SUPERMAN: Over 200 Actors Read For Mister Terrific Before Edi Gathegi Was Selected

Out of all the superheroes appearing in Superman, Michael Holt, aka Mister Terrific, might be the most intriguing. That's because he's a legacy character- the second person to take up the Mister Terrific mantle after Terry Sloane debuted as the character in the Golden Age.

Sloane, also known as the Man of 1,000 Talents, was a major figure in the Justice Society of America and the All-Star Squadron. That raises an interesting question: do these classic superhero teams already exist in James Gunn’s DC Universe?

So far, none of the promotional interviews for Superman have addressed whether Mister Terrific is a legacy character who follows in Sloane’s footsteps. That could be because it’s a plot point the film and these pre-release interviews want to avoid spoilers.

Another question that comes to mind about Mister Terrific is why would someone that's a genius inventor and billionaire and owner of Holt Industries, would need to join a superhero team backed by someone like Maxwell Lord?

Holt is usually described as the third smartest person in the world, right behind Lex Luthor and Batman, and he’s also one of the wealthiest characters in the DC Universe. His presence on a team with corporate sponsorship seems like something that needs explanation.

What Gunn has talked about publicly is the challenge of casting Mister Terrific. According to him, it was the most difficult role to fill in the entire film.

“Mr. Terrific was the hardest role to cast in the whole movie,” Gunn said to Blavity TV. “I easily watched over 200 actors audition, and I still hadn’t found the right fit. I already knew Edi Gathegi a little bit and was a big fan of his work, especially on the show Start-Up. I finally called casting director John Papsidera and asked, ‘Why hasn’t Edi read for this yet?’ John said he’d bring him in, and once Edi auditioned, he nailed it right away. He brought the perfect energy to the role—his delivery was sharp, precise, and funny. He was by far the best choice out of everyone we saw.”

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, officially kicking off the movie side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A private screening for critics and select online personalities took place on June 25 at the Warner Bros. lot, though full reviews won’t be released until July 7. Prime Video subscribers will also have access to early screenings on July 8.

The film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn and marks the beginning of a new era for DC's cinematic storytelling.

David Corenswet leads the cast as Clark Kent, better known as Superman. Joining him are Rachel Brosnahan as the determined reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the ruthless and intelligent Lex Luthor.

Several other DC heroes make their big-screen debut, including Nathan Fillion as the impulsive Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the fierce Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the sharp-minded Mister Terrific.

The supporting cast features Sean Gunn as manipulative businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the tech-enhanced Angela Spica (also known as The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will play Daily Planet editor Perry White, and Sara Sampaio appears as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan portrays Metamorpho, the Element Man who can change his body into different substances. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Jonathan and Martha Kent, the Kansas couple who raised Clark.

Milly Alcock also makes her debut as Supergirl, with a standalone film already in development for the character.