SUPERMAN: New Official Still Features The Man Of Steel And Krypto In The Fortress Of Solitude

SUPERMAN: New Official Still Features The Man Of Steel And Krypto In The Fortress Of Solitude

We have a new promo still for James Gunn's Superman here, and it gives us another look at David Corenswet's Man of Steel and Krypto the Super-Dog in the Fortress of Solitude...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 09, 2025 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn recently hinted that a full trailer for Superman will be released fairly soon, but in the meantime, Screen Rant has shared a new official still featuring David Corenswet's Man of Steel and Krypto in the Fortress of Solitude.

It doesn't look like Supes is too happy with the rambunctious pooch here, and Gunn has previously noted that this take on the classic DC Comics super-pet is not exactly a good boy.

"His relationship with Krypto is complicated," the filmmaker said when the first teaser was released. "He’s not nearly the best dog. There’s a lot more to Krypto than you see in this trailer. You'll see in the movie that Krypto probably comes off as a better dog in the trailer than he is in the movie. Pretty terrible dog! You love him because he's a dog and how can you not? And he's got the cute, innocent eyes, but he's a terrible dog."

Yeah, he totally trashed the Fortress right before this scene.

Check out the new image at the link below.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Promo Photo Sees David Corenswet Recreate Iconic ALL-STAR SUPERMAN Cover Pose
Related:

SUPERMAN Promo Photo Sees David Corenswet Recreate Iconic ALL-STAR SUPERMAN Cover Pose
RUMOR: Maxwell Lord's SUPERMAN Role Has Been Revealed And It's A Moment Uniting Those On The Left And Right
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Maxwell Lord's SUPERMAN Role Has Been Revealed And It's A Moment Uniting Those On The Left And Right

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/9/2025, 6:03 PM
I forgot superman wears shoulder pads and a diaper
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/9/2025, 6:05 PM
SUPERMAN: New Official Still Features The Man Of Steel And Krypto In The Fortress Of Soliture

Soliture... James Gunn just has to be different.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/9/2025, 6:08 PM
@IAmAHoot - 😂
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 5/9/2025, 6:06 PM
Including Krypto is oddly enough one of the things I'm most apprehensive about with this movie.

I'm just hoping it doesn't come across as too goofy, I know there's going to be some comedic relief with Krypto, but there's a fine line to balance before things tip into "overdone" territory and Gunn isn't always the best judge of where that line is.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/9/2025, 6:09 PM
We can tell already he's "terrible" after the preview clip that was shared a month ago, it gets too excited and rather first play than help. And doesn't measure it's own strength due to it's own excitement.

Can't fault much for an accurate take of how a dog sometimes acts.

He's probably telling him to stay put there and not follow him, so that scene must take place before he's injured.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 6:11 PM
@NinnesMBC - yeah , this Krypto being an overexcited or overeager dog seems fun!!.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/9/2025, 6:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Both descriptions fit Krypto in this take yeah. It's not really ill-intended but it can't help itself. I guess the idea is that across the films it will gradually learn to actually behave and listen to intructions while not losing his overeagerness.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 6:22 PM
@NinnesMBC - I could see that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 6:10 PM
The Fortress looks real pretty!!.

It looks like Superman is indeed reprimanding Krypto for likely trashing the Fortress or making a bit of a mess in there which I’m sure certain dog owners can relate to haha.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/9/2025, 6:25 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Can I ever. Is there pee on the floor when I come home? Is there poop on the floor when I come home? Nope. It’s been a good day. To be fair, I should probably get home at least once during the day before I go home at the end of the night. There are times when I wish that I had my ex keep him, but not most of the time.
V
V - 5/9/2025, 6:17 PM
Damn looks like a page of a comic book translated into live action. Just Supes looks kinda... small? Wish he looked bigger but hopefully this movie is a hit fingers crossed
Huskers
Huskers - 5/9/2025, 6:20 PM
Is there anything else in this movie besides [frick]ing Krypto?!?! Enough with the damn dog already! Starting to feel more like Superpet!
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 5/9/2025, 6:23 PM
Ngl, Im getting a bit tired of seeing so much Krypto in the marketing already (and the marketing push hasn´t even really started!) Also I kinda dislike Krypto being a "bad dog" cause we already know how it´s gonna end (like any buddy cop movie, they´re gonna help each other and end up liking each other). This might seem weird, but I think that I prefer Krypto´s arc in Superpets. Him being jealous of Lois and having to learn to accept her and "share" Superman, seems like a way more original arc (and relatable to kids that might be having a new baby brother) than the buddy cop by-the-numbers arc that Krypto and Superman seem to have in the movie. Also, I might have been a bit less critical of this if the clip where Krypto beats him would´ve made me laugh, but as someone who was really looking forwars to the DCU, because of the marketing I´m pretty worried about this movie. Hoping for the best though.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder