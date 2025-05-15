SUPERMAN Toys Reveal An Unexpected [SPOILER] In The Man Of Steel's Fortress Of Solitude

SUPERMAN Toys Reveal An Unexpected [SPOILER] In The Man Of Steel's Fortress Of Solitude

Newly revealed Superman toys appear to reveal a big surprise inside the Fortress of Solitude, and it seems Krypto the Superdog won't be the only creature that resides in the Man of Steel's arctic hideaway.

News
By JoshWilding - May 15, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The breathtaking new Superman trailer featured even more exciting kaiju action, but a newly surfaced toy set appears to reveal another of the movie's monsters.

As you can see below, there will be an Abominable Snowman-like creature in the Fortress of Solitude. Not every toy is representative of what we'll see on screen, though it seems unlikely that this has been pulled out of thin air.

In the comics, Superman maintained an elaborate game preserve in the Fortress filled with various interplanetary animals. Many of the animals found in the zoo were either representative of an endangered species or the last surviving specimens of destroyed worlds. 

That could be the case with this beast, and we wouldn't be surprised if Lex Luthor and The Engineer encounter it while raiding the Man of Tomorrow's arctic hideout.

In April, filmmaker James Gunn talked about how embracing the comic books led to the inclusion of kaiju in Superman:

"I would say it's an original story, but the tone and the look of the film, in many ways, is inspired by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman. But if I wrote my own story, then I could just rip off their look. No, I'm kidding. They're really great guys, and they're incredibly talented artists. And I read that comic book, and it really has this feeling of the big, old-school, science-fiction Silver Age comics. We have robots and monster babies and giant kaiju and all of that stuff."

"But that is also grounded around these incredibly real relationships with a couple that has started dating a few months ago, and now they're really learning the ins and outs of each other. What's good about them? What's not so good about them? And what are their ideals like? We have Lois Lane, who's a pragmatist, and Superman is an idealist, and how does that work together? My wife and I are like that, actually."

The DC Studios co-CEO's approach to the DCU is based in the fantastical, a stark contrast to a DCEU that was typically rooted in reality and a much darker, far more serious tone. Plus, if we do get to see Superman battle an Abominable Snowman, then how cool will that be?

Whether general audiences respond to a pretty wacky take on Supes remains to be seen. For more on the new Superman trailer and its biggest reveals, you can find our breakdown here.

Take a closer look at this newly revealed Superman merchandise in the X post below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

New SUPERMAN Poster Released; James Gunn Clarifies Rick Flag Sr.'s Role After Confusing Trailer Mention
Related:

New SUPERMAN Poster Released; James Gunn Clarifies Rick Flag Sr.'s Role After Confusing Trailer Mention
SUPERMAN Toy Set Reveals Lex Luthor's Warsuit And The Mysterious Baby Joey - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Toy Set Reveals Lex Luthor's Warsuit And The Mysterious "Baby Joey" - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 5/15/2025, 9:41 AM
It's a Wampa.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/15/2025, 9:48 AM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/15/2025, 9:53 AM
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 5/15/2025, 9:57 AM
interesting. i wonder if that scale is accurate

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/15/2025, 11:22 AM
@grif - Is indeed very insteresting ..It makes me go hmmmm thats insteresting
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 5/15/2025, 11:56 AM
@Malatrova15 - "Interesting but not funny"
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/15/2025, 1:14 PM
@grif - that be nice something in Superman movie not human size
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/15/2025, 1:59 PM
@dragon316 -

You mean besides the gigantic daikaiju in the city?

Or Krapto?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 9:57 AM
In before bober🤡 brings up snyder for no reason 👀😘
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 10:04 AM
@JurassicClunge - OT WB have been copyright striking youtube accounts they know won't buss a nut over Gunn for using the trailer in their reaction videos 😂 yet they're allowing people who love everything Gunn does to react to the same vid with full sound😭
Latverian
Latverian - 5/15/2025, 10:15 AM
@JurassicClunge -

Dear diary.

I was today years old when I got rid of the Snyder-hater label, and instead some other user is expected to come in and rant about that guy; a guy who, mind you, I still believe is overrated as f#ck, and an overall plague to the genre he is sadly still a part of.

But I suppose I should count my blessings and continue to lay low for a while, until the next online plea for his failed universe to be given a new chance comes along.

Until next time,
DrRR.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 10:25 AM
@Latverian - lmao, I don't think everyone has worked out who you are / were 😂

Go off if you feel like it but at least you expressed your opinion of him on snyder related articles 😮‍💨

Boba🤡 mentions at every point 😮‍💨
Latverian
Latverian - 5/15/2025, 10:30 AM
@JurassicClunge -

Nah, I like Bob. He's been nothing but kind to me. He even wished me a happy birthday, despite having been banned at the time. Gotta appreciate a gesture like that.

Plus, any guy with a hate-boner for Mr.ImAnAdult is alright in my book! :D
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 10:34 AM
@Latverian - he does nothing but insult me but I love him for it 😂😭

When was your birthday?
Happy belated birthday sir !🎂
Latverian
Latverian - 5/15/2025, 10:36 AM
@JurassicClunge -

That was in December, lol. :D But thanks, man!
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 5/15/2025, 11:58 AM
@JurassicClunge - Snyder is a hack he really dropped the ball with Man of Steel and it was all from his arrogance because he did it research the character obviously.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 12:07 PM
@SpideyQuad - "because he did it research the character obviously"

And in English?

User Comment Image

😌😘
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 5/15/2025, 1:08 PM
@JurassicClunge - I was quoting a very old show from the 60s rollin in Martin's laughing in
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/15/2025, 3:38 PM
@JurassicClunge - yep, Tyrokne Magnus is one of them, he Said 10 copyright strikes lmfao
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 5:46 PM
@RegularPoochie - yep i saw his 🤣 wb playing dirty
Latverian
Latverian - 5/15/2025, 10:12 AM
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/15/2025, 10:15 AM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/15/2025, 12:47 PM
@SuperCat - this is why you're so important here
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/15/2025, 12:51 PM
@McMurdo - Thanks :D
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/15/2025, 12:55 PM
@SuperCat - well done.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/15/2025, 1:10 PM
@SuperCat - Cartoon dog vs. guy in cheap rubber suit. 🤪
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/15/2025, 1:22 PM
@JacobsLadder - Thanks!
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/15/2025, 2:05 PM
@SuperCat - One of your best! Tips (metaphoric) hat.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/15/2025, 2:20 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - Thanks :)
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/15/2025, 2:21 PM
@Feralwookiee - LOLOLOLOL! That's messed up.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/15/2025, 10:26 AM
Jon Peters finally got his Chewbacca-esque polar bears.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 5/15/2025, 11:33 AM
@ObserverIO - wonder will we see the big mechanical spider aswell ? 🤣
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 10:35 AM
Haha awesome! The Fortress has a menagerie of creatures he takes care of like the comics.

In before snyderbots complain there's too much Abominable Snowman in the movie and how can this still he a Superman movie 😂😂
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/15/2025, 11:59 AM
WAMPA cameo confirmed.
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 5/15/2025, 12:00 PM
wiki wiki wild wild west
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/15/2025, 12:06 PM
@SpideyQuad - it's a bagel!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/15/2025, 1:34 PM
@SpideyQuad - Wild Wild West, Jim West, desperado, rough rider

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/15/2025, 12:53 PM
Is this the creature that puts Superman into submission at the beginning of the film?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/15/2025, 2:04 PM
@McMurdo -

He gets worn out because someone says something about illegals online.

Then Krapto drags him to his Safe Space of Solitude.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/15/2025, 3:21 PM
Bumbles bounce!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder