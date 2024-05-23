SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says DCU Reboot Is "Over Halfway Through" Shooting

As filming continues on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot, the Guardians of the Galaxy director has shared an update on the progress of the production.

Responding to a fan on social media who asked when we can expect a first trailer, Gunn revealed that we're going to be waiting another while, as the movie is now "just over halfway through" shooting.

Production recently moved to Macon, Georgia, and a photo was shared to X/Twitter of a heavily tarped-up set. Cameras are not expected to start rolling until early next month, but Gunn and co. definitely seem to be taking every precaution to ensure that spy shots don't leak online.

Superman will film in Macon, Georgia, fully tarped to avoid 📸 pic.twitter.com/F7cqAomd92 — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) May 23, 2024

In addition, Nicholas Hoult took to Instagram earlier today to share some photos from his visit to Laguna Seca, where he got to test the Ferrari 296 challenge car. He is not in-costume as Lex Luthor here (obviously), but he is sporting the villain's signature shaved head.

Gunn revealed our first look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a couple of weeks ago, and the reaction was somewhat mixed. The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but some fans were hoping for a clearer glimpse of our new Man of Tomorrow and his updated costume.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”