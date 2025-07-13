SUPERMAN: Mister Terrific Actor Edi Gathegi Reacts To Everyone Praising His Scene-Stealing Performance

SUPERMAN: Mister Terrific Actor Edi Gathegi Reacts To Everyone Praising His Scene-Stealing Performance

DC Studios co-chair and Superman director James Gunn is reportedly considering a spin-off TV series for Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific.

By MarkJulian - Jul 13, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Edi Gathegi's Hollywood stock is definitely trending up right now after his appearance as Michael Holt aka Mister Terrific in the DCU's Superman film.

While a ton of people are proclaiming that Gathegi's portrayal of DC Comics' third smartest man stole the show, Gathegi isn't all that interested in that sentiment, as he just wants a good Superman film. 

When ExtraTV caught up with Gathegi and asked him for his reaction to all the high praise, he replied, "I'm very excited because I've been hearing about this film and I haven't seen it...I'm in it, but that's not my focus. I want to see a good movie. I'm a Superman fan, I'm a comic book movie fan, and I want to have a great experience at the theater so I can tell people they need to go out and do the same thing. "

The X-Men: First Class star also spoke highly of James Gunn, hinting that the filmmaker has something truly exciting in store for the future of the DCU.

"This man is one of the true creative geniuses of our industry and our time. He's very passionate about the whole art of storytelling. He's in love with every aspect and he really loves actors, which is good for us. He's got a creative mind and what he's going to do with this universe, I think, is a blessing for people." 

Michael Holt, better known as Mister Terrific, is one of DC Comics’ most intelligent and complex heroes. A child prodigy, Holt earned 14 Ph.D.s, became a self-made millionaire, and won Olympic gold in the decathlon.

Why Holt, who's one of the richest people in DC Comics, would need to work on a superhero team sponsored and funded by Maxwell Lord was a mystery that Superman didn't answer. Perhaps we'll learn more in the rumored Mister Terrific spin-off?

Jumping back to Holt's superhero origin, his life took a tragic turn when his pregnant wife, Paula, was killed in a car crash. Grief-stricken and on the verge of ending his life, Holt was visited by the Spectre, who told him about Terry Sloane, the original "Golden Age" Mister Terrific. Inspired by Sloane’s motto, “Fair Play,” Holt decided to carry on his legacy and dedicate his gifts to helping others.

Unlike many heroes, Mister Terrific doesn’t have superpowers. Instead, he relies on his brilliant mind and cutting-edge technology. His signature inventions are the T-Spheres, high-tech, floating devices that assist with flight, communication, hacking, and defense. Combined with his skills in multiple martial arts, Holt stands as one of the most formidable non-powered heroes in the DC Universe.

SUPERMAN Beats MAN OF STEEL To Land The Biggest Opening Weekend For A Solo Superman Movie Ever
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 7/13/2025, 11:38 AM
While I enjoyed his performance enough, I did not get the impression at any moment that Mr. Terrific was specifically smarter than anybody else. Just feel like they didn’t lean into his intelligence enough at all
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/13/2025, 11:42 AM
@CerealKiller1 - I think they did a bit but perhaps not as much as they could have.

It’s always gonna be a challenge to write for such a smart character because the writer would have to be just as smart which would be very tough.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/13/2025, 12:01 PM
@CerealKiller1 -

Respectfully disagree. I felt that he came across as both more academically educated and more on-the-spot perceptive. Both book-smart and street-smart.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/13/2025, 12:11 PM
@CerealKiller1 - Did Gunn lean into any of the characters? Did anyone notice Perry White was in the film LOL
dracula
dracula - 7/13/2025, 11:39 AM
hope they ditch the chair and go with him riding the spheres
dracula
dracula - 7/13/2025, 11:39 AM
Nice to see the character redeemed after how he was done on Arrow
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/13/2025, 11:39 AM
User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 7/13/2025, 11:39 AM
Gathegi was phenomenal. I don't know if it was the best scene in the movie, but it was definitely in the top three.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/13/2025, 11:42 AM
Mister Terrific was one of the stand outs in the movie...but why did he sound like 'Kirk Lazarus'?

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/13/2025, 11:42 AM
The white eyes were cool though they should have given him a scene with Luthor but I guess Gunn can only write "smart people" when everyone else in the room is acting like an idiot.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/13/2025, 11:55 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Did Lex Luthor come across as super smart?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/13/2025, 12:05 PM
@Forthas - If you're one of those people who think online "debators" who speak fast are smart, I guess it might have fooled some people.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/13/2025, 12:10 PM
@Forthas - butt butt, he was bald, all bald people are super smart, thats why they lose their hair, mama said so

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/13/2025, 12:17 PM
@harryba11zack - Why I shave it off...to fool everyone around me!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/13/2025, 12:21 PM
The accolades don't give a [frick]:
Biggest for a Superman first franchise installment (ahead of ‘Man of Steel’)

• Second biggest for a James Gunn film (behind ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’)

• Second biggest for a Superman film (behind Batman v Superman which fell off a cliff week two)

• Third biggest of the year (behind ‘A Minecraft Movie’ and ‘Lilo & Stitch’)
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/13/2025, 12:26 PM
@Forthas - if she rejects u, blind her!
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/13/2025, 11:43 AM
want to have a great experience at the theater = fun ( not not pick ever little detail sit down relax have good time not be something your not movie critic don’t be movie critic no one pays do that )
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/13/2025, 11:49 AM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/13/2025, 11:57 AM
@SuperCat - Nice.

But as cool as that scene was..it was very reminiscent of Yondu's whistling scene in GOTG.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/13/2025, 12:15 PM
@Nomis929 - Seeing it next week. But judging from the gifs it does look similar.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/13/2025, 11:49 AM
Hate Dcu...love this Superman!

...could actually sit down and have a drink with this one...awesome job James!!!

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/13/2025, 11:53 AM
The second Twilight actor to make it into the DC universe!
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/13/2025, 11:53 AM
...by the way the Dog actually saved this movie and stole the spotlight!!!

User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/13/2025, 11:56 AM
Superman opened with $217 million. The biggest Superman opening ever
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/13/2025, 12:05 PM
Now he was probably THE BEST PART of the movie.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/13/2025, 12:06 PM
"Circles? T-spheres! They're three-dimensional! Circles are flat!"

Only a mathematician would feel so offended by that mistake.

Perfect reaction, no notes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/13/2025, 12:10 PM
Sounds good!!.

Edi did great imo as this stoic , (mostly) calm , cool & collected version of the character…

His big fight scene was sweet too!!.

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/13/2025, 12:22 PM
This man needs his own movie or HBO series. He was by far the best of the "Justice Gang".
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/13/2025, 12:22 PM
Lois Lane perfect (Margeret Kidder-est)
Ma and Pa Kettle Kent -perfect
Raccoon with a cape for a pet- perfect
Robot side kicks (jarvisey)- perfect


Dean Cain eat shit!

User Comment Image

