Peacemaker's Emilia Harcourt and John Economos attempting to recruit Billy Batson to the Justice Society), Gunn reiterated, "[You] don't need to be confused. It's not canon. I don't know now or then what Harcourt or Economos have to do with the Justice Society."

The filmmaker was never happy about the characters being thrown into projects like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam, so we're not exactly shocked he plans to now ignore those scenes.

Gunn was also asked whether Creature Commandos or Superman should be considered an introduction to the new DCU, prompting him to respond, "I think both of them as individual stories that are a part of an overall universe. They both exist for their own sake. I don't see either one as an 'introduction,' but [Creature Commandos] does come first."

Finally, the Superman director confirmed the Man of Tomorrow's new logo is specifically based on Kingdom Come, leaving us to wonder what, if anything, he plans to adapt from Mark Waid and Alex Ross' comic book.

One social post from Gunn that's also receiving a lot of attention contains what many fans believe is a shot at Marvel Studios and its habit of shooting movies without a completed script.

Dig or not, we've seen that approach result in some very good MCU films and more than a few very bad ones; with that in mind, it's no bad thing that DC Studios is looking to handle things differently.

We also have some new artwork from Superman courtesy of crew wrap gifts.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.