SUPERMAN: Mister Terrific Actor Edi Gathegi Reacts To Everyone Praising His Scene-Stealing Performance

Edi Gathegi's Hollywood stock is definitely trending up right now after his appearance as Michael Holt aka Mister Terrific in the DCU's Superman film.

While a ton of people are proclaiming that Gathegi's portrayal of DC Comics' third smartest man stole the show, Gathegi isn't all that interested in that sentiment, as he just wants a good Superman film.

When ExtraTV caught up with Gathegi and asked him for his reaction to all the high praise, he replied, "I'm very excited because I've been hearing about this film and I haven't seen it...I'm in it, but that's not my focus. I want to see a good movie. I'm a Superman fan, I'm a comic book movie fan, and I want to have a great experience at the theater so I can tell people they need to go out and do the same thing. "

The X-Men: First Class star also spoke highly of James Gunn, hinting that the filmmaker has something truly exciting in store for the future of the DCU.

"This man is one of the true creative geniuses of our industry and our time. He's very passionate about the whole art of storytelling. He's in love with every aspect and he really loves actors, which is good for us. He's got a creative mind and what he's going to do with this universe, I think, is a blessing for people."

Michael Holt, better known as Mister Terrific, is one of DC Comics’ most intelligent and complex heroes. A child prodigy, Holt earned 14 Ph.D.s, became a self-made millionaire, and won Olympic gold in the decathlon.

Why Holt, who's one of the richest people in DC Comics, would need to work on a superhero team sponsored and funded by Maxwell Lord was a mystery that Superman didn't answer. Perhaps we'll learn more in the rumored Mister Terrific spin-off?

Jumping back to Holt's superhero origin, his life took a tragic turn when his pregnant wife, Paula, was killed in a car crash. Grief-stricken and on the verge of ending his life, Holt was visited by the Spectre, who told him about Terry Sloane, the original "Golden Age" Mister Terrific. Inspired by Sloane’s motto, “Fair Play,” Holt decided to carry on his legacy and dedicate his gifts to helping others.

Unlike many heroes, Mister Terrific doesn’t have superpowers. Instead, he relies on his brilliant mind and cutting-edge technology. His signature inventions are the T-Spheres, high-tech, floating devices that assist with flight, communication, hacking, and defense. Combined with his skills in multiple martial arts, Holt stands as one of the most formidable non-powered heroes in the DC Universe.