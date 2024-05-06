POLL: What Do You Think About Our First Look AT SUPERMAN's DCU Costume?

Our first look at David Corenswet suited up as the Man of Steel in DC Studios' SUPERMAN was revealed earlier today, but what do you this about the suit? You can cast your votes with our latest poll...

By JoshWilding - May 06, 2024 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Earlier today, DC Studios' co-CEO and SUPERMAN director James Gunn shared a first look at David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's new Man of Tomorrow. 

The response so far has been...mixed. Before we get to the suit, the image itself has raised eyebrows; rather than striking a heroic pose, Supes is sitting down in his incredibly expensive-looking apartment either removing or putting on his boot. 

Meanwhile, a poorly CG'd explosion is taking place outside (is it AI?), a development the hero is either ignoring or hasn't noticed yet. It's a weird way to present our first look at the DCU's Superman and arguably does the costume itself no favours. 

Because he's sitting down, it's folded over in places and appears ill-fitting. Was this really the best way to present Corenswet's Superman to the world first the first time? 

Gunn was clearly going for something here, though we're still struggling to figure out what. 

That isn't what this poll is about, though. Instead, we want to hear your thoughts on the new SUPERMAN suit. Boasting a Kingdom Come-inspired logo, we see a costume that's heavily inspired by "The New 52" era of storytelling, albeit with the red trunks we know many of you have been desperate to see on screen. 

Overall, the colouring pops and Corenswet himself looks very much like Superman...the presentation just sucks! 

That's our take, anyway, and now it's time for you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, to cast your votes and decide whether DC Studios has nailed this design or whether the DCU is off to a bad start...

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/6/2024, 5:09 PM
It's a giant step down. Not that I was in love with Henry's version. But it was a lot better than... Well whatever the hell this is.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/6/2024, 5:09 PM
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/6/2024, 5:29 PM
@Nomis929 - it’s the worst version yet.
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 5/6/2024, 5:09 PM
These 3 choices fail to encompass the wide range of feedback. I simply like it. I think it's ok. It's not the best but it's not an affront against some kind of God. At least it doesn't look textured like a dodgeball
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/6/2024, 5:12 PM
@Crtdacct2say - things can only be the best thing ever or the worst thing ever online. We are lucky we got the "meh" option. Lol
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 5/6/2024, 5:10 PM
I hope it looks less baggy in action, but design wise I think it's great.
It's a great update to the costume without being too out there imo.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/6/2024, 5:12 PM
Unpopular opinion...

Brandon Routh had the best Superman suit on screen.

Period.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/6/2024, 5:27 PM
@DarthOmega - Maybe in that CW special but in the movie It just looked almost brown at times.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/6/2024, 5:31 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Optometrist, ASAP!
TheLight
TheLight - 5/6/2024, 5:13 PM
The boots, the cape and the red, yellow and blue color pallate is fine, but that COLLAR and the pipelining is too busy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2024, 5:14 PM
I like the idea conceptually of the city or world seemingly being in danger and Supes readying himself to go into action by lacing up his boats one at a time like a first responder or any regular person going to do their job , gives him a grounded everyman vibe (I do think the presentation could have been better though).

I’m kinda mixed on the suit myself , I like the design and color scheme for the most part (wish the top half was as colorful as the bottom which could be the case once it’s cleaned)..

The top half does seem baggy and a bit over designed (don’t like the lines) but maybe a different picture might make it look better so we’ll see.

It has its pros and cons for me but jury’s out until better evidence.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2024, 5:16 PM
Picture of David Corenswet in the gym…

HermanM
HermanM - 5/6/2024, 5:19 PM
More good than bad: it has the right parts, it is just a case of the wrong execution, similar to the Superman Returns suit's problems (right parts, wrong execution). That collar however is abysmal and must go. It is funny: with both Matt Reeves' The Batman and this film, they oversimplified the symbols (removed the bat ears from the bat symbol, and got rid of the ends of the S on the S symbol), then added collars. Both the Reeves suit and this, as well as the new Wolverine suit, are all doing the racecar driver thing. Racecar driver suits are all the rage right now. The texture reminds me of the GOTG3 suits... sort of like if Superman joined the Singer X-men but got to keep his color scheme. I hope to see it in action suit.

The best thing about it is that it has the right parts (blue shirt & pants, red cape, trunks, boots, and red & yellow S symbol and yellow belt), but the worst thing about it is its execution. It's like the New 52 suit but with the classic colors/red trunks and yellow belt and the Kingdom Come symbol. Not the direction I'd have wanted, I'd have wanted a more iconic look that Clark and the Kents created, but it could be a lot worse. Racecar suits and collars are what this era of CBM costumes will be known as.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/6/2024, 5:20 PM
I don't think the suit itself is bad but the composition of the photo was.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 5/6/2024, 5:21 PM
Now I've had time to digest it I'm starting to feel it's worse than I thought 🤣😭😫

Why tf does superman have shoulder and knee padding? He's fu**ing superman mayne 😭
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/6/2024, 5:21 PM
Feel like the suit should've been either Fleischer or New 52 and not some combination of different eras.
boogiefett
boogiefett - 5/6/2024, 5:23 PM
Sorry but the uniform should not have any creases - it should be tight as hell -
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/6/2024, 5:28 PM
@boogiefett -
Forthas
Forthas - 5/6/2024, 5:25 PM
It sucks!
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 5/6/2024, 5:26 PM
Still waiting on the SuperBike reveal

WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/6/2024, 5:27 PM
I think it looks good

THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/6/2024, 5:28 PM
The whole image looks like it was made by BossLogic.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/6/2024, 5:31 PM
One of these things is not like the others...

