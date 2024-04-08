SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Reveals DCU Reboot's Comic Book Influences During Screening Appearance

SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Reveals DCU Reboot's Comic Book Influences During Screening Appearance SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Reveals DCU Reboot's Comic Book Influences During Screening Appearance

During an appearance at a screening of his new movie, The Greatest Hits, David Corenswet revealed some of the comic book storylines James Gunn's Superman will be taking inspiration from...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 08, 2024 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Superman star David Corenswet made a surprise appearance at a screening of his new movie, The Greatest Hits, last night, and he fielded a couple of questions about the upcoming DCU reboot.

As you'd expect, the actor didn't go into much detail, but he did reveal some of the comic book runs writer/director James Gunn took inspiration from - though he also notes that the movie is very much its "own thing."

Corenswet mentions All-Star Superman (which we knew about), and Superman for all Seasons, the 4-issue limited series by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. Published in 1998, the story parallels the Man of Steel's origin via narration from four of the people closest to him, Jonathan Kent, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor and Lana Lang.

You can check out a brief video clip of Corenswet speaking below.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the logo photo. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals How Much Filming Has Been Completed On The 2025 Release
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals How Much Filming Has Been Completed On The 2025 Release
DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Debunks Ultraman And Bizarro Rumors For SUPERMAN
Recommended For You:

DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Debunks Ultraman And Bizarro Rumors For SUPERMAN
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/8/2024, 9:40 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 9:58 AM
@GhostDog - if we get this scene in live action..

User Comment Image
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/8/2024, 10:32 AM
@TheVisionary25 - we NEED IT.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 10:35 AM
@GhostDog - we need Superheroes having more human moments like this rather then just punching
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/8/2024, 9:41 AM
All Star Superman is my favourite Superman story.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/8/2024, 9:43 AM
If he becomes weak during today's eclipse over the United States then I will believe that Cornsweat is Superman.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/8/2024, 9:48 AM
Well at least we can see he's not a hulking behemoth. He looks quite average there, but i guess there's no reference for height in that video.
jst5
jst5 - 4/8/2024, 9:54 AM
@UniqNo - He's way bigger that what he was...way....bigger.Probably a legit 6'4ish around 225ish.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/8/2024, 10:00 AM
@jst5 - To be fair he was quite a slim/skinny guy to begin with.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/8/2024, 9:49 AM
Go Birds!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/8/2024, 9:49 AM
"LA where the film is set, where we shot it"

James Gunn REVEALED to have moved Superman Setting from Metropolis to Los Angeles in Shocking Move
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 4/8/2024, 9:50 AM
He wasn't referring to James Gunn when he was talking about (director loving music and shooting in LA for the movie.) He was talking about the director for the movie he just starred in. The movie he was there promoting, not SUPERMAN. SUPERMAN wasn't shot in LA and its not set in LA.
Monkeyballs2
Monkeyballs2 - 4/8/2024, 9:54 AM
@Mixedsuperman - relax. Hew was making fun of Josh.
MG0019
MG0019 - 4/8/2024, 10:11 AM
@Mixedsuperman - I was going to say, I was real confused.

Because Superman is not done filming, so far they’ve only filmed in Norway (?), snowy country. Aaaaand, LA doesn’t exist in DC*

Freakin Josh

*I know some DC maps include LA and NY, but they’re never mentioned in stories. We all know Gotham/Metropolis is NY, and some other city is LA/SanFran lol
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/8/2024, 10:11 AM
@Monkeyballs2 - It's true, I was.
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 4/8/2024, 10:17 AM
@Monkeyballs2 - I was talking about the main article not Clintthamster lol. I didn't even see his post until after mine posted lol.
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 4/8/2024, 10:19 AM
@MG0019 - Right! I happen to know bc I saw that video last night and he didn't mention Gunn there. I was like there is no way I missed the news that SUPERMAN is talking place in LA lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 9:55 AM
He’s not talking about James Gunn in those clips but Ned Benson…

The giveaway being him saying they shot the movie in L.A which is where the one he’s promoting “The Greatest Hits” is shot while Superman is in Atlanta.

?si=khVhTFTkEsGCNf9v

Anyway , the influences of All Star & For All Seasons seem spot on so just hope it reflects in the final film…

I’m optimistic that it will , looking forward to it!!.
mck13
mck13 - 4/8/2024, 9:58 AM
This movie will FAIL!!! SUPERMAN will be a CORNY/GOOFY movie with tons of laughs!! Otis & Lex will be comic relief!!!! The Henry Cavill LOOKALIKE will save cats out of trees & wear the tight undies....they will not explain his origin or the story & will expect you to jump right in. SMFH!!! Gunn is ONLY good at CLIST CHARACTERS!! He's AVOIDING Dis MAIN characters cuz he will make em dumb & GOOFY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! DC does not care about the fan ba$e so they will NOT get a DIME from ME!! Ill watch on BOOTLEG website ONLY!!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/8/2024, 10:14 AM
@mck13 - User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 4/8/2024, 9:58 AM
For All Seasons is the best continuity to base a Superman story off of, since it is literally in line with the John Byrne origin, which is the all time best version of the character to date, so this is only a good thing.

As for Corenswet, something about him reminds me of John Krasinski.
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 4/8/2024, 10:00 AM
He looks jacked af
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/8/2024, 10:08 AM
@AquaClunge - He really doesn't, at least in my opinion. It's a bad video though.
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 4/8/2024, 10:11 AM
@UniqNo - I know I'm playing man 😭 I should have put quotation marks around my original post. 💀

He looks small whilst in a sweater, I got the feeling this suit is going to be over padded
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/8/2024, 10:17 AM
@AquaClunge - Haha, fair enough.

Even 2006's Routh looks bigger in comparison ( to this image). I'm sure Gunn know's what he's doing though, but i really hope it's not a padded mess.
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 4/8/2024, 10:53 AM
@UniqNo - yep defo Routh whilst not Henry's size still looked big. This guy just looks small. I'm open to be proven wrong the way I was with Pattinson batman though (as in his size didn't really matter when in the suit).
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/8/2024, 10:11 AM
I really really hope this is a great movie, not just for the DCU, but for Superman. I really enjoyed MoS and i hope this one is just as good or better
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/8/2024, 10:26 AM
One of those very rare instances where dream casting actually pans out, and I couldn’t be happier. Shit movie or not, this guy is going to smash the shit out of this role.

User Comment Image
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/8/2024, 10:32 AM
@FireandBlood - true but i'm just more excited we finally have a hottie as Lois! not since Erica Durance has this been true.

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/8/2024, 10:50 AM
@UniqNo - What?! Nah, Amy Adam’s is smoking hot! Hotter than Rachel, even.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/8/2024, 10:30 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 10:45 AM
There’s this warmth to both All Star Superman and For All Seasons that I think suits Gunn well…

His humor can be hit or miss but the guy can do heart well so I can see him bringing the feels!!.

User Comment Image
Demigods
Demigods - 4/8/2024, 10:45 AM
I'm a little bummed that he doesn't really look all that built in the video. Here's to hoping it's just the sweater hiding some serious mass.

But, I'm STOKED that the comics they used to influence the script seem to really get the Man of Steel's true character and what makes him great.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder