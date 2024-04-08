SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Reveals DCU Reboot's Comic Book Influences During Screening Appearance

Superman star David Corenswet made a surprise appearance at a screening of his new movie, The Greatest Hits, last night, and he fielded a couple of questions about the upcoming DCU reboot.

As you'd expect, the actor didn't go into much detail, but he did reveal some of the comic book runs writer/director James Gunn took inspiration from - though he also notes that the movie is very much its "own thing."

Corenswet mentions All-Star Superman (which we knew about), and Superman for all Seasons, the 4-issue limited series by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. Published in 1998, the story parallels the Man of Steel's origin via narration from four of the people closest to him, Jonathan Kent, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor and Lana Lang.

You can check out a brief video clip of Corenswet speaking below.

David Corenswet says James Gunn's 'SUPERMAN' will have similar vibes to 'SUPERMAN: FOR ALL SEASONS' and 'ALL-STAR SUPERMAN.'



He adds that Gunn's story for the film will be "totally its own thing."



(via: @daavidthompson) pic.twitter.com/T9gkiM9bkP — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) April 8, 2024 "(James Gunn) the director, is a wonderful guy, wrote it as well. He has a great love of music and of LA where the film is set, where we shot it"



- David Corenswet on Superman, April '24pic.twitter.com/jvKZqtQs1K — Officer Martinez ➐ (@CBMovieFan) April 7, 2024

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the logo photo. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”