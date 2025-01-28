SUPERMAN: Lex Luthor Easter Egg In New TV Spot May Once Again Point To [SPOILER]'s DCU Debut

Over the weekend, DC Studios released a new 30-second TV spot for Superman. Much has been said about a "goofy" shot of David Corenswet's Man of Steel in flight, but the preview featured another far more exciting talking point.

When Lex Luthor and Ultraman land in a snowy location we have to believe is near the Fortress of Solitude, it's in a helicopter or plane that looks very comic book-inspired.

However, upon closer inspection, we can see that it's green and purple! While this isn't overly easy to pick out at first glance, we've played around with the contrast and can confirm Lex is using this all-too-familiar colour scheme for his ship.

Remember, the first trailer showed several armed guards wearing uniforms which, as well as being green and purple, looked heavily inspired by the villain's Warsuit from Superman For All Seasons, a series we know Superman has taken some cues from.

Fans have long dreamed of watching the Man of Tomorrow battle a Warsuit-wearing Lex on the big screen and this movie might be the one that finally delivers it. After all, if Luthor is already implementing that colour scheme in Lexcorp tech and weaponry, it stands to reason he'll use it for a suit of armour enabling him to go toe-to-toe with the Kryptonian he hates so much.

James Gunn may choose to save this physical confrontation for a future movie - after all, we still don't know what the deal is with the orb above Metropolis - but all signs point to it happening as soon as July.

You can take a closer look at this Superman Easter Egg in the X posts below.

Filmmaker James Gunn has previously talked about making sure this version of Lex Luthor is "absolutely Superman’s equal." He added, "Maybe more that. You’ve got to be scared, and this Lex is scary. And it’s not just because he is a bad guy - because he’s pretty bad - but he has his reasons for thinking what he thinks, which we get into."

"And it’s a lot of ideological things about what Superman represents versus what he represents as the world’s most intelligent man. And so, I think that it really is this battle of ideologies between the two of them and how they look at the world. One of whom is very generous in his point of view, which is Superman, and one of them is not very generous in his point of view, which is Lex."

"But also, his intelligence and his way of dealing with the sort of henchmen that Lex has around him makes him incredibly dangerous to Superman," Gunn explained. "And when you’re willing to fight, and there are no rules, you always have an upper hand over the person who’s willing to fight and has a lot of rules - which is Superman."

