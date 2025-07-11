SUPERMAN Spin-Off Shows Focusing On Mr. Terrific And Jimmy Olsen Are Reportedly Being Considered

Though they may not seem like the most obvious characters to be given spin-offs, we're hearing that TV shows based on Superman's Mr. Terrific and Jimmy Olsen may be in development...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 11, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that there are a number of DCU projects both in various stages of development and still in the idea phase that were not named during the initial "Gods and Monsters" slate announcement, and we may now know what two of them are.

According to a piece by The Wall Street Journal, Superman spin-off shows focusing on Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) are "being considered." Whether this means they are actively being developed is not clear, but there's a chance Gunn is waiting to see how the characters are received in the movie before making a decision.

Mr. Terrific may not seem like the most obvious character to get his own series, but he actually emerges as a major standout of Superman, and of the three members of the Justice Gang, plays the most important part in the story. As for Jimmy, his subplot with Eve Teschmacher isn't quite as successful, but there are plenty of Jimmy Olsen-centric comic books out there to draw inspiration from.

Could the Mr. Terrific series end up being based on The Terrifics, perhaps? The DC Comics series has become very popular, and the team also includes characters such as Metamorpho - who appears in Superman - Phantom Girl, and Plastic Man.

It'll probably be a while before we get any official details on these projects - if they even move forward - but for now, let us know what you make of the prospect of streaming shows focusing on Mr. Terrific and Jimmy Olsen in the comment section.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/11/2025, 9:16 AM
Mr. Terrific was pretty interesting. Im all for it!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/11/2025, 9:28 AM
@krayzeman - Terrific and Guy made the movie (Hawkgirl less so - and that screech when she fought was terrible). You can tell Gunn wanted a “Justice Gang film so he should just do that.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/11/2025, 9:31 AM
@krayzeman - Terrific stole all the scenes he was in.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/11/2025, 9:52 AM
@krayzeman - Oddly enough - He was probably the best part of the movie.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/11/2025, 9:17 AM
The meltdown from WalletsClosed in 3......2........1.....
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/11/2025, 9:18 AM
Watching the movie Sunday but I will say I'll watch just about anything with Skyler Gisondo

User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 7/11/2025, 9:21 AM
With both Terrific and Metamorpho being introduced here, I can think of a certain one-and-done spin-off that might just work.

User Comment Image

Oh, and Jimmy fuuuuuuuuuucks... The kid's got game!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 9:25 AM
I swear, I thought it was "Kirk Lazarus" portraying Mr. Terrific in that movie.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2025, 9:28 AM
Interesting…

Not so sure about doing a Jimmy Olsen Spin-off show but the character has had his own comic runs in the past so there’s definitely precedent for it.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

The little I’ve read , Jimmy’s stories tended to be quirky , light & fun which fits this version of the character and Gunn’s DCU.

Also I’m definitely down for a Mr Terrific show whether it be solo or team-based with him as the leader as he breaks away from “The Justice Gang” perhaps.

User Comment Image
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/11/2025, 9:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'd watch the hell out of a Jimmy Olsen spinoff if it were based on the old Superman's Pal books.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2025, 9:51 AM
@Reeds2Much - he better be turning into turtles and shit lol

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/11/2025, 9:30 AM
Mr. Terrific I am all for...Jimmy on the other hand

Not sure if I want 10 hours of him being a p*ssy magnet because its funny. Wasn't feeling how he was done in this film. Him being a ladies man was funny for a second but then it got old. One of those Gunn-isms for sure. Would have much preferred they leaned into how he and Clark are genuinely friends. A scene of them at Bibbo's bar after work getting a drink, chopping it up. Maybe add some history there with them being roommates for a short time when Clark first got to Metropolis years ago.

Mix that with Superman's, Pal, Jimmy Olsen by Fraction silver age energy where he is an over enthusiastic photojournalist whose willingness to step into the chaos—deepens his bond with Superman. Annoying to the Daily Planet staff, his dogged enthusiasm pays off as he is integral to exposing Lex. He goes through an arc where he gains Superman's full trust.

User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/11/2025, 9:31 AM
Mr Terrific, yes

Jimmy Olsen, No

C'mon James Gunn, you're much smarter than this, first finish up what you have going on and then you can go ahead and do as you wish.

Nolanite out
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/11/2025, 9:33 AM
I redact my previous statement or comment.

If we can get more boobies and ass on the screen because of Jimmy Olsen then yesss!

Cat Grant had her balloons popping up all over the place in the movie and I'm not complaining one bit.

Nolanite out
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/11/2025, 9:34 AM
Jimmy and Lois most annoying characters in Superman always get in trouble depend on Superman bail them out
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/11/2025, 9:38 AM
Give me all of the content! At least the DC shows will have purpose
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/11/2025, 9:40 AM

Absolutely not to both!

Haven't these idiots seen all the mistakes the MCU has made on D+?

If they make a TV show, start with important characters like Flash, Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, Martian Manhunter, Hawkman, the Atom, Titans, etc. Or maybe Zatanna or Swamp Thing.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/11/2025, 9:48 AM
Of course he's coming back. He's God Damn Mr. Terrific !!
Forthas
Forthas - 7/11/2025, 10:02 AM
Lets hope this never happens! We have had enough Superman of the Galaxy!
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/11/2025, 10:02 AM
Are they really going to drag this Jimmy shit. The nerd is a babe-magnet, okay. Hardy-Har. All I saw was a manipulative gaslighter LOL

