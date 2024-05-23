SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says DCU Reboot Is "Over Halfway Through" Shooting

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says DCU Reboot Is &quot;Over Halfway Through&quot; Shooting SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says DCU Reboot Is &quot;Over Halfway Through&quot; Shooting

James Gunn has shared an update on his upcoming DCU Superman movie, revealing that there's still quite a lot of work to be done before production wraps...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 23, 2024 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

As filming continues on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot, the Guardians of the Galaxy director has shared an update on the progress of the production.

Responding to a fan on social media who asked when we can expect a first trailer, Gunn revealed that we're going to be waiting another while, as the movie is now "just over halfway through" shooting.

Production recently moved to Macon, Georgia, and a photo was shared to X/Twitter of a heavily tarped-up set. Cameras are not expected to start rolling until early next month, but Gunn and co. definitely seem to be taking every precaution to ensure that spy shots don't leak online.

Image

In addition, Nicholas Hoult took to Instagram earlier today to share some photos from his visit to Laguna Seca, where he got to test the Ferrari 296 challenge car. He is not in-costume as Lex Luthor here (obviously), but he is sporting the villain's signature shaved head.

Gunn revealed our first look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a couple of weeks ago, and the reaction was somewhat mixed. The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but some fans were hoping for a clearer glimpse of our new Man of Tomorrow and his updated costume.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Breaks Silence On Ma And Pa Kent Casting; Is He Teasing A Possible Name Change?
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Breaks Silence On Ma And Pa Kent Casting; Is He Teasing A Possible Name Change?
RESULTS: Good, Bad, Or Somewhere In-between? Here's What YOU Said About SUPERMAN's Suit Reveal!
Recommended For You:

RESULTS: Good, Bad, Or Somewhere In-between? Here's What YOU Said About SUPERMAN's Suit Reveal!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CurlyBill
CurlyBill - 5/23/2024, 7:34 PM
Hoult was a great pic as Lex, that 3rd pic is Luthor to a T.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/23/2024, 7:34 PM
@CurlyBill - pablo lyle is wa
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 5/23/2024, 7:37 PM
@CurlyBill - I was thinking the same thing
jst5
jst5 - 5/23/2024, 7:38 PM
@CurlyBill - He for sure could kill it as Lex if the script allows it...
RolandD
RolandD - 5/23/2024, 7:49 PM
@jst5 - Hackman could have been excellent as Luthor if they had made him truly menacing and not comic relief half of the time. Here’s hoping for better for Hoult’s Luthor.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 5/23/2024, 7:52 PM
@CurlyBill -

I was thinking the exact same thing! Let’s hope the script and direction is up to par with his look.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/23/2024, 7:34 PM
But he cant release half a movie
Just bring Pablo. Lyle and fix this mess before i hurt mysemysel
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/23/2024, 7:39 PM
I really want to be excited but that suit reveal chilled the hype hard for me
HermanM
HermanM - 5/23/2024, 7:47 PM
Still hyped for this, despite that stupid collar.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/23/2024, 7:52 PM
Didn't he release a teaser like just after a couple a days/ weeks of filming Guardians


and Reeves showed the best bits of his Batman film in that first trailer which he'd at that time only filmed 10-25% of it.

HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 5/23/2024, 7:53 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Well probably after the internet losing its mind over nothing, Gunn is probably reluctant to show too much .
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/23/2024, 7:54 PM
Don't think we could've gotten a better Lex casting.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2024, 7:54 PM
Damn , Hoult looks so good!!.

Anyway , the suit has grown on me more & more even if i was not a big fan of the reveal itself.

I’m still optimistic about this and excited to see it when it comes out!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder