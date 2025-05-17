SUPERMAN: New Snippets Of Footage Revealed As "Clois" Takes The Spotlight In More DCU Promo Art

SUPERMAN: New Snippets Of Footage Revealed As &quot;Clois&quot; Takes The Spotlight In More DCU Promo Art

Some new snippets of Superman footage are doing the rounds on social media following Wednesday's trailer release, while we also have a fresh batch of promo art highlighting the Man of Steel and Lois Lane.

News
By JoshWilding - May 17, 2025 03:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman is shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the summer, and a new TV spot is currently airing with brief snippets of never-before-seen footage from the DC Studios reboot. 

While the promo itself has yet to find its way online, we do have a GIF showcasing Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and a very cool shot of Superman's iconic "S" logo coming into focus. Like so much else of what we've seen in this movie, it seems very comic book-inspired. 

More promo art for Superman is also doing the rounds online, with "Clois" (the affectionate nickname for Clark Kent and Lois Lane's romance) put front and centre along with the Man of Tomorrow and Krypto the Superdog.

As we get closer to Superman's July release, merchandise is getting increasingly spoilery, and we're bound to see countless pieces of artwork and TV spots before the summer is over. We'll have those for you the second they land. 

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult reflected on seeing David Corenswet on the Warner Bros. lot shortly after they'd both auditioned for the role of Superman. 

"He was sitting in the sunlight, just like Superman does to charge up, to get his powers back," the actor said. "I looked at him and I was like, 'Wow! That's Superman.'"

Despite missing out on playing the Man of Steel, it didn't take long before Hoult got the offer from filmmaker James Gunn to play Lex Luthor instead. "I kind of let out what I would describe as an evil cackle, because instantly, when I was reading the script and all those instinctual reactions I'd had, I was like, 'Oh, you were right! That is the character you're better suited to in this story.'"

You can check out this new Superman footage and TV spot in the X posts below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: Identity Of Mysterious Masked Villain And A Major Cameo Confirmed - SPOILERS
Related:

SUPERMAN: Identity Of Mysterious Masked Villain And A Major Cameo Confirmed - SPOILERS
SUPERMAN Could Be Eyeing A $175 Million Opening Weekend - But What's The Latest From Test Screenings?
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Could Be Eyeing A $175 Million Opening Weekend - But What's The Latest From Test Screenings?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2025, 3:11 AM
The suit looks really good in that symbol close up shot imo.
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 5/17/2025, 5:49 AM
That’s not a flattering shot of the suit. Still can’t wait for this movie.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 8:00 AM
@POWERDUDE -

I too can't wait for this, but there is no possible flattering shot of his sh!tty suit.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/17/2025, 5:59 AM
>>>>>>>>>

User Comment Image
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 5/17/2025, 6:32 AM
That shot of the S is gonna be the final shot
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/17/2025, 7:08 AM
Hoult would have been great as Superman but he will also be great as Lex

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder