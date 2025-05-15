SUPERMAN Toys Reveal An Unexpected [SPOILER] In The Man Of Steel's Fortress Of Solitude

The breathtaking new Superman trailer featured even more exciting kaiju action, but a newly surfaced toy set appears to reveal another of the movie's monsters.

As you can see below, there will be an Abominable Snowman-like creature in the Fortress of Solitude. Not every toy is representative of what we'll see on screen, though it seems unlikely that this has been pulled out of thin air.

In the comics, Superman maintained an elaborate game preserve in the Fortress filled with various interplanetary animals. Many of the animals found in the zoo were either representative of an endangered species or the last surviving specimens of destroyed worlds.

That could be the case with this beast, and we wouldn't be surprised if Lex Luthor and The Engineer encounter it while raiding the Man of Tomorrow's arctic hideout.

In April, filmmaker James Gunn talked about how embracing the comic books led to the inclusion of kaiju in Superman:

"I would say it's an original story, but the tone and the look of the film, in many ways, is inspired by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman. But if I wrote my own story, then I could just rip off their look. No, I'm kidding. They're really great guys, and they're incredibly talented artists. And I read that comic book, and it really has this feeling of the big, old-school, science-fiction Silver Age comics. We have robots and monster babies and giant kaiju and all of that stuff." "But that is also grounded around these incredibly real relationships with a couple that has started dating a few months ago, and now they're really learning the ins and outs of each other. What's good about them? What's not so good about them? And what are their ideals like? We have Lois Lane, who's a pragmatist, and Superman is an idealist, and how does that work together? My wife and I are like that, actually."

The DC Studios co-CEO's approach to the DCU is based in the fantastical, a stark contrast to a DCEU that was typically rooted in reality and a much darker, far more serious tone. Plus, if we do get to see Superman battle an Abominable Snowman, then how cool will that be?

Whether general audiences respond to a pretty wacky take on Supes remains to be seen. For more on the new Superman trailer and its biggest reveals, you can find our breakdown here.

Take a closer look at this newly revealed Superman merchandise in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.