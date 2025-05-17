SUPERMAN: New Snippets Of Footage Revealed As "Clois" Takes The Spotlight In More DCU Promo Art

Superman is shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the summer, and a new TV spot is currently airing with brief snippets of never-before-seen footage from the DC Studios reboot.

While the promo itself has yet to find its way online, we do have a GIF showcasing Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and a very cool shot of Superman's iconic "S" logo coming into focus. Like so much else of what we've seen in this movie, it seems very comic book-inspired.

More promo art for Superman is also doing the rounds online, with "Clois" (the affectionate nickname for Clark Kent and Lois Lane's romance) put front and centre along with the Man of Tomorrow and Krypto the Superdog.

As we get closer to Superman's July release, merchandise is getting increasingly spoilery, and we're bound to see countless pieces of artwork and TV spots before the summer is over. We'll have those for you the second they land.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult reflected on seeing David Corenswet on the Warner Bros. lot shortly after they'd both auditioned for the role of Superman.

"He was sitting in the sunlight, just like Superman does to charge up, to get his powers back," the actor said. "I looked at him and I was like, 'Wow! That's Superman.'"

Despite missing out on playing the Man of Steel, it didn't take long before Hoult got the offer from filmmaker James Gunn to play Lex Luthor instead. "I kind of let out what I would describe as an evil cackle, because instantly, when I was reading the script and all those instinctual reactions I'd had, I was like, 'Oh, you were right! That is the character you're better suited to in this story.'"

You can check out this new Superman footage and TV spot in the X posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.