SUPERMAN: New Official Still Features The Man Of Steel And Krypto In The Fortress Of Solitude

James Gunn recently hinted that a full trailer for Superman will be released fairly soon, but in the meantime, Screen Rant has shared a new official still featuring David Corenswet's Man of Steel and Krypto in the Fortress of Solitude.

It doesn't look like Supes is too happy with the rambunctious pooch here, and Gunn has previously noted that this take on the classic DC Comics super-pet is not exactly a good boy.

"His relationship with Krypto is complicated," the filmmaker said when the first teaser was released. "He’s not nearly the best dog. There’s a lot more to Krypto than you see in this trailer. You'll see in the movie that Krypto probably comes off as a better dog in the trailer than he is in the movie. Pretty terrible dog! You love him because he's a dog and how can you not? And he's got the cute, innocent eyes, but he's a terrible dog."

Yeah, he totally trashed the Fortress right before this scene.

Check out the new image at the link below.

ScreenRant is proud to debut an exclusive first-look image from James Gunn’s #Superman movie!



David Corenswet’s Man of Steel stands tall in the Fortress of Solitude alongside Krypto the Super-Dog.



In theaters July 11. https://t.co/T9Eb9lgo60 pic.twitter.com/zN1wPXWZ4U — Screen Rant (@screenrant) May 9, 2025

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."