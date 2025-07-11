SUPERMAN Spin-Off Shows Focusing On Mr. Terrific And Jimmy Olsen Are Reportedly Being Considered

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that there are a number of DCU projects both in various stages of development and still in the idea phase that were not named during the initial "Gods and Monsters" slate announcement, and we may now know what two of them are.

According to a piece by The Wall Street Journal, Superman spin-off shows focusing on Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) are "being considered." Whether this means they are actively being developed is not clear, but there's a chance Gunn is waiting to see how the characters are received in the movie before making a decision.

Mr. Terrific may not seem like the most obvious character to get his own series, but he actually emerges as a major standout of Superman, and of the three members of the Justice Gang, plays the most important part in the story. As for Jimmy, his subplot with Eve Teschmacher isn't quite as successful, but there are plenty of Jimmy Olsen-centric comic books out there to draw inspiration from.

Could the Mr. Terrific series end up being based on The Terrifics, perhaps? The DC Comics series has become very popular, and the team also includes characters such as Metamorpho - who appears in Superman - Phantom Girl, and Plastic Man.

It'll probably be a while before we get any official details on these projects - if they even move forward - but for now, let us know what you make of the prospect of streaming shows focusing on Mr. Terrific and Jimmy Olsen in the comment section.

Los Angeles kept the excitement up, up, and away all night long. 💫 #Superman - only in theaters this Friday. Get tickets now. https://t.co/mznvQOz0g3 pic.twitter.com/JaUxKk7omI — Superman (@Superman) July 9, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."