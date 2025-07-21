SUPERMAN Now Eyeing A $640-$700 Million Global Finish After Second Weekend Of Release

Buoyed by a stellar A- CinemaScore and positive word-of-mouth and critic reviews, James Gunn's Superman is now projected for a mid-$600 to $700 million global finish.

By MarkJulian - Jul 21, 2025 11:07 AM EST
James Gunn's Superman is off to a flying start at the box office, earning over $406 million globally within its first two weeks. Although its $125 million domestic opening came in on the lower end of early projections, strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews have given the film impressive momentum.

With a solid $57.3 million haul in its second weekend, the DCU’s first official entry is holding steady and appears well on track to turn a healthy profit. The film’s performance is shaping up to be a promising launchpad for James Gunn’s new vision for the DC Universe.

Diving into the numbers further, calculating a film’s break-even point, a common industry rule is that it needs to earn roughly twice its combined production and marketing budget at the box office.

This is due to the fact that studios generally keep only about 50% of box office revenue, with the other half going to theater chains. As a result, hitting that two-times benchmark is often essential for a film to turn a profit.

While James Gunn stated that Warner Bros. would be happy with just a $500 million global finish, traditional box office math states that with a $225 million production budget and $100 million marketing budget, its traditional break-even point would be $650 million.

Thankfully, the film now appears to be headed for the above target number, according to several leading box office analysts.

Diving into the numbers even further, let's look at some recent tentpoles that have finished roughly close to where Superman is projected to finish and see how they fared after weekend #2. 

By examining how those titles performed by the end of their second weekend, we can get a better sense of how Superman stacks up and where it might ultimately land in its theatrical run:

To shape the Superman box office debate with some useful context,  is tracking ahead of titles like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Dune: Part Two, but currently trailing behind major hits such as Wicked, The Batman, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. 

Superman is currently showing a 57% domestic and 43% international box office split. However, industry analysts anticipate that the final numbers will lean even more heavily toward domestic earnings, roughly a 60/40 split by the time the film ends its theatrical run.

Conversely, the two films it is currently outgrossing, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Dune: Part Two, have a respective 55/45 and 40/60 domestic/international box office split. 

It's Superman's lower international performance that has analysts predicting a lower global tally for the film than what Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Dune: Part Two amassed, despite the fact that Superman is currently outperforming both films at the same juncture.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/21/2025, 11:18 AM
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/21/2025, 11:27 AM
@AllsGood - Calling it now! Final total: $$670,145,518.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/21/2025, 11:19 AM
You will be missed @Forthas.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 11:22 AM
@SpiderParker - ill send flowers 😭
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/21/2025, 11:28 AM
@SpiderParker - This movie would need to make an additional $260 million to reach Man of Steel; that's just not happening at all. I don't even know how likely it is to even hit the $600 million mark at this stage. Between the lack of international support and Fantastic 4 cutting into its domestic gains next week, there's just not much more it can do to reach that.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/21/2025, 11:35 AM
@SpiderParker -

Forthas will be investing his future time in A.I. so he can finally see the Cavill and Bale bromance he has always wanted.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/21/2025, 11:35 AM
@SpiderParker - what happens if @Forthas ends up being right, Do you have to leave?
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/21/2025, 11:37 AM
@SpiderParker - Good riddance.

If he doesn't leave, he for sure will be joining my block list lol.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/21/2025, 11:38 AM
@SpiderParker - It needs to make over 900 million to beat Man of Steel's box office adjusted for inflation. Even if you also adjust Man of Steel's budget, it's about the same as Superman 2025's.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2025, 11:43 AM
@28ClungesLater - it's cute sticking up for your friends lmao
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/21/2025, 11:56 AM
@28ClungesLater - He got a losing bet so not exactly. Tough luck, huh.

@soberchimera - As I mentioned, no excuses like inflation, etc. This movie has the same budget as MOS and less marketing costs than MOS (both without inflation), so if you add up inflation on total budget, that's not gonna help in anyway. So, keeping the numbers as is will give a fair comparison and in fact better for him as the inflation on higher marketing costs will affect MOS much more.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/21/2025, 11:58 AM
@SpiderParker - not really, you're not important enough for me to want you to leave 🤣 i just wondered if it was something you be prepared to do if you lost 👀
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/21/2025, 12:00 PM
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/21/2025, 12:02 PM
@bobevanz - lol 😘 its cute you backing up your circle jerk buddy 🤡
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/21/2025, 11:21 AM
As a Superman fan I'm happy to see this. As I've seen it with multiple different friends and read alot of comments I'll say this. It seems to be divided into 3 categories. Superman movie fan, Superman comic fan and Superman Synder fan. Almost every Synder fan has hated it, Superman movie fans are about even 50/50 and comic fans seem to almost all love or really really like it.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/21/2025, 11:21 AM

If the chinese govt. wasn't hosing it, this movie would probably hit a billion.
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 7/21/2025, 11:28 AM
@DocSpock - Nope. Chinese people doesn't like Superhero movies, with goofy humour. GotG 1-3, wasn't popular ever there. And The Suicide Squad, doesn't even made it to the theatres.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/21/2025, 11:23 AM
How did this movie do in Boravia?
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/21/2025, 11:55 AM
@theFUZZ008 - Better than in Jarhanpur.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/21/2025, 11:25 AM
I really hope this is the case, but I honestly don't see how it can reach that with its abysmal international numbers, especially now that Fantastic 4 is opening. I'm still optimistic that it can hit the $600 million mark, but I think it will just barely reach it.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 7/21/2025, 11:28 AM
@TheJok3r - I think Fantastic Four is headed for another Thunderbolts-type box office return. It won't be profitable despite glowing reviews.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/21/2025, 11:30 AM
@MarkJulian - Fantastic 4 has the benefit of coming off a very beloved Superman movie. They may not be from the same company, but when people enjoy their time at one movie, they're likely to be more motivated to go to the next.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 11:32 AM
@TheJok3r - it has the same situation as JW Rebirth. It still had good numbers even after Superman came.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/21/2025, 11:39 AM
@vectorsigma - Rebirth hasn't been struggling internationally though like Superman has. In order to hit a number like $700 million, you need strong domestic and international numbers; Superman only has one of them. Superman is going to have a very strong domestic total when it's all said and done, but WB needs to figure out why the movie didn't click with people abroad.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 11:47 AM
@TheJok3r - the good 2nd week drop overseas is a good sign. With good wom, people might get curious further.

But I agree they need to figure out what went wrong overseas. Is the the US antagonizing the rest of the world a reason? Is it people not liking a "weak" superman? It it the release date? A lot of factors to analyze.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/21/2025, 11:52 AM
@vectorsigma - Both Superman and Captain America being viewed as American icons definitely played a role in this.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 11:28 AM
China is a disappointment. Hope this doesnt affect the Ne Zha 2 english dub release in NA.

Anyway, Zaslav giving a seal of approval and confidence is all that i need. These numbers are just icing in the cake for me

Gunn is the best person to handle a comicbook movie universe and it is great for WB to make that decision
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/21/2025, 11:28 AM
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/21/2025, 11:28 AM
'While James Gunn stated that Warner Bros. would be happy with just a $500 million global finish, traditional box office math states that with a $225 million production budget and $100 million marketing budget, its traditional break-even point would be $650 million.'

If it finishes at 700 million then in what world has this film not underperformed?
🤨
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 11:35 AM
@28ClungesLater - it is a well-received "flop" at least. And these kinds of movies deserve support from the bosses which Zaslav already did.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/21/2025, 11:38 AM
@vectorsigma - he's got no choice 🤣 even if it had terrible reviews and only made 450 mill he'd have to support it. It's far too late and too confusing to turn back and way too expensive for another reboot.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 11:42 AM
@28ClungesLater - he has. He can focus on the Reeves verse instead and everything is batman for a decade.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/21/2025, 12:00 PM
@vectorsigma - nah bro, the way things are going g we'd get Batman 3 at the end of that decade u speak of 🤣
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/21/2025, 12:01 PM
@vectorsigma - Does "well-received 'flop'" apply to Thunderbolts too? And would it be applicable to First Steps should that movie receive great reviews but underperform?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2025, 11:44 AM
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/21/2025, 11:54 AM
✊🏾 Keep it comin'. Think I might see it for a third time this weekend, right alongside First Steps.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 7/21/2025, 12:01 PM
So long as it makes more than iron man (685 million) than I'll personally consider it a success.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/21/2025, 12:03 PM
