POLL: What Do You Think About Our First Look AT SUPERMAN's DCU Costume?

Earlier today, DC Studios' co-CEO and SUPERMAN director James Gunn shared a first look at David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's new Man of Tomorrow.

The response so far has been...mixed. Before we get to the suit, the image itself has raised eyebrows; rather than striking a heroic pose, Supes is sitting down in his incredibly expensive-looking apartment either removing or putting on his boot.

Meanwhile, a poorly CG'd explosion is taking place outside (is it AI?), a development the hero is either ignoring or hasn't noticed yet. It's a weird way to present our first look at the DCU's Superman and arguably does the costume itself no favours.

Because he's sitting down, it's folded over in places and appears ill-fitting. Was this really the best way to present Corenswet's Superman to the world first the first time?

Gunn was clearly going for something here, though we're still struggling to figure out what.

That isn't what this poll is about, though. Instead, we want to hear your thoughts on the new SUPERMAN suit. Boasting a Kingdom Come-inspired logo, we see a costume that's heavily inspired by "The New 52" era of storytelling, albeit with the red trunks we know many of you have been desperate to see on screen.

Overall, the colouring pops and Corenswet himself looks very much like Superman...the presentation just sucks!

That's our take, anyway, and now it's time for you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, to cast your votes and decide whether DC Studios has nailed this design or whether the DCU is off to a bad start...

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.